Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat on mixed global cues; Yes Bank, SBI Cards, Zomato, TCS in focus

Rakesh Patil
Apr 05, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Ports, NTPC, ONGC, Tata Motors and M&M were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement.

April 05, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST

April 05, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Market Opens

: Indian indices opened on flat note on April 5 amid mixed global cues.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 20.30 points or 0.03% at 60591.44, and the Nifty was up 4.90 points or 0.03% at 18058.30. About 1795 shares have advanced, 366 shares declined, and 67 shares are unchanged.

Adani Ports, NTPC, ONGC, Tata Motors and M&M were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement.

April 05, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX nifty indicates a gap up opening with 89 points gain. Asian Markets were trading mixed in the morning session on Tuesday with Straits Times gained 0.6 percent, while Nikkei and Kospi down marginally.

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday, boosted by mega cap tech and growth stocks and a surge in Twitter after Elon Musk revealed his stake in the company, amid cautionary signals in the bond market and talk of more sanctions against Russia over Ukraine.

Also, Oil rises as uncertainty around supply persists. Big positive news for Indian markets is Morgan Stanley says “Bear Market rally” is over.

Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 17,800 while Nifty may face some resistance at 18,400.

April 05, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

ICICI Direct

Indian markets are likely to open gap up tracking cautious gains across global markets though the Russia-Ukraine war remained on the investor’s radar.

US markets ended higher tracking gains in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data.

April 05, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Market at pre-open

: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 248.83 points or 0.41% at 60860.57, and the Nifty was up 5.90 points or 0.03% at 18059.30.

April 05, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Yes Bank Q4 Business Update:

April 05, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

Dharmaj Crop Guard, Venus Pipes & Tubes get Sebi nod to float IPOs

Agro chemical manufacturer Dharmaj Crop Guard and steel pipe maker Venus Pipes & Tubes have received regulatory approvals to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).

The companies that had filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi between December 2021 and January 2022 obtained its "observation" letter on March 29-31, an update with the regulator showed on Monday.

According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), Dharmaj Crop Guard's IPO consists of fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 216 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 14.83 lakh shares by its existing shareholders.

April 05, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

Markets are likely to commence on a firm note on the back of firmess in overseas indices. Helping sentiments will be yesterday’s provisional trade data where both FIIs and domestic investors were net buyers of local stocks.

Also India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market has slipped below 17.91 levels.

We believe, Nifty bulls are likely to shrug off ‘Inflation concerns’, ‘raging Russia-Ukraine war’ and most importantly, the hawkish Fed expectations on backdrop of elevated US bond yields. Nifty’s technicals are aggressively bullish with targets at its all-time-high at 18607.

April 05, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

CCI orders investigation against Zomato, Bundl Technologies

Competition Commission of India orders investigation against online food delivery platforms Zomato and Bundl Technologies, the operator of Swiggy, for some of their conduct following a complaint filed by National Restaurant Association of India that alleged contravention of rules by the two companies.