 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high; Nifty at 17,800 led by L&T, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank

Rakesh Patil
Apr 26, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI are among most active shares on the NSE.

April 26, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

Dhampur Bio Organics zooms 13% on strong Q4 earnings

Dhampur Bio Organics surged around 13 percent on April 26, a day after the company posted a robust set of earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

The company's net profit jumped 13.02 percent on year to Rs 80.20 crore from Rs 70.96 crore in the year-ago period. Growth in the bottomline was aided by a sharp rise in revenue, which grew around 70 percent year-on-year to Rs 2665.86 crore in the March quarter.

April 26, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Hareesh V, Head of Commodities at Geojit Financial Services

Silver returned to the spotlight recently, surging prices near one year high on demand optimism coupled with a weak US currency. In the overseas market, prices gained more than 25 percent in the last one-month period while the domestic futures prices rallied more than 20 percent in the same period.

There are hopes that the industrial demand would grow on hopes of China’s growth outlook and forecast of accommodative policy decisions of the US Federal Reserve. A correction in the US dollar and a spike in gold prices may also attract more safe haven buying in the commodity.

At the same time, as silver prices are usually extremely volatile in nature, fresh investment in the commodity can be considered only in further corrections. Taking big bets on long positions at these levels seems risky.

April 26, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

SENSEX Market Map
April 26, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

BSE Information Technology index up 0.4 percent supported by Aurionpro Solution, Newgen Software, Nucleus Software

BSE IT Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
Aurionpro Solut357.504.262.90k
Newgen Software489.253.6314.54k
Nucleus Softwar599.953.544.51k
KPIT Tech878.003.05201.39k
Ramco System227.152.853.54k
BLACK BOX138.501.914.36k
HCL Info13.341.9121.77k
Allied Digital80.841.849.45k
Zensar Tech272.001.6310.00k
Cigniti Tech804.701.612.49k
April 26, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

Mankind Pharma IPO subscribed 21% on Day 2

The initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma has garnered bids for 58 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 2.8 crore shares, amounting to 21 percent subscription, on April 26, the second day of bidding. The issue was subscribed 14 percent on the opening day.

Retail investors have bid for 15 percent of the share set aside for them. Thirty-five percent of the IPO has been reserved for retail investors.

High net-worth individuals (HNIs) have bought 30.97 lakh shares against their quota of 60 lakh shares, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have bid for 6.25 lakh shares, so far, against 80.11 lakh shares reserved for them.

April 26, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

Bajaj Finance shares down marginally ahead of its Q4FY23 earnings:

April 26, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

Earnings Today:

April 26, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki shares are in focus ahead of its March quarter earnings:

April 26, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

Market at 12 PM

Benchmark indices were trading marginally higher amid volatility.

The Sensex was up 85.66 points or 0.14percentat 60,216.37, and the Nifty was up 17.10 points or 0.10percentat 17,786.40. About 1,818 shares advanced, 1,261 declined, and 122 were unchanged.

April 26, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

Rallis India shares dip over 2% as poor Q4 2022 results hit sentiments

Shares of Rallis India slumped over 2 percent on April 26 as the company reported poor earnings results for the March quarter in the fiscal year ended 2023.

Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, reported a loss of Rs 69.13 crore during the quarter ended March 31. The company had realised a loss of Rs 14.13 crore during the corresponding period in 2022.