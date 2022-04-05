Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat on mixed global cues; Yes Bank, SBI Cards, Zomato, TCS in focus

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
Indices open flat amid mixed global cues
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note: Mohit Nigam
Indian markets are likely to open gap up: ICICI Direct
Dharmaj Crop Guard, Venus Pipes & Tubes get Sebi nod to float IPOs
Markets are likely to commence on a firm note: Prashanth Tapse
CCI orders investigation against online food delivery platforms Zomato and Bundl Technologies
Prabhudas Lilladher maintains buy on HDFC Bank, targe Rs 2,000
Carlyle Group will sell its entire stake in SBI Cards via block deal
India's trade deficit rises 88% in FY22: Govt data
Proposed merger benefits both HDFC Bank & HDFC: Morgan Stanley
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise
TCS enters into a strategic partnership with Payments Canada
Oil rises as uncertainty around supply persists
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices
Tech, megacap growth shares boost Wall Street; Twitter surges
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on flat note on April 5 amid mixed global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 20.30 points or 0.03% at 60591.44, and the Nifty was up 4.90 points or 0.03% at 18058.30. About 1795 shares have advanced, 366 shares declined, and 67 shares are unchanged.
Adani Ports, NTPC, ONGC, Tata Motors and M&M were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday, boosted by mega cap tech and growth stocks and a surge in Twitter after Elon Musk revealed his stake in the company, amid cautionary signals in the bond market and talk of more sanctions against Russia over Ukraine.
Also, Oil rises as uncertainty around supply persists. Big positive news for Indian markets is Morgan Stanley says “Bear Market rally” is over.
Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 17,800 while Nifty may face some resistance at 18,400.
Primary trend of HSIL share price is positive as it is trading above its 100 and 200 day EMA. Oscillators like RSI and MFI (money flow index) are showing strength in the current uptrend of the stock.
ICICI Direct
US markets ended higher tracking gains in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 248.83 points or 0.41% at 60860.57, and the Nifty was up 5.90 points or 0.03% at 18059.30.
Yes Bank Q4 Business Update:
Agro chemical manufacturer Dharmaj Crop Guard and steel pipe maker Venus Pipes & Tubes have received regulatory approvals to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).
The companies that had filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi between December 2021 and January 2022 obtained its "observation" letter on March 29-31, an update with the regulator showed on Monday.
According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), Dharmaj Crop Guard's IPO consists of fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 216 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 14.83 lakh shares by its existing shareholders.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Also India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market has slipped below 17.91 levels.
We believe, Nifty bulls are likely to shrug off ‘Inflation concerns’, ‘raging Russia-Ukraine war’ and most importantly, the hawkish Fed expectations on backdrop of elevated US bond yields. Nifty’s technicals are aggressively bullish with targets at its all-time-high at 18607.
CCI orders investigation against Zomato, Bundl Technologies
Competition Commission of India orders investigation against online food delivery platforms Zomato and Bundl Technologies, the operator of Swiggy, for some of their conduct following a complaint filed by National Restaurant Association of India that alleged contravention of rules by the two companies.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have continued its buying into India as they have net bought shares worth Rs 1,152.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have also net purchased shares worth Rs 1,675.01 crore on April 4, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
While the merger would seem attractive purely from a scale perspective we need to factor in some key variables. Firstly, the merged entity would need to adhere to CRR/SLR and PSLC requirements which would be a slight drag on the margins.
Secondly, HDFC Bank may not underwrite a chunk of developer loans that HDFC Ltd. used to onboard which could be countered by addition of below prime housing customer loans. Hence overall yields might compress. This would be offset by lower cost of funds owing to the bank’s access to CASA deposits.
On an operating level branches in similar locations might be merged which could save on costs although for branches not present in common locations, transition costs would be incurred. Hence prima facie it seems that RoE for HDFC Bank could drop from current levels, immediately following the merger, although the merger would be positive from a scale and cross-sell standpoint. Rolling forward to FY24ABV we maintain multiple at 3.6x but raise target price to 2,000. Maintain Buy.