Market LIVE Updates: Nifty crosses 18,000, Sensex surges 1,300 pts; HDFC, HDFC Bank announce merger

HDFC all set to merge with HDFC Bank
Indices extends opening gains, trade at day's high
Post-merger HDFC Bank to become largest bank in the world: Keki Mistry
CNG prices hiked in Delhi NCR
Tata Motors JLR US sales down 41.4% at 6,453 units
Adani Ports records highest ever monthly cargo of 29.16 MMT
Bajaj Auto sells 2.97 lakh units in the month March 2022
Nifty Bank index rises 2 percent supported by the HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank
HDFC and HDFC Bank announce transformational merger
Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to negative note: ICICI Direct
HDFC approves scheme of amalgamation of subsidiaries, and HDFC Bank
Stock market is expected to open flat: Mohit Nigam of Hem Securities
Bharat Dynamics records turnover of Rs 2700 crore in Q4FY22
Morgan Stanley keeps overweight call on HDFC Bank with a target at Rs 1,800
Rupee is expected to depreciate today, says ICICI Direct
Motilal Oswal maintains buy rating on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 2,000
US unemployment rate drops to 3.6% as labor market rapidly tightens
IOC, L&T & ReNew to form JV for development of green hydrogen business
SPML Infra signs an agreement for a project worth Rs 1157.8 crore
Avenue Supermarts Q4 revenue from operations at Rs 8,606.09 crore
FICCI estimates GDP growth at 7.4 percent in 2022-23, expects rate hike in second half
Uma Exports IPO share allotment today
India's exports rise to record high of $418 billion in FY22
SML Isuzu increases prices of its products by 3-4%
HDFC Bank’s Q4 advances up 20.9% at Rs 13,690 billion
Dhanlaxmi Bank's Q4 advances rise 18.6% YoY at Rs 8,446 crore
Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, petroleum reserve news
Asia shares start cautiously, Treasury yields keep climbing
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise
Wall Street posts modest gains as jobs report keeps Fed hikes on track
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices:
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,716.16
|1,439.47
|+2.43%
|Nifty 50
|18,055.20
|384.75
|+2.18%
|Nifty Bank
|38,496.30
|1,347.80
|+3.63%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|HDFC
|2,816.90
|364.60
|+14.87%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ONGC
|166.10
|-1.85
|-1.10%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Bank
|38473.30
|1324.80
|+3.57%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|36372.10
|28.70
|+0.08%
Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on April 4 said its board has approved merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited with HDFC Bank Limited.
HDFC will acquire 41 percent stake in HDFC Bank through the transformational merger, according to an HDFC Bank filing with the stock exchanges.
The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of of FY24. HDFC said the Proposed Transaction shall enable HDFC Bank to build its housing loan portfolio and enhance its existing customer base. Click to Read More
Benchmark indices extended the opening gains and trading at day's high level with Nifty inching towards 18000.
The Sensex was up 1,166.40 points or 1.97% at 60443.09, and the Nifty was up 313.90 points or 1.78% at 17984.40. About 2451 shares have advanced, 535 shares declined, and 124 shares are unchanged.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Reinforcing the coming slowdown in the US economy indicated by the inverted yield curve, the US non-farm payrolls came below estimates. This will weigh on global growth this year already impacted by the commodity price hike caused by the war in Ukraine. India's GDP growth will be lower and inflation higher for FY23 than projected before the war.
Segments not impacted by the growth slowdown and higher inflation like IT, telecom, oil and gas producers and attractively valued financials are likely to find favour with investors in the near term.
The market will be keenly watching the Q4 results and guidance of IT companies expected starting next week. FMCG, cement and autos are likely to experience marging pressure from higher input costs.
Post-merger HDFC Bank to become largest bank in the world: Keki Mistry
HDFC & HDFC Bank to continue to operate independently, till the merger date, while post-merger, HDFC Bank to become one of the largest bank in the world, said Keki Mistry.
Cross-selling of banking products will be possible to HDFC Customers. All associates and subsidiary of HDFC Ltd will subsequently be owned by HDFC Bank, he added.
HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,650.10, up Rs 143.80, or 9.55 percent on the BSE.
CNG prices hiked in Delhi NCR
Indraprastha Gas (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 64.11 per kg. The new price will come into effect from April 4.
The last CNG price rise prior to April 4 was on April 1 when there was a 80 paise per kg hike. On that day, piped cooking gas rates were also increased by Rs 5 per cubic metre on the back of India’s government raising input natural gas prices to record levels.
Indraprastha Gas was quoting at Rs 386.40, up Rs 6.10, or 1.60 percent.
Keki Mistry on HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger:
Upon regulatory approval, the merger will be effective, at the approved ratio. HDFC now required to maintain Liquidity Ratio, said Keki Mistry.
Regulatory changes have reduced the barriers for merger over the years. HDFC Bank will be 100% owned by shareholders, he added.
Tata Motors JLR US sales were down 41.4% at 6,453 units against 11,012 units, YoY, reported CNBC-TV18
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone handled highest ever monthly cargo of 29.16 MMT implying a YoY growth of 12% and MoM growth of 21%.
Bajaj Auto has sold 2,97,188 units in the month March 2022 against 3,69,448 units in March 2021.
Domestic sales were down 36% at 1.26 lakh units versus 1.98 lakh units and exports were flat at 1.70 lakh units
Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 3,733.75, down Rs 4.35, or 0.12 percent on the BSE.
HDFC and HDFC Bank announce transformational merger
HDFC and HDFC Bank have announced a transformational merger. HDFC will own 41 percent in HDFC Bank.
HDFC said the Proposed Transaction shall enable HDFC Bank to build its housing loan portfolio and enhance its existing customer base.
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is expected to be completed by Q2/Q3 of FY24.
Deepak Parekh, Chairman HDFC Limited, said this is a merger of equals.
At 09:23 hrs HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,600.40, up Rs 94.10, or 6.25 percent and Housing Development Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 2,606.70, up Rs 155.75, or 6.35 percent.