Closing Bell: Nifty above 18,000, Sensex gains 1,335 points led by banks as HDFC, HDFC Bank to merge

Rakesh Patil
Apr 04, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with bank, metal, power, rose 2-3 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 1 percent each.

April 04, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on HDFC-HDFC Bank merger

April 04, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

Heena Naik- Research Analyst - Currency, Angel One:

USDINR started off today’s session at 75.77 levels and from thereon it has fallen towards 75.43 levels. The reason behind this prominent fall could be attributed to the huge influx of flows into the system that has kept the Indian equities in green too.

Moreover, suspected dollar selling by large foreign banks also worked in favor of the Indian Rupee. The fall in USDINR has influenced EURINR, GBPINR, and JPYINR too.

This trend in Rupee is only temporary as there is a high possibility of USDINR bouncing back towards 76.00 levels as geo-political risks still persist. USDINR may trade between 75.20 and 76.30 levels this week.

April 04, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty had formed a bullish outside bar on the daily as well as weekly chart. The index witnessed strong follow through of these bullish bar patterns on April 04. Consequently, it has reached the crucial 18000 mark on the upside.

Additionally, the index has reached its daily upper Bollinger band & is stone’s throw away from a falling trendline drawn from the October high. Thus, 18150-18200 is a key hurdle zone to watch out for.

Once that is crossed, then the Nifty can test the January high of 18350 on the upside. On the other hand, a gap area created today, which is near 17790-17700 will act as a short term support zone.

April 04, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

Though the markets opened weak, key indices quickly rebounded and clung on to the key psychological levels of 60,000 and 18,000 respectively. The trigger was that the markets gave thumbs up to the HDFC merger announcement and the rally in both the stocks spread to other financial stocks and also had a rub off effect on other sectoral stocks.

Also, recent key economic indicators such as core growth numbers and all-time high GST collections showed that the domestic economy has shrugged off geo-political tensions. On daily charts, the Nifty is holding an uptrend formation but due to overbought texture, traders may prefer to book some profit at higher levels.

For the trend following traders, 17880 would act as a crucial support level, and above the same the index may touch the level of 18150-18200. On the flip side, a quick intraday correction is not ruled out if the index trades below 17880 and below the same it could retest the level of 17790-17750.

April 04, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo

It was a stellar day for the Indian equity market on the back of the out of syllabus announcement of a merger between HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank. More than 70% of contribution to the gain of Nifty50 because of HDFC twins also led to short covering in the market. Global cues are stable whereas prices are cooling off and FIIs are showing buying interest that is leading to outperformance in the Indian equity market.

Technically, the Nifty has strong bullish momentum however it is trading near a downsloping trendline resistance placed around the 17125 level; above this, there is a high probability of new highs in the market this month itself. On the downside, 17800 will act as immediate support while 17500-17400 has become a strong base.

Bank Nifty is outperforming and it has a strong structure where 39200-39500 will be the next resistance area. On the downside, 38000 is an immediate support level while 37200-36800 has become a strong demand zone.

April 04, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:

Nifty has moved up above 18000 smartly following a sustained trade above the previous consolidation on the daily chart. Besides, the price has moved above 200 DEMA on the daily timeframe.

The near-term trend looks positive from here. On the higher end, the index may move towards the falling trend line on the daily chart.

The immediate resistance is visible near 18150. On the lower end, support is visible at 17800.

April 04, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities:

The mega-merger news of the HDFC Twins and the rare sight of a 15% up-move in them today at a point in time propelled benchmark indices 2.5% higher with good support from Metal stocks.

The broader markets witnessed the continuation of the uptrend in fertilizer stocks even as the Bank Nifty rose 4% with private banks being sought after.

April 04, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

Lakshmi Iyer, Chief Investment Officer (Debt) & Head Products, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company:

The RBI MPC meets at a time when outbreak of war has seen a spike in most commodities pack. Oil is on a boil, gold continues to sizzle, inflation is way too nimble.

The growth – inflation debate is likely to hog center stage yet again in the upcoming policy meet. While inflation guidance could see upward revision, we may not see any abrupt rise in benchmark rate.

The way to normalization which started off with liquidity, could next move on to narrowing of repo/ reverse repo corridor and/or change in stance from accommodative to neutral. Repo rate hikes could wait for now.

April 04, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services:

Domestic market was lifted by the announcement of HDFC bank and HDFC merger, improving sentiments of the stock market and financial sector. The upcoming focus of the market will be on earnings reports and RBI meeting this week.

Q4 results will have a decent start supported by IT sector while RBI is expected to hold the rates with an accommodative policy.

April 04, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST

Rupee Close

: Indian rupee closed higher at 75.54 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 75.78.