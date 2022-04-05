Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat on mixed global cues; Yes Bank, SBI Cards, Zomato, TCS in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Ports, NTPC, ONGC, Tata Motors and M&M were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on flat note on April 5 amid mixed global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 20.30 points or 0.03% at 60591.44, and the Nifty was up 4.90 points or 0.03% at 18058.30. About 1795 shares have advanced, 366 shares declined, and 67 shares are unchanged.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX nifty indicates a gap up opening with 89 points gain. Asian Markets were trading mixed in the morning session on Tuesday with Straits Times gained 0.6 percent, while Nikkei and Kospi down marginally.
Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday, boosted by mega cap tech and growth stocks and a surge in Twitter after Elon Musk revealed his stake in the company, amid cautionary signals in the bond market and talk of more sanctions against Russia over Ukraine.
Also, Oil rises as uncertainty around supply persists. Big positive news for Indian markets is Morgan Stanley says “Bear Market rally” is over.
Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 17,800 while Nifty may face some resistance at 18,400.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open gap up tracking cautious gains across global markets though the Russia-Ukraine war remained on the investor’s radar.
US markets ended higher tracking gains in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 248.83 points or 0.41% at 60860.57, and the Nifty was up 5.90 points or 0.03% at 18059.30.
Yes Bank Q4 Business Update:
Dharmaj Crop Guard, Venus Pipes & Tubes get Sebi nod to float IPOs
Agro chemical manufacturer Dharmaj Crop Guard and steel pipe maker Venus Pipes & Tubes have received regulatory approvals to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).
The companies that had filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi between December 2021 and January 2022 obtained its "observation" letter on March 29-31, an update with the regulator showed on Monday.
According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), Dharmaj Crop Guard's IPO consists of fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 216 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 14.83 lakh shares by its existing shareholders.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets are likely to commence on a firm note on the back of firmess in overseas indices. Helping sentiments will be yesterday’s provisional trade data where both FIIs and domestic investors were net buyers of local stocks.
Also India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market has slipped below 17.91 levels.
We believe, Nifty bulls are likely to shrug off ‘Inflation concerns’, ‘raging Russia-Ukraine war’ and most importantly, the hawkish Fed expectations on backdrop of elevated US bond yields. Nifty’s technicals are aggressively bullish with targets at its all-time-high at 18607.
CCI orders investigation against Zomato, Bundl Technologies
Competition Commission of India orders investigation against online food delivery platforms Zomato and Bundl Technologies, the operator of Swiggy, for some of their conduct following a complaint filed by National Restaurant Association of India that alleged contravention of rules by the two companies.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have continued its buying into India as they have net bought shares worth Rs 1,152.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have also net purchased shares worth Rs 1,675.01 crore on April 4, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Prabhudas Lilladher view on HDFC Bank
While the merger would seem attractive purely from a scale perspective we need to factor in some key variables. Firstly, the merged entity would need to adhere to CRR/SLR and PSLC requirements which would be a slight drag on the margins.
Secondly, HDFC Bank may not underwrite a chunk of developer loans that HDFC Ltd. used to onboard which could be countered by addition of below prime housing customer loans. Hence overall yields might compress. This would be offset by lower cost of funds owing to the bank’s access to CASA deposits.
On an operating level branches in similar locations might be merged which could save on costs although for branches not present in common locations, transition costs would be incurred. Hence prima facie it seems that RoE for HDFC Bank could drop from current levels, immediately following the merger, although the merger would be positive from a scale and cross-sell standpoint. Rolling forward to FY24ABV we maintain multiple at 3.6x but raise target price to 2,000. Maintain Buy.
Carlyle Group will sell its entire stake in SBI Cards via block deal
Private equity firm Carlyle Group will sell its entire stake in SBI Cards & Payments Services Ltd for as much as Rs 2,558 crore via block deal, according to deal terms seen by Moneycontrol on April 4.
CA Rover Holdings, a Carlyle entity, which, as of December 2021 quarter, held 29.20 million shares or 3.09% stake in SBI Cards, will sell its entire stake in the firm through the block trade.
India's trade deficit rises 88% in FY22: Govt data
India’s trade deficit rose 87.5 percent to $192.41 billion in 2021-22 as against $ 102.63 billion in the previous year, the government data showed on Monday. While total exports during last fiscal year increased to a record high of $417.81 billion, imports too soared to $610.22 billion, leaving a trade gap of $192.41 billion.
"India’s merchandise import in April 2021-March 2022 was $610.22 billion, an increase of 54.71 percent over $394.44 billion in April 2020-March 2021 and an increase of 28.55 percent over $474.71 billion in April 2019-March 2020,” said a release by Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Bond Yields Update:
Proposed merger benefits both HDFC Bank & HDFC: Morgan Stanley
According to broking house Morgan Stanley, the proposed merger benefits both HDFC Bank & HDFC, while it would be EPS-accretive in the first full year (FY25), reported CNBC-TV18.
RoE falls in the near-term given capital accretion, while loan growth pick-up would imply pre-merger RoE by FY26, it added.
In the previous trading session, the HDFC closed at Rs 2,678.90, up Rs 227.95, or 9.30 percent and HDFC Bank closed at Rs 1,656.45, up Rs 150.15, or 9.97 percent on the BSE.
Petrol, diesel prices Update:
Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by 80 paise a litre each this morning, CNBC-TV18 reported, taking the total increase in the last two weeks to Rs 9.20 per litre.
This is the 13th increase in prices in the last 15 days since the end of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision. Rates have increased across the country and vary from state to state due to local taxation.
TCS enters into a strategic partnership with Payments Canada
Tata Consultancy Services has entered into a strategic partnership with Payments Canada, the country’s largest payment organization, to transform its payment system operations and help implement the Real-Time Rail (RTR), the new real-time payments system that will allow Canadians to initiate payments and receive irrevocable funds in seconds, 24/7/365, company said in its release.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 3,769.80, up Rs 12.95, or 0.34 percent.
Asian Markets Update:
Oil rises as uncertainty around supply persists
Oil futures rose in early trading on Tuesday as the potential for more sanctions following alleged war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine added to concerns about supply disruptions, while Iran nuclear talks stalled.
Brent crude futures were up $1.58, or 1.5%, to $109.11 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were up $1.61, or 1.6%, to $104.89 a barrel at 0028 GMT.
Both contracts briefly jumped more than $2 a barrel after Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said the International Energy Agency (IEA) was still working out details for a planned second round of a coordinated oil releases.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 89 points or 0.49 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,186 level on the Singaporean Exchange 7: 35 IST.
Tech, megacap growth shares boost Wall Street; Twitter surges
Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday, boosted by megacap tech and growth stocks and a surge in Twitter after Elon Musk revealed his stake in the company, amid cautionary signals in the bond market and talk of more sanctions against Russia over Ukraine.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.61 points, or 0.3%, to 34,921.88, the S&P 500 gained 36.78 points, or 0.81%, at 4,582.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 271.05 points, or 1.9%, at 14,532.55.
Market on Monday:
The Indian market soared more than 2 percent following the surprise announcement of merger between HDFC Bank and HDFC, which is expected to create the third-largest entity in the country in terms of market capitalisation.
The Sensex and Nifty50 touched a high of 60,845.10 and 18,114.65 during the day as the market cheered the merger plan. At close, the Sensex was up 1,335.05 points, or 2.25 percent, at 60,611.74, and the Nifty was up 382.90 points, or 2.17 percent, at 18,053.40.
HDFC Bank, HDFC, Adani Ports, HDFC Life and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top Nifty gainers. Infosys, Titan Company and Tata Consumer Products were the top losers.
Among sectors Nifty bank, metal, pharma, FMCG and auto rose 1-4 percent.
