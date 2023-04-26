Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high; Nifty at 17,800 led by L&T, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI are among most active shares on the NSE.
Dhampur Bio Organics zooms 13% on strong Q4 earnings
Dhampur Bio Organics surged around 13 percent on April 26, a day after the company posted a robust set of earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23.
The company's net profit jumped 13.02 percent on year to Rs 80.20 crore from Rs 70.96 crore in the year-ago period. Growth in the bottomline was aided by a sharp rise in revenue, which grew around 70 percent year-on-year to Rs 2665.86 crore in the March quarter.
Hareesh V, Head of Commodities at Geojit Financial Services
Silver returned to the spotlight recently, surging prices near one year high on demand optimism coupled with a weak US currency. In the overseas market, prices gained more than 25 percent in the last one-month period while the domestic futures prices rallied more than 20 percent in the same period.
There are hopes that the industrial demand would grow on hopes of China’s growth outlook and forecast of accommodative policy decisions of the US Federal Reserve. A correction in the US dollar and a spike in gold prices may also attract more safe haven buying in the commodity.
At the same time, as silver prices are usually extremely volatile in nature, fresh investment in the commodity can be considered only in further corrections. Taking big bets on long positions at these levels seems risky.
BSE Information Technology index up 0.4 percent supported by Aurionpro Solution, Newgen Software, Nucleus Software
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Aurionpro Solut
|357.50
|4.26
|2.90k
|Newgen Software
|489.25
|3.63
|14.54k
|Nucleus Softwar
|599.95
|3.54
|4.51k
|KPIT Tech
|878.00
|3.05
|201.39k
|Ramco System
|227.15
|2.85
|3.54k
|BLACK BOX
|138.50
|1.91
|4.36k
|HCL Info
|13.34
|1.91
|21.77k
|Allied Digital
|80.84
|1.84
|9.45k
|Zensar Tech
|272.00
|1.63
|10.00k
|Cigniti Tech
|804.70
|1.61
|2.49k
Mankind Pharma IPO subscribed 21% on Day 2
The initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma has garnered bids for 58 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 2.8 crore shares, amounting to 21 percent subscription, on April 26, the second day of bidding. The issue was subscribed 14 percent on the opening day.
Retail investors have bid for 15 percent of the share set aside for them. Thirty-five percent of the IPO has been reserved for retail investors.
High net-worth individuals (HNIs) have bought 30.97 lakh shares against their quota of 60 lakh shares, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have bid for 6.25 lakh shares, so far, against 80.11 lakh shares reserved for them.
Bajaj Finance shares down marginally ahead of its Q4FY23 earnings:
Earnings Today:
Maruti Suzuki shares are in focus ahead of its March quarter earnings:
Market at 12 PM
Benchmark indices were trading marginally higher amid volatility.
The Sensex was up 85.66 points or 0.14percentat 60,216.37, and the Nifty was up 17.10 points or 0.10percentat 17,786.40. About 1,818 shares advanced, 1,261 declined, and 122 were unchanged.
Rallis India shares dip over 2% as poor Q4 2022 results hit sentiments
Shares of Rallis India slumped over 2 percent on April 26 as the company reported poor earnings results for the March quarter in the fiscal year ended 2023.
Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, reported a loss of Rs 69.13 crore during the quarter ended March 31. The company had realised a loss of Rs 14.13 crore during the corresponding period in 2022.
Nirmal Bang View on Bajaj Auto
Overall, the broking house remain constructive on Bajaj Auto amid its resilient domestic operations.
Nirmal Bang tweaks the FY24/FY25 EPS by 5 percent/7 percent and maintain accumulate rating with FY25 target price (TP) of Rs 4,509.
Broking house values the stock on SoTP basis, with the core business valued at Rs 3,399 (15x FY25 core EPS), cash of Rs 806/share and investment in KTM at Rs 305/share.
Praveen Singh – AVP, Fundamental Currencies and Commodities analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
Spot gold at $1,996 is a tad lower today as the market participants wait for the US GDP data and US core PCE inflation data due later this week. Yesterday, the yellow metal closed with a gain of 0.45 percentat $1,997.87 as woes of the First Republic Bank revived banking concerns yet again, which triggered a flight to safety. The ten-year US yields fell 2.75percentto 3.40 percent. The bank shares sank 41percentafter worse than expected drop in deposits.
Today's US data include US durable goods orders (March) and weekly crude oil US stocks. Better than expected earnings of some of the major IT companies as released overnight have improved risk appetite to some extent today.
Gold is expected to find support on dips on soft yields and safe haven appeal. Support is at $1,969/$1,950. Resistance is at $2,020/$2,035.
Morgan Stanley View on Tata Consumer Products
The brokerage firm has an "overweight" rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 904 per share. The Q4 earnings were ahead of estimates and strong growth trends in salt and Sampann businesses are a positive factor.
However, the market share loss in the tea business is a negative, while foods business is showing steady growth.
There was a good performance in growth businesses, with Starbucks revenue up 48 percent in Q4 and 71 percent in FY23.
Tata Consumer Products was quoting at Rs 732.80, down Rs 1.50, or 0.20 percent on the BSE.
BSE Realty index up nearly 1 percent led by Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estate, Macrotech Developers
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Indiabulls Real
|69.15
|1.96
|1.38m
|Prestige Estate
|477.50
|1.3
|16.60k
|Macrotech Dev
|905.50
|1.19
|13.46k
|Oberoi Realty
|901.95
|1.16
|7.45k
|Phoenix Mills
|1,386.00
|1.11
|2.54k
|Sobha
|462.50
|1.09
|4.06k
|DLF
|414.90
|1.05
|54.94k
|Godrej Prop
|1,293.95
|0.23
|4.27k
Deepak Shenoy, Capitalmind
On CNBC-TV18
-GSPL can qualify for a higher buyback based on September numbers
-GSPL & GNFC are eligible for a buyback
-GNFC can pay Rs 30 per share dividend vs Rs 10 paid last year
-GSPL can pay Rs 12 per share dividend vs Rs 2 paid last year
-Central govt PSUs were already mandated to share 30 percentof profit as dividend
-Gujarat govt has now aligned itself with central govr policy on dividends
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|AU Small Financ
|634.85
|-3.83
|2.49m
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,874.70
|-0.77
|1.20m
|Bank of Baroda
|182.80
|-0.71
|5.12m
|ICICI Bank
|909.00
|-0.49
|12.76m
Market at 11 am
Indicestrade flat amid volatility, with Nifty around 17,750.
The Sensex was down 5.97 points or 0.01 percent at 60,124.74, and the Nifty was down 6.30 points or 0.04 percent at 17,763.00. About 1,738 shares advanced, 1,260 declined, and 120 were unchanged.
BSE Oil & Gas index down 0.5 percent dragged by Indraprastha Gas, Adani Total Gas, Petronet LNG
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|IGL
|478.80
|-3.22
|39.94k
|Adani Total Gas
|926.75
|-0.89
|29.89k
|Petronet LNG
|234.90
|-0.8
|16.60k
|Gujarat Gas
|456.05
|-0.59
|45.09k
|Reliance
|2,361.85
|-0.56
|35.82k
|ONGC
|160.10
|-0.31
|75.10k
|GAIL
|109.00
|-0.23
|98.04k
|IOC
|78.30
|-0.22
|187.60k
|HINDPETRO
|246.80
|-0.06
|10.01k
Emerging Business Fund picks 0.91% stake in Stove Kraft
Emerging Business Fund has bought 3.03 lakh shares or 0.91 percentstake in Stove Kraft via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 373 per share.
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|30 SMA
|Vaxtex
|3
|26.58
|2.37
|The Investment
|81.95
|12.18
|73.05
|Praxis Home Ret
|21.4
|10.71
|19.33
|TV Vision
|2.6
|8.33
|2.4
|Guj Mineral
|144
|7.61
|133.82
|Sportking India
|703.15
|5.82
|664.46
|Guj State Petro
|284.9
|5.19
|270.85
|Cyber Media
|17.2
|4.81
|16.41
|Airan
|15.6
|4.49
|14.93
|Good Luck
|451.3
|4.32
|432.63
Motilal Oswal View on Nestle India
There are no material changes to broking house CY23 and CY24 EPS estimates.
The long-term narrative for revenue and earnings growth is highly attractive. The Packaged Foods segment offers immense growth opportunities in India. This
is particularly true for a company such as Nestle, which has a strong pedigree and distribution strength. The successful implementation of its volume-led growth strategy in recent years provides confidence in execution as well.
Company's valuation at 57.6x CY24E P/E is expensive and does not offer any significant upside from a one-year perspective.
It values the company at 55x Mar'25E EPS to arrive at target price of Rs 20,500 amd reiterate neutral rating on the stock.
Nestle India was quoting at Rs 20,717.50, up Rs 54.50, or 0.26 percent on the BSE.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
There are three indicators from the market which are significant: One, the volatility index, India VIX is at 11.52, near three-year lows. Two, sustained FPI selling in the earlier months of this year has stopped and FIIs have turned buyers this month, though moderately. Three, India’s premium to MSCI World Index is down to 15% indicating removal of froth in valuation.
The takeaway from these three indicators is that there is no significant downside to the market in the near-term. There are no triggers for a sharp up move either. So the possible near-term trend is a range-bound movement, within which there can be sharp responses to Q4 results and management commentary.
Data on US inflation and GDP expected this week will have an impact on global markets and on India, too. Results of US tech majors have been good. If the US disinflation trend indicates a steady decline, that can be positive trigger for equity markets globally.
CLSA View on Bajaj Auto
The research house has downgraded the stock from 'buy' to 'outperform' but raised its target price to Rs 4,659 per share. The Q4 results beat expectations due to a richer product mix and higher realizations, and that better forex realisations helped offset the impact of lower exports, resulting in a rise in margins.
CLSA raised its profit estimates for FY24-25 by 6-8 percent based on higher assumptions for average selling prices and revenue. However, expects modest growth in two-wheeler exports for FY24.
Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 4,341.25, down Rs 1.85, or 0.04 percent on the BSE.
Results on April 26:
Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Indus Towers, SBI Life Insurance Company, L&T Technology Services, KPIT Technologies, Can Fin Homes, IIFL Finance, Oracle Financial Services Software, Poonawalla Fincorp, Shoppers Stop, Supreme Petrochem, Syngene International, Tanla Platforms, UTI Asset Management Company, and Voltas will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on April 26.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading marginally lower amid volatility.
The Sensex was down 75.07 points or 0.12 percentat 60,055.64, and the Nifty was down 27.60 points or 0.16 percentat 17,741.70.About 1,621 shares advanced, 1,202 declined, and 124 were unchanged.
Nifty PSU Bank index down nearly 1 percent dragged by Punjab and Sind Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Punjab & Sind
|31.95
|-2.74
|888.74k
|Bank of Mah
|29.35
|-1.84
|5.32m
|Central Bank
|27.10
|-1.28
|1.44m
|Indian Bank
|313.30
|-1.2
|271.06k
|Bank of India
|79.15
|-1.12
|1.46m
|UCO Bank
|27.45
|-1.08
|4.52m
|Bank of Baroda
|182.25
|-1
|2.43m
|JK Bank
|51.75
|-0.96
|666.84k
|IOB
|24.15
|-0.82
|2.36m
|PNB
|49.40
|-0.8
|4.26m
Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities:
Gold price steadied with spot gold at Comex was trading slightly lower by 0.05% at $1996 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices recovered from day’s low and settled higher on Tuesday after another US macro data came out weaker than forecasted. US consumer confidence dropped to the lowest since July this month, the index slipped to 101.3 from 104 in March. Also, a potential debt-limit fight in the US added support to yellow metal as safe haven buying.
We expect gold prices should fluctuate within range with positive bias and Comex spot gold likely to retest upper band of range at USD 2005 per ounce. Comex spot gold having supports at USD 1970/1950 per ounce and resistance at USD 2005/2017 per ounce.
MCX Gold June future having support at Rs 59700 per 10 gram and resistance at Rs 60780 per 10 grams.
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities:
Crude oil dropped 2 percentto its lowest this month on Tuesday after two sessions of gains, as deepening concerns over economic slowdown and a stronger dollar outweighed hopes of higher Chinese demand.
Consumer confidence in the US for April dipped to its lowest since July, accelerating losses on Wall Street Tuesday. Many crude traders are taking a pause while they await data later this week from the Federal Reserve’s preferred wage index.
We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $76.50–75.80 and resistance at $78.35–79.50 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,240-6,170, while resistance is at Rs 6,390–6,470.
Nifty Metal index down 1 percent dragged by Jindal Steel, APL Apollo, JSW Steel
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Jindal Steel
|563.75
|-2.07
|353.61k
|APL Apollo
|1,196.20
|-1.87
|60.02k
|JSW Steel
|712.55
|-1.72
|369.09k
|Hindalco
|422.50
|-1.7
|2.03m
|SAIL
|81.00
|-1.16
|2.86m
|Hind Zinc
|313.50
|-1.06
|100.75k
|Vedanta
|276.15
|-0.91
|1.07m
|Tata Steel
|106.20
|-0.79
|5.29m
|Coal India
|228.55
|-0.74
|848.88k
|NMDC
|108.30
|-0.46
|977.74k
IndiGo in discussions to buy 20 wide-body aircraft for international operations
India’s largest domestic carrier IndiGo is in talks with aircraft makers to buy up to 20 wide-body planes as it seeks to expand its international operations. This will be the first time Interglobe Aviation will be ordering wide-body aircraft.
The airline operates a fleet of Airbus 320 family aircraft and smaller ATR aircraft. It also operates a fleet of Boeing 777 aircraft. Air India has recently ordered 70 aide-body aircraft.
Interglobe Aviation was quoting at Rs 1,992.50, up Rs 0.20, or 0.01 percent on the BSE.
ONGC to invest Rs1 lakh crore by 2030 to enhance capacity
Oil and Natural Gas Corp is planning to invest Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030 to expand its petrochemicals manufacturing capacity, which will include new facilities to produce chemicals directly from crude oil.
The plan is part of the larger government thrust to help India emerge as a major petrochemical hub in the world.
ONGC’s plans are likely to be implemented by its subsidiary Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals and its joint venture ONGC Petro Additions. Hindustan Petroleum Corp, ONGC’s other subsidiary, has separate petrochemical plans.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was quoting at Rs 160.15, down Rs 0.45, or 0.28 percent on the BSE.
|Company
|CMP Chg(%)
|Today Vol 5D Avg Vol
|Vol Chg(%)
|Madhav Marbles
|47.70
9.78%
|303.90k
17,934.40
|1,595.00
|Guj Ind Power
|84.70
11.52%
|1.12m
119,004.40
|842.00
|Guj Alkali
|677.35
8.24%
|474.71k
57,577.20
|724.00
|Guj State Petro
|291.10
9.6%
|1.77m
241,353.40
|634.00
|GSFC
|141.40
10.64%
|6.48m
1,062,536.40
|510.00
|GNFC
|566.30
6.65%
|2.72m
634,846.00
|328.00
|RS Software
|36.35
17.26%
|966.10k
257,803.20
|275.00
|Guj Mineral
|142.50
7.06%
|2.10m
569,621.00
|270.00
|Mahindra CIE
|384.30
7.12%
|1.65m
472,714.40
|250.00
|Astra Microwave
|277.80
5.47%
|533.28k
165,954.40
|221.00
Adani Ports' move to buy back USD 130-million bonds an opportunistic exchange: S&P Global Ratings
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) decision to buy back as much as USD 130 million of its July 2024 bonds is an opportunistic exchange, reflecting the company’s proactive management of upcoming debt maturities in advance, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday started the first debt buyback programme since billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate was targeted by a US short-seller in January.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 666.00, down Rs 5.40, or 0.80 percent on the BSE.
Patel Engineering JV bags order worth Rs 451.28 crore
Patel Engineering along with its Joint Venture Partners have received Letters of Awards (LOAs) for Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project – Lift Irrigation Scheme 01 and Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project – Lift Irrigation Scheme 02 respectively from the Water Resources Department, Government of Maharashtra, where the Joint Ventures were declared L1 (Lowest bidders) earlier.
The company is a 51percentpartner in a JV in Scheme 01 Project and 60percentpartner in a JV in Scheme 02 Project, our share in aggregate for these two projects is Rs 451.28 crore, said Patel Engineering.