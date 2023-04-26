Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high; Nifty at 17,800 led by L&T, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank

April 26, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Hareesh V, Head of Commodities at Geojit Financial Services

Silver returned to the spotlight recently, surging prices near one year high on demand optimism coupled with a weak US currency. In the overseas market, prices gained more than 25 percent in the last one-month period while the domestic futures prices rallied more than 20 percent in the same period.

There are hopes that the industrial demand would grow on hopes of China’s growth outlook and forecast of accommodative policy decisions of the US Federal Reserve. A correction in the US dollar and a spike in gold prices may also attract more safe haven buying in the commodity.

At the same time, as silver prices are usually extremely volatile in nature, fresh investment in the commodity can be considered only in further corrections. Taking big bets on long positions at these levels seems risky.