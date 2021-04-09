English
April 09, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade in the red dragged by metals; PSU banks shine

PSU Bank index rose over 2 percent, while buying was also seen in the IT , FMCG, and pharma names.

  • April 09, 2021 / 11:26 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments: The resistance of 14,950 has worked accurately for the Nifty. We failed to close above it. We need to get past 14,950-15,000 for up move to commence. Thereafter it should be a bullish market which can take the index to 15,300-15,400. If we break 14,500, we can tumble to 14,200-14,300. It is a situation which requires patience and discipline. Traders need to be cautious.

  • April 09, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST

    Market update: Sensex is down 100.35 points or 0.2 percent at 49645.86, and the Nifty shed 34.20 points or 0.23 percent at 14839.60.

  • April 09, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST

    Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research: MCX Crude April is trading sideways near Rs 4,450 level. US West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark crude oil are trading slightly lower as worries about both supply and demand weigh on sentiment. Markets are also testing a key support area that could determine whether prices resume their rally or accelerate to the downside. Support is at Rs 4,330 levels and resistance is at Rs 4,480. 

  • April 09, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

    10-Yr bond yield hits two month low: Government's 10-year bond yield extended its fall with dropping another 4 basis points on Friday to hit a two-month low. This was the third consecutive session when yield has fallen. At 10.25am, the 10-year bond yield was trading at 5.97 percent, a level last seen on February 11, down 5 basis points from its previous close of 6.03 percent.

    The Reserve Bank of India on April 8 said the first purchase of government securities worth Rs 25,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 1.0) will be done on April 15, according to a Mint report. 

  • April 09, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index rose over 4 percent led by the Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank

  • April 09, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened 17 paise lower at 74.77 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close of 74.60, amid flat trading seen in the domestic equity market. On April 8, the local currency ended lower by 5 paise at 74.60 per dollar against previous close of 74.55.

  • April 09, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST

    SREI Infra shares hit 20% upper circuit:

    SREI Infrastructure Finance share price surged 20 percent hitting the upper circuit of Rs 7.02 a share on BSE after the company received the expression of interest for up to $250 million capital infusion.

    Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL) announced on April 8 that it has received an expression of interest for up to $250 million capital infusion in the company from US-based Arena Investors LP and Singapore’s Makara Capital Partners.

  • April 09, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    The US dollar traded near its two weeks low versus major peers on Thursday, following Treasury yields. However, due to rising Covid-19 cases many states have announced partial lockdowns that have created uncertainty. This may taper money growth, which suggests this will put depreciation pressure on the rupee.
     
    The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.80 in the last session. The open interest increased 2% for the April series.

  • April 09, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Nifty Bank index shed 1 percent dragged by the IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank

  • April 09, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold on Friday held near a more than one-month peak scaled in the previous session, with bullion set for a weekly gain of over 1%, as a weakness in the dollar and Treasury yields offered support along with a surprise jump in U.S. jobless claims.

