    April 04, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty crosses 18,000, Sensex surges 1,300 pts; HDFC, HDFC Bank announce merger

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with bank and power indices up 1-2 percent.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,716.161,439.47 +2.43%
      Nifty 5018,055.20384.75 +2.18%
      Nifty Bank38,496.301,347.80 +3.63%
      Nifty 50 18,055.20 384.75 (2.18%)
      Mon, Apr 04, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      HDFC2,816.90364.60 +14.87%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      ONGC166.10-1.85 -1.10%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank38473.301324.80 +3.57%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT36372.1028.70 +0.08%


    • April 04, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

      HDFC all set to merge with HDFC Bank

      Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on April 4 said its board has approved merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited with HDFC Bank Limited.

      HDFC will acquire 41 percent stake in HDFC Bank through the transformational merger, according to an HDFC Bank filing with the stock exchanges.

      The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of of FY24. HDFC said the Proposed Transaction shall enable HDFC Bank to build its housing loan portfolio and enhance its existing customer base. Click to Read More

    • April 04, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices extended the opening gains and trading at day's high level with Nifty inching towards 18000.

      The Sensex was up 1,166.40 points or 1.97% at 60443.09, and the Nifty was up 313.90 points or 1.78% at 17984.40. About 2451 shares have advanced, 535 shares declined, and 124 shares are unchanged.

    • April 04, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      Reinforcing the coming slowdown in the US economy indicated by the inverted yield curve, the US non-farm payrolls came below estimates. This will weigh on global growth this year already impacted by the commodity price hike caused by the war in Ukraine. India's GDP growth will be lower and inflation higher for FY23 than projected before the war.

      Segments not impacted by the growth slowdown and higher inflation like IT, telecom, oil and gas producers and attractively valued financials are likely to find favour with investors in the near term. 

      The market will be keenly watching the Q4 results and guidance of IT companies expected starting next week. FMCG, cement and autos are likely to experience marging pressure from higher input costs.

    • April 04, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

      Post-merger HDFC Bank to become largest bank in the world: Keki Mistry

      HDFC & HDFC Bank to continue to operate independently, till the merger date, while post-merger, HDFC Bank to become one of the largest bank in the world, said Keki Mistry.

      Cross-selling of banking products will be possible to HDFC Customers. All associates and subsidiary of HDFC Ltd will subsequently be owned by HDFC Bank, he added.

      HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,650.10, up Rs 143.80, or 9.55 percent on the BSE.

    • April 04, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

      CNG prices hiked in Delhi NCR

      Indraprastha Gas (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 64.11 per kg. The new price will come into effect from April 4.

      The last CNG price rise prior to April 4 was on April 1 when there was a 80 paise per kg hike. On that day, piped cooking gas rates were also increased by Rs 5 per cubic metre on the back of India’s government raising input natural gas prices to record levels.

      Indraprastha Gas was quoting at Rs 386.40, up Rs 6.10, or 1.60 percent.

    • April 04, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

      Keki Mistry on HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger:

      Upon regulatory approval, the merger will be effective, at the approved ratio. HDFC now required to maintain Liquidity Ratio, said Keki Mistry.

      Regulatory changes have reduced the barriers for merger over the years. HDFC Bank will be 100% owned by shareholders, he added.

    • April 04, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

      Tata Motors JLR March Auto Sales

      Tata Motors JLR US sales were down 41.4% at 6,453 units against 11,012 units, YoY, reported CNBC-TV18

    • April 04, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

      Adani Ports March Business Update:

      Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone handled highest ever monthly cargo of 29.16 MMT implying a YoY growth of 12% and MoM growth of 21%. 

    • April 04, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

      Bajaj Auto March Auto Sales

      Bajaj Auto has sold 2,97,188 units in the month March 2022 against 3,69,448 units in March 2021.

      Domestic sales were down 36% at 1.26 lakh units versus 1.98 lakh units and exports were flat at 1.70 lakh units

      Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 3,733.75, down Rs 4.35, or 0.12 percent on the BSE.

    • April 04, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      Nifty Bank index rose 2 percent supported by the HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank

    • April 04, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

      HDFC and HDFC Bank announce transformational merger

      HDFC and HDFC Bank have announced a transformational merger. HDFC will own 41 percent in HDFC Bank.

      HDFC said the Proposed Transaction shall enable HDFC Bank to build its housing loan portfolio and enhance its existing customer base.

      HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is expected to be completed by Q2/Q3 of FY24.

      Deepak Parekh, Chairman HDFC Limited, said this is a merger of equals.

      At 09:23 hrs HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,600.40, up Rs 94.10, or 6.25 percent and Housing Development Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 2,606.70, up Rs 155.75, or 6.35 percent.

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.