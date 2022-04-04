Closing Bell: Nifty above 18,000, Sensex gains 1,335 points led by banks as HDFC, HDFC Bank to merge

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with bank, metal, power, rose 2-3 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 1 percent each.
Heena Naik- Research Analyst - Currency, Angel One:
USDINR started off today’s session at 75.77 levels and from thereon it has fallen towards 75.43 levels. The reason behind this prominent fall could be attributed to the huge influx of flows into the system that has kept the Indian equities in green too.
Moreover, suspected dollar selling by large foreign banks also worked in favor of the Indian Rupee. The fall in USDINR has influenced EURINR, GBPINR, and JPYINR too.
This trend in Rupee is only temporary as there is a high possibility of USDINR bouncing back towards 76.00 levels as geo-political risks still persist. USDINR may trade between 75.20 and 76.30 levels this week.
Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:
The Nifty had formed a bullish outside bar on the daily as well as weekly chart. The index witnessed strong follow through of these bullish bar patterns on April 04. Consequently, it has reached the crucial 18000 mark on the upside.
Additionally, the index has reached its daily upper Bollinger band & is stone’s throw away from a falling trendline drawn from the October high. Thus, 18150-18200 is a key hurdle zone to watch out for.
Once that is crossed, then the Nifty can test the January high of 18350 on the upside. On the other hand, a gap area created today, which is near 17790-17700 will act as a short term support zone.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:
Though the markets opened weak, key indices quickly rebounded and clung on to the key psychological levels of 60,000 and 18,000 respectively. The trigger was that the markets gave thumbs up to the HDFC merger announcement and the rally in both the stocks spread to other financial stocks and also had a rub off effect on other sectoral stocks.
Also, recent key economic indicators such as core growth numbers and all-time high GST collections showed that the domestic economy has shrugged off geo-political tensions. On daily charts, the Nifty is holding an uptrend formation but due to overbought texture, traders may prefer to book some profit at higher levels.
For the trend following traders, 17880 would act as a crucial support level, and above the same the index may touch the level of 18150-18200. On the flip side, a quick intraday correction is not ruled out if the index trades below 17880 and below the same it could retest the level of 17790-17750.
Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo
It was a stellar day for the Indian equity market on the back of the out of syllabus announcement of a merger between HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank. More than 70% of contribution to the gain of Nifty50 because of HDFC twins also led to short covering in the market. Global cues are stable whereas prices are cooling off and FIIs are showing buying interest that is leading to outperformance in the Indian equity market.
Technically, the Nifty has strong bullish momentum however it is trading near a downsloping trendline resistance placed around the 17125 level; above this, there is a high probability of new highs in the market this month itself. On the downside, 17800 will act as immediate support while 17500-17400 has become a strong base.
Bank Nifty is outperforming and it has a strong structure where 39200-39500 will be the next resistance area. On the downside, 38000 is an immediate support level while 37200-36800 has become a strong demand zone.
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:
Nifty has moved up above 18000 smartly following a sustained trade above the previous consolidation on the daily chart. Besides, the price has moved above 200 DEMA on the daily timeframe.
The near-term trend looks positive from here. On the higher end, the index may move towards the falling trend line on the daily chart.
The immediate resistance is visible near 18150. On the lower end, support is visible at 17800.
S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities:
The mega-merger news of the HDFC Twins and the rare sight of a 15% up-move in them today at a point in time propelled benchmark indices 2.5% higher with good support from Metal stocks.
The broader markets witnessed the continuation of the uptrend in fertilizer stocks even as the Bank Nifty rose 4% with private banks being sought after.
Lakshmi Iyer, Chief Investment Officer (Debt) & Head Products, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company:
The RBI MPC meets at a time when outbreak of war has seen a spike in most commodities pack. Oil is on a boil, gold continues to sizzle, inflation is way too nimble.
The growth – inflation debate is likely to hog center stage yet again in the upcoming policy meet. While inflation guidance could see upward revision, we may not see any abrupt rise in benchmark rate.
The way to normalization which started off with liquidity, could next move on to narrowing of repo/ reverse repo corridor and/or change in stance from accommodative to neutral. Repo rate hikes could wait for now.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services:
Domestic market was lifted by the announcement of HDFC bank and HDFC merger, improving sentiments of the stock market and financial sector. The upcoming focus of the market will be on earnings reports and RBI meeting this week.
Q4 results will have a decent start supported by IT sector while RBI is expected to hold the rates with an accommodative policy.
Rupee Close
: Indian rupee closed higher at 75.54 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 75.78.
Market Close: Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on April 4 boosted by the banking names post HDFC-HDFC Bank merger news.
At Close, the Sensex was up 1,335.05 points or 2.25% at 60,611.74, and the Nifty was up 382.90 points or 2.17% at 18,053.40. About 2534 shares have advanced, 796 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.
HDFC Bank, HDFC, Adani Ports, HDFC Life and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top Nifty gainers. Infosys, Titan Company and Tata Consumer Products were the top losers.
Shivam Bajaj, Founder & CEO at Avener Capital.
Central Banks globally have embarked upon raising Interest Rates to curb inflationary pressure. However, India so far has maintained a more accommodative policy.
Retail inflation in India in Feb 2022 rose to 8 months high of 6.07% which is outside the RBIs target range of 4-6%. In the last MPC meeting, RBI attributed high inflation largely due to supply side pressures and hence they could be keen to maintain a more accommodative policy in this time MPC.
Tightening of monetary policy can assist in curbing demand but not in augmenting supply. There is likely to be a renewed optimism in regard to inflation on the back of the USA announcing a massive release in the country’s strategic oil reserves and Russia offering crude oil to India at a big discount.
Mahindra launches new Alfa CNG in Cargo and Passenger variant
Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML), a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra launched 'Mahindra Alfa CNG Load Plus and Passenger DX BS6' a CNG 3-wheeler in the domestic market.
The new variant is attractively priced at Rs 2,57,000 for the Alfa Passenger DX BS6 CNG and Rs 2,57,800 for the Alfa Load Plus (ex-showroom Lucknow).
Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers:
Indian markets opened on a positive note following positive Asian market peers and aided by merger announcement between India's largest private bank and largest private mortgage lender companies HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd.
During the afternoon session markets maintained its positive momentum.
Sentiments were also upbeat as India's merchandise exports spurt to a record high of USD 418 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal on higher shipments of petroleum products, engineering goods, gem and jewellery and chemicals.
Mega-merger will quicken HDFC Bank’s growth: Marcellus’ Saurabh Mukherjea
If one looks at HDFC Bank’s progress in the last three years, the lender’s has been an impressive performance with robust growth in market share and margin improvement, and expects the growth story to go still further, said Saurabh Mukherjea, founder, Marcellus Investment Managers.
I have always said in the last three years that HDFC Bank has been stellar in the way it gained market share. If you add up the gains of the entire private sector banking space and compare that with gains made by HDFC Bank in the last three years, you find HDFC Bank has made significant gains, he added.
Nifty Pharma index rose 1 percent led by the Lupin, Divis Laboratories, Zydus Lifesciences
Market at 3 PM
Benchmark indices were trading near day's high level with Nifty above 18000.
The Sensex was up 1,389.37 points or 2.34% at 60666.06, and the Nifty was up 394.70 points or 2.23% at 18065.20. About 2539 shares have advanced, 764 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.
Elantas Beck India gets Gujarat Pollution Control Board consent
Gujarat Pollution Control Board has accorded its consent to Operate for an additional capacity. This will enhance the existing capacity of company's manufacturing plant situated at Plot No. 1 & 122, GIDC, Ankleshwar, Dist. Bharuch, Gujarat by approximately 40% in its existing product portfolio.
Elantas Beck India was quoting at Rs 3,648.40, up Rs 220.90, or 6.44 percent.
Over 150 shares touch 52-week high on the BSE including Adani Power, GNFC, Raymond, Vedanta
Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities.
The mega-merger between HDFC ltd into the HDFC bank will enable value unlocking for HDFC bank to build a solid housing loan portfolio and play the housing cycle by enhancing the existing customer base. The merged entity could become the highest weightage single company in the Nifty 50 basket.
Further, this merger enables confidence in the Indian economy and looks for a brighter long-term picture beyond the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the rising inflationary concerns.
With this development, today India's VIX fell further by 2.5% to 18 levels vs the long-term average of 22.
We believe the next leg of the rally in the benchmark index will be driven by the BFSI space, as banking companies are likely to post solid Q4FY22 earnings, driven by sequential improvement in loan growth. Moreover, the improving asset quality trend will continue for the quarter, bringing further confidence to the space.
Jitendra Upadhyay, Sr Equity Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio:
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger will enhance the groups market shares in mortgage business through benefit of lower cost of funds will be made available for mortgage business, diversification of assets in merged entity.
This merger makes combined entity strong enough to make offering more competitive products to their existing clients and others and funding challenges will be minimized with merger of two entities.
BSE Midcap index rose 1 percent supported by the Adani Power, JSW Energy, IDFC First Bank
Hariom Pipe Industries IPO updates:
The initial public offering of Hariom Pipe Industries’ retail portion had been subscribed 6.32 times by the afternoon on April 4, the fourth day of bidding. The offer closes April 5.
The issue had been subscribed 2.95 times, receiving bids for 2.50 crore shares against an offer size of 85 lakh shares. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.73 times and qualified institutional buyers bid for 44 percent of the shares set aside for them.
European Markets Updates
IDFC First Bank Q4 update
: CASA deposits up 12% YoY and up 7.4% QoQ. Deposits up 12.6% YoY and up 8.5 % QoQ. Gross funded assets up 12.8% YoY and up 8.1% QoQ. IDFC First Bank says overall asset quality trends remain strong. Collections efficiencies have further improved during Q4. Collections efficiencies better than pre-COVID levels. The stock was trading at Rs 43.75, up Rs 2.05, or 4.92 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 43.90 and an intraday low of Rs 41.70.
Market Update at 2 PM: Sensex is up 1,182.92 points or 2.00% at 60459.61, and the Nifty jumped 332.80 points or 1.88% at 18003.30.
Vodafone raises stake in Vodafone Idea to 47.61%
British telecom major Vodafone has raised its stake in debt-ridden Vodafone Idea Limited to 47.61 per cent through its subsidiary Prime Metals, a regulatory filing said on Monday. The company earlier held 44.39 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL).
"Prime Metals held 2,18,55,26,081 equity shares, representing 7.61 per cent of the equity share capital, of Vodafone Idea Limited (the "company"). PML has acquired 570,958,646 equity shares of the company through allotment of equity shares pursuant to a preferential issue of the company," the filing said.
Mohit Ralhan, Managing Partner at TIW Capital Group view on HDFC-HDFC Bank merger:
The merger of HDFC Twins has been expected for a long time but it took market participants by surprise today resulting in a significant increase in the share price of both companies as soon as the market opened.
This merger has created a financial behemoth, which is still expected to grow at 20%+ rates and may create better profitability with cost synergies.
This is also good news for customers with consolidation of services under one entity.
RBI has been tightening up the regulatory framework for NBFCs and therefore the pros of keeping Bank and NBFCs as separate entities were diminishing. It looks like an excellent move benefitting all stakeholders which was also quite successfully kept under wraps till the actual announcement.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services business updates for March 2022:
In March 2022, the business continued its momentum with a disbursement of approximately Rs 3,832 crore delivering a 66% Y-o-Y growth. The disbursement for FY2022 at approximately Rs 27,466 crore, registered a Y-o-Y growth of 45%, company said in its release.
The collection efficiency (CE) was in line with expectations at 109% for March 2022, similar as March 2021.
The buoyancy in collections has led to significant sequential improvement in asset quality resulting in Stage 3 assets as of March 2022 being lower than as of March 2021. Similarly, Stage 2 assets have also seen meaningful improvement over 31st December 2021 level, it added.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was quoting at Rs 167.80, up Rs 2.50, or 1.51 percent.
Jyoti Roy, DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel One on HDFC-HDFC Bank merger:
HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd have announced the much-awaited merger of both companies subject to regulatory approval which is a positive development for the HDFC group. The merger would be through a share swap route with every HDFC Ltd. shareholder receiving 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares of HDFC Ltd.
Post-merger HDFC Ltd's shareholding in HDFC Bank will be extinguished. The combined entity will have advances of Rs 17.87 tn on a pro forma basis as of 31st Dec’21 and will lead to an increase in mortgage to 33% from current levels of 11% for HDFC Bank.
The deal is EPS and BV accretive by 4% and 8% respectively for HDFC Bank on a pro forma basis and is therefore value accretive for existing shareholders of HDFC bank.
We currently have a buy rating on HDFC Bank with a target of Rs 1,859 and will review our target post the development.
Bank of Maharashtra Q4 update:
Bank of Maharashtra's total deposits rose 16.5% YoY at Rs 2,02,641 crore in March 2022 against Rs 1,74,006 crore in March 2021.
The gross advances was up 27% YoY at Rs 136,733 crore against Rs 107,654 crore.
CASA ratio stood at 57.93% versus 55.05% QoQ & 53.99% YoY.
Hariom Pipe Industries subscribed 2.84 times, retail portion booked 6 times
The initial public offering of Hariom Pipe Industries’ retail portion had been subscribed 6.06 times by the afternoon on April 4, the fourth day of bidding. The offer closes April 5.
The issue had been subscribed 2.84 times, receiving bids for 2.41 crore shares against an offer size of 85 lakh shares.
The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.68 times and qualified institutional buyers bid for 44 percent of the shares set aside for them.
Market at 1 PM
Benchmark indices were trading higher in the afternoon session with Nifty above 17900 led by the metal, oil & gas, power and banking names.
The Sensex was up 1,054.75 points or 1.78% at 60331.44, and the Nifty was up 295.30 points or 1.67% at 17965.80. About 2438 shares have advanced, 812 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.
Nifty Metal index gained 1 percent supported by the SAIL, NALCO, Vedanta, Jindal Steel
Merger process to take about 12-18 months because of numerous approvals: Deepak Parekh
This process will take 12-18 months because of numerous approval, said Deepakh Parekh in the press conference.
The RBI doesn’t allow over 75 year old officials to be on the Board, I have crossed that age, added Parekh.
Post-merger, 100% of HDFC Bank will be owned by public shareholders: Deepak Parekh
All HDFC branches will be retained post-merger, while later HDFC branches may be converted into bank branches, said Deepak Parekh.
Post-merger, 100% of HDFC Bank will be owned by public shareholders.
Keki Mistry does not wish to be a full-time executive, but can be on the board, he added.
BSE Capital Goods Index rose 1 percent led by the Elgi Equipments, Carborundum Universal, Hindustan Aeronautics:
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
A biggest surprised move to markets and a Win Win call for all stakeholders. This merger will create biggest financial services conglomerate to compete globally. To shareholders of HDFC Limited as on record date will receive 42 shares of HDFC Bank (FV Re. 1/- each) for 25 shares of HDFC Limited (FV Rs. 2/- each).
Post merger, HDFC Bank will be 100% owned by public shareholders and existing shareholders of HDFC Limited will own 41% of HDFC Bank with combined balance sheet of Rs 17.87 tn and Rs 3.3 tn networth enabling larger underwriting at scale.
By this the combined entity will leverage the power of distribution in urban, semi-urban and rural geographies and cross-sell with full suite of financial Products to a large and growing customer base.
Transaction completion is subject to shareholders and regulatory approvals and expected to be achieved within ~[18] months as per merger documents.
We remain positive on both the stocks and other group entities as post merger there would be some structural changes in the cross holding of other group companies.
Merger will help enhance the group's market share in mortgage business: Deepak Parekh
Merger will help enhance the group's market share in mortgage business. Also, merger will mitigate single product risk, enhance diversity of assets of merged entity, Deepak Parekh in a press conference today.
Gold slips as dollar, yields strengthen on robust US jobs data
Gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar and Treasury yields firmed after a solid US payrolls report raised expectations of aggressive rate hikes, although the Ukraine crisis and talks of more sanctions against Russia supported safe-haven demand.
A stronger dollar makes gold less attractive for other currency holders, while higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-paying bullion.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,917.55 per ounce by 0434 GMT. US Gold futures slipped 0.2 percent to $1,920.30.
Bandhan Bank shares in focus post HDFC-HDFC Bank merger
Bandhan Bank share flat amid speculation over the fate of HDFC's near 10 percent stake in the lender falling the announcement of HDFC merger with HDFC Bank
Post-merger, all subsidiaries of HDFC will be owned by HDFC Bank: Deepak Parekh
The mortgage customers can have access to a range of financial services under HDFC roof, said Deepak Parekh Chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation.
The merger makes combined entity strong enough to make offerings more competitive and funding challenge will be minimized with the merger of two entities, he added.
Post-merger, all subsidiaries of HDFC will be owned by HDFC Bank subject to approval, Parekh said.
Market at 12 PM
Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty below 18000 and Sensex up over 1100 points.
The Sensex was up 1,117.40 points or 1.89% at 60394.09, and the Nifty was up 306.50 points or 1.73% at 17977. About 2425 shares have advanced, 790 shares declined, and 130 shares are unchanged.
Regulatory changes reduces barriers for a merger, says Deepak Parekh
The regulatory changes over last 3 years have reduced barriers for a merger, said Deepak Parekh Chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation.
The NPA classification is now the same for NBFC/HFCs & banks and upper layer of NBFCs will have tighter regulations, similar to banks, he added.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank is an unprecedented mega-merger which will benefit all stakeholders. The shareholders of both entities stand to benefit substantially as already reflected by the sharp up moves in their stock prices. For shareholders, this is far better than a buyback at higher prices. This mega-merger will correct the recent underperformance of the HDFC twins. The stock prices of HDFC twins are likely to remain firm even after this morning's sharp spike. From the valuation perspective, the HDFC twins are even now only attractively priced in a highly valued market. FPI's strategy of sustained selling in HDFC twins has been proved to be a short-sighted decision.
The merged entity will gain from the synergies of the merger. The mortgage business will gain from the low-cost funds of the bank and the bank will gain from HDFC's competence in mortgage lending. The Indian economy will benefit from larger investment by the merged entity in large infra projects. India will have a large global bank.
Deepak Parekh on HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger
Boards approved all-stock amalgamation of HDFC with HDFC Bank and only after obtaining all regulatory approvals will the merger become effective.