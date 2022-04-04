Market LIVE Updates: Nifty crosses 18,000, Sensex surges 1,300 pts; HDFC, HDFC Bank announce merger

April 04, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

HDFC all set to merge with HDFC Bank

Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on April 4 said its board has approved merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited with HDFC Bank Limited.

HDFC will acquire 41 percent stake in HDFC Bank through the transformational merger, according to an HDFC Bank filing with the stock exchanges.

The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of of FY24. HDFC said the Proposed Transaction shall enable HDFC Bank to build its housing loan portfolio and enhance its existing customer base.