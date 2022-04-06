Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues; Nikkei, Hang Seng down 1-2%

April 06, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

Buzzing Stocks:

Tata Steel: Tata Steel India achieved highest ever annual crude steel production of 19.06 million tons, with a growth of 13 percent YoY despite the COVID 2nd wave related disruption early in the financial year. Tata Steel India deliveries increased by 6 percent YoY in FY22, surpassing the previous best recorded in FY21. Tata Steel Europe steel production in FY22 grew by 6 percent YoY and total deliveries increased by 2 percent YoY driven by broad based improvement in most steel consuming sectors.

Tata Steel Long Products: Its crude steel production grew by 6 percent YoY in FY22, despite the disruption caused by COVID 2nd wave and shutdown of one of the blast furnaces for few weeks during Q4FY22. Steel sales volumes have increased by 2 percent YoY in FY22, with a higher share of rolled product sales enabled by customer approval and continued mix enrichment.

Tata Power Company: Resurgent Power Ventures, co-sponsored by Tata Power and ICICI Bank and has other global reputed investors, has completed acquisition of NRSS XXXVI Transmission, a special purpose vehicle to establish and operate transmission system in Northern Region along with LILO of SikarNeemrana 400kV D/C line at Babaion on build-own-operate-maintain (BOOM) basis. Resurgent Power Ventures was set up to acquire stressed assets in the Indian Power Sector.

TVS Motor Company: The company and Jio-bp have agreed to explore the creation of a robust public electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country, building on Jio-bp's growing network in this space. Under this proposed partnership, the customers of TVS electric vehicles are expected to get access to the widespread charging network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.

Gufic Biosciences: The company has received DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) approval for Thymosin Alpha-1 as an add-on therapy for the treatment of moderate-to-severe COVID-19 patients requiring ventilator support.

Marico: The FMCG company in its BSE filing said revenue growth in Q4FY22 was in low single digits, while volumes were marginally positive on an exceptionally high base (25 percent), leading to a double-digit volume growth on a 2-year CAGR basis. Parachute Coconut Oil volumes were marginally lower year-on-year, mainly due to a daunting base (29 percent). Value Added Hair Oils grew in low single digits in value terms. The International business delivered double-digit constant currency growth on a strong base, with all markets faring well. Consolidated revenue growth in the quarter touched high single digits.

Triveni Engineering & Industries: The new 160 KLPD distillery of the company at sugar unit in Milak Narayanpur, Uttar Pradesh has commenced commercial operations. The unit has the flexibility to operate with multiple feedstocks i.e. molasses/cane juice & syrup/grain based.

Bandhan Bank: The bank in a BSE filing said loans & advances grew 16 percent YoY to Rs 1.01 lakh crore and total deposits grew 24 percent YoY Rs 96,331 crore as on March 2022. CASA deposits rose by 18 percent YoY to Rs 40,072 crore in the same period. Collection efficiency stood at 96 percent in March 2022, up from 93 percent in December 2021.

Adani Green Energy: The board on April 8 will consider raising of funds.

Adani Enterprises: The board on April 8 will consider raising of funds.

Tata Consultancy Services: Kansas Department of Labour (KDOL) has selected TCS to build a modern, secure, web-based system for the state's unemployment insurance program. This will help transforming a legacy mainframe platform from the 1970s into a cloud-based system that dramatically improves the delivery of services to Kansas residents.