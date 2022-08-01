Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open flat amid mixed global cues; Oil prices drop

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,260.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST. US market ended higher, while Asian markets are trading mixed.
Bank of Baroda Q1 Result
Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on July 30 reported a massive 79.4 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 2,168 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, despite fall in other income and pre-provision operating profit. The significant decline in bad loans provisions aided the bottom line.
Net interest income during the June quarter grew by 12 percent to Rs 8,838.4 crore compared to year-ago period, with credit growth at 18 percent and 10.9 percent YoY increase in global deposits.
Total provisions and contingencies fell sharply by 58 percent YoY to Rs 1,684.80 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 and the sequential decline was 55 percent, while bad loans provisions dropped by 39 percent YoY to Rs 1,560 crore for the quarter.
LPG cylinder price cut | 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 44.50 to Rs 1,976.50/Cylinder in Delhi, reported CNBC-TV18.
ONGC Videsh, Indian Oil weigh stake in $3 billion Kenya project
ONGC Videsh and Indian Oil Corp. are in talks to acquire a stake in Tullow Oil Plc’s $3.4 billion project in Kenya, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The transaction’s value may be between $2 billion and $3 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. The Indian state-backed companies will be joint operators of the project after the deal, they said.
Tullow is the current operator of the project and has a 50% stake, while partners Africa Oil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE hold 25% each.
The potential deal signals the revival of Kenya’s aspiration to export oil on a commercial scale since Tullow discovered crude in the East African country in 2012. Tullow submitted a final field development program to the government in December, boosting the project that had stalled as the company focused on managing debt and finalizing its strategy.
ATF Price Cut | Jet Fuel (ATF) price cut by 12 percent to Rs 1.21 Lk/kL in Delhi, reported CNBC-TV18.
HDFC Q1 Result
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd missed street estimates by a whisker, reporting a net profit of Rs 3,668.82 crore for the June quarter, an increase of 22 percent from the year-ago period, on July 29.
The average of the estimates of seven brokerages polled by Moneycontrol had expected the net profit to be at Rs 3,902 crore.
India's largest housing finance company’s 22 percent on-year increase in net profit came on the back of a healthy 16.9 percent growth in assets under management that helped net interest income to rise by 7.8 percent.
Net interest income that came in at Rs 4,447 crore, too, fell short of the expectations of analysts who had anticipated it at Rs 4701 crore for the June quarter.
Oil prices slip
Oil prices dropped early on Monday as investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments.
Brent crude futures dropped 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $103.34 a barrel by 0000 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.87 a barrel, down 75 cents, or 0.7%, after hitting a session low of $97.55 when trading commenced in Asia.
Asian Markets Update:
Asian share markets got off to a slow start on Monday as disappointing Chinese economic data fed doubts last week's rally on Wall Street could be sustained in the face of determined policy tightening by global central banks.
China's factory activity actually contracted in July as fresh virus flare-ups weighed on demand. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in July, missing forecasts for 50.4.
That did not bode well for the raft of PMIs due this week, including the influential U.S. ISM survey, while the July payrolls report on Friday should also show a further slowdown.
Japan's Nikkei dithered either side of flat, while South Korea dipped 0.1%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.4% and Nasdaq futures 0.3%.
S&P 500, Nasdaq register biggest monthly gains since 2020
US stocks added to their recent rally on Friday after upbeat forecasts from Apple and Amazon.com, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their biggest monthly percentage gains since 2020.
Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with energy rising 4.5%, the most of any S&P sector. Chevron Corp rose 8.9% and Exxon Mobil shares jumped 4.6% after the companies reported record quarterly revenues.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 315.5 points, or 0.97%, to 32,845.13; the S&P 500 gained 57.86 points, or 1.42%, to 4,130.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 228.10 points, or 1.88%, to 12,390.69.
Market on Friday:
The Indian equity market extended its positive run to a third day on July 29, aided by positive global cues, a stronger rupee and overall good corporate earnings for the June quarter.
The 30-share BSE Sensex closed near the day’s high at 57,570.25, gaining 712.46 points or 1.25 percent. The Nifty ended 228.65 points, or 1.35 percent, higher at 17,158.25.
SBI Life Insurance, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Sun Pharma and HDFC Life were the top gainers on the Nifty, rising 4.5-8.6 percent each. Dr Reddy’s Labs, Kotak Mahindra, SBI, Divis Labs and Axis Bank were the biggest losers, down 0.2-4 percent.
Among the sectors, barring the Nifty PSU bank, all sectors recorded healthy gains. The Nifty metals index was up 3.86 percent, the IT index was up 1.7 percent and auto gained 1.3 percent.
Broader indices mirrored the benchmarks. The BSE midcap index gained 1 percent and the smallcap 1.38 percent.