Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade in the red dragged by metals; PSU banks shine

10-Yr bond yield hits two month low: Government's 10-year bond yield extended its fall with dropping another 4 basis points on Friday to hit a two-month low. This was the third consecutive session when yield has fallen. At 10.25am, the 10-year bond yield was trading at 5.97 percent, a level last seen on February 11, down 5 basis points from its previous close of 6.03 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India on April 8 said the first purchase of government securities worth Rs 25,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 1.0) will be done on April 15, according to a Mint report.