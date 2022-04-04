Closing Bell: Nifty above 18,000, Sensex gains 1,335 points led by banks as HDFC, HDFC Bank to merge

April 04, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

Heena Naik- Research Analyst - Currency, Angel One:

USDINR started off today’s session at 75.77 levels and from thereon it has fallen towards 75.43 levels. The reason behind this prominent fall could be attributed to the huge influx of flows into the system that has kept the Indian equities in green too.

Moreover, suspected dollar selling by large foreign banks also worked in favor of the Indian Rupee. The fall in USDINR has influenced EURINR, GBPINR, and JPYINR too.

This trend in Rupee is only temporary as there is a high possibility of USDINR bouncing back towards 76.00 levels as geo-political risks still persist. USDINR may trade between 75.20 and 76.30 levels this week.