Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat on mixed global cues; Yes Bank, SBI Cards, Zomato, TCS in focus

April 05, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX nifty indicates a gap up opening with 89 points gain. Asian Markets were trading mixed in the morning session on Tuesday with Straits Times gained 0.6 percent, while Nikkei and Kospi down marginally.

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday, boosted by mega cap tech and growth stocks and a surge in Twitter after Elon Musk revealed his stake in the company, amid cautionary signals in the bond market and talk of more sanctions against Russia over Ukraine.

Also, Oil rises as uncertainty around supply persists. Big positive news for Indian markets is Morgan Stanley says “Bear Market rally” is over.

Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 17,800 while Nifty may face some resistance at 18,400.