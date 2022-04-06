Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues; Nikkei, Hang Seng down 1-2%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 17,863.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 IST. Asian markets are trading lower tracking weak US markets.
China Data Watch
China March Caixin Services PMI stood at 42, lowest level since February 2020.
The Caixin Services PMI was at 42 against 50.2 MoM and Composite PMI was at 43.9 versus 50.1, MoM, reported CNBC-TV18.
Asian stocks skid, bond yields up after hawkish Fed comments
Asian share markets slipped on Wednesday as investors faced up to the possibility of aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to fight inflation, while focus was also on new Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year highs and stock markets were red after Fed Governor Lael Brainard said overnight that she expected a combination of interest rate rises and a rapid balance sheet runoff to take U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year.
In morning trade in Asia, Japan's Nikkei shed nearly 2.0%, while South Korean shares fell 0.9% and Australian shares lost 0.75%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 1.3%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.3%, moving away from a one-month high hit on Monday. Shanghai lost 0.1% as markets in mainland China reopened after two days of public holidays.
Buzzing Stocks:
Tata Steel: Tata Steel India achieved highest ever annual crude steel production of 19.06 million tons, with a growth of 13 percent YoY despite the COVID 2nd wave related disruption early in the financial year. Tata Steel India deliveries increased by 6 percent YoY in FY22, surpassing the previous best recorded in FY21. Tata Steel Europe steel production in FY22 grew by 6 percent YoY and total deliveries increased by 2 percent YoY driven by broad based improvement in most steel consuming sectors.
Tata Steel Long Products: Its crude steel production grew by 6 percent YoY in FY22, despite the disruption caused by COVID 2nd wave and shutdown of one of the blast furnaces for few weeks during Q4FY22. Steel sales volumes have increased by 2 percent YoY in FY22, with a higher share of rolled product sales enabled by customer approval and continued mix enrichment.
Tata Power Company: Resurgent Power Ventures, co-sponsored by Tata Power and ICICI Bank and has other global reputed investors, has completed acquisition of NRSS XXXVI Transmission, a special purpose vehicle to establish and operate transmission system in Northern Region along with LILO of SikarNeemrana 400kV D/C line at Babaion on build-own-operate-maintain (BOOM) basis. Resurgent Power Ventures was set up to acquire stressed assets in the Indian Power Sector.
TVS Motor Company: The company and Jio-bp have agreed to explore the creation of a robust public electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country, building on Jio-bp's growing network in this space. Under this proposed partnership, the customers of TVS electric vehicles are expected to get access to the widespread charging network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.
Gufic Biosciences: The company has received DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) approval for Thymosin Alpha-1 as an add-on therapy for the treatment of moderate-to-severe COVID-19 patients requiring ventilator support.
Marico: The FMCG company in its BSE filing said revenue growth in Q4FY22 was in low single digits, while volumes were marginally positive on an exceptionally high base (25 percent), leading to a double-digit volume growth on a 2-year CAGR basis. Parachute Coconut Oil volumes were marginally lower year-on-year, mainly due to a daunting base (29 percent). Value Added Hair Oils grew in low single digits in value terms. The International business delivered double-digit constant currency growth on a strong base, with all markets faring well. Consolidated revenue growth in the quarter touched high single digits.
Triveni Engineering & Industries: The new 160 KLPD distillery of the company at sugar unit in Milak Narayanpur, Uttar Pradesh has commenced commercial operations. The unit has the flexibility to operate with multiple feedstocks i.e. molasses/cane juice & syrup/grain based.
Bandhan Bank: The bank in a BSE filing said loans & advances grew 16 percent YoY to Rs 1.01 lakh crore and total deposits grew 24 percent YoY Rs 96,331 crore as on March 2022. CASA deposits rose by 18 percent YoY to Rs 40,072 crore in the same period. Collection efficiency stood at 96 percent in March 2022, up from 93 percent in December 2021.
Adani Green Energy: The board on April 8 will consider raising of funds.
Adani Enterprises: The board on April 8 will consider raising of funds.
Tata Consultancy Services: Kansas Department of Labour (KDOL) has selected TCS to build a modern, secure, web-based system for the state's unemployment insurance program. This will help transforming a legacy mainframe platform from the 1970s into a cloud-based system that dramatically improves the delivery of services to Kansas residents.
Government may sell green bonds in second half of 2022-23
The central government is likely to launch green bonds in the second half of the current fiscal year, which may offer better yields compared with regular bonds of corresponding maturity, or bundle in some incentives to make them attractive.
The Centre and the Reserve Bank of India are expected to finalize the framework for sovereign green bonds in a few months.
Bandhan consortium leads race to purchase IDFC Mutual fund
A consortium led by Bandhan Financial Holdings, the promoter of Bandhan Bank, is in pole position to win the bid for IDFC’s mutual fund business in a deal valued at about Rs 45 billion, trumping an Invesco-led consortium.
The Bandhan consortium includes Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and local PE firm ChrysCapital. The deal is likely to be sealed at the parent company’s board meeting on Wednesday.
Government ready to launch LIC IPO in May, say sources
The Centre is ready to launch the Life Insurance Corporation of India's initial public offering early in May this year, sources told CNBC-TV18 on April 5.
Sources added that the government is in touch with bankers and financial advisors on the red herring prospectus (RHP). An RHP, also known as an offer document, is filed by a company with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) ahead of a public listing.
They also added that the government may offer to sell more than 5 percent of its stake in the LIC IPO. Click to Read More
Oil extends losses on higher dollar, US stock build
Oil futures slid on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous day, as a stronger US dollar prompted fresh selling while data showing a build in US crude stocks and Shanghai's extended lockdown fuelled fears of slower demand.
Brent crude futures fell 97 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $105.67 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 98 cents, or 1 percent, to $100.98 a barrel at 0029 GMT. Brent fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday and WTI lost 1.3 percent.
Petrol, diesel, CNG prices Update:
Petrol, diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre on Wednesday in the 14th round of increase over the last 16 days. The latest hike takes the total increase in the cost of fuel to Rs 10.
A gas price hike also came into effect this morning as CNBC-TV18 learnt that city gas distribution companies have raised prices of CNG. Mahanagar Gas hiked CNG prices by Rs 7-67 per kg and domestic PNG rates by Rs 5-41 per standard cubic metre.
In Delhi, Indraprastha Gas hiked CNG prices by Rs 2.50-66.61 per kg, bringing the total raise this month at Rs 6.60 per kg. Gujarat Gas too announced a hike of Rs 6.5 per kg in CNG prices in Gujarat, taking the total raise to Rs 76.98 per kg.
Asian Markets trade lower
Wall Street ends lower:
Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday, dragged by weakness in tech and other growth stocks, after comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard spooked investors about potential aggressive actions by the central bank to control inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280.7 points, or 0.8 percent, to 34,641.18, the S&P 500 lost 57.52 points, or 1.26 percent, to 4,525.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 328.39 points, or 2.26 percent, to 14,204.17.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 140.50 points or 0.78 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,880.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Tuesday:
After a sharp rally in the previous session, the Indian equity benchmarks saw profit booking on April 5 amid selling in financial names, including HDFC twins. Buying in auto, power and FMCG, however, capped the losses.
At close, the Sensex was down 435.24 points, or 0.72 percent, at 60,176.50, and the Nifty was down 96 points, or 0.53 percent, at 17,957.40.
HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top Nifty losers. Adani Ports, NTPC, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corporation and Tata Consumer Products were the top gainers.
Among sectors, Nifty Auto, FMCG and Energy indices gained 1 percent each, while Nifty Bank index fell 1 percent.