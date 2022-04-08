 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%

Rakesh Patil
Apr 08, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coal India, BPCL, Tata Consumer Products, IOC and UltraTech Cement were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC, Cipla, M&M, Nestle and HDFC Bank.

April 08, 2022 / 07:21 AM IST

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on RBI monetary policy:

April 08, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

RBI Policy Meet Outcome

| Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept repo rate unchanged at 4%in the first meeting of the current financial year 2022-23.

April 08, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices were trading flat in the volatile session ahead of RBI policy announcement.

The Sensex was up 61.57 points or 0.10% at 59096.52, and the Nifty was up 20.70 points or 0.12% at 17660.20. About 2047 shares have advanced, 850 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.

April 08, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

Today's monetary policy is unlikely to impact the market significantly even if there is a surprising rate hike. That would be interpreted by the market positively indicating that the RBI is not behind the curve.

The real concern for the market, going forward, would be the aggressive rate hikes and quantitative tightening by the Fed expected in the coming 12 months.

The MPC will certainly raise inflation targets for FY 23 and flag inflation concerns. This will have a short-term negative sentimental impact on rate sensitives. Segments like telecom, IT, pharma and metals which are unlikely to be impacted by higher inflation are in a safe zone.

Crude softening to around $100 is a positive while FIIs again turning sellers will provide ammunition to the bears.

April 08, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

JSW Steel crude steel production up 37% at 5.98 mt  

JSW Steel reported group combined crude steel production at 5.98 million tonnes for Q4 FY’22, including the production at jointly controlled entity viz. JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd. (JISPL)

The capacity utilisation of existing operations at standalone level improved from 94% in Q3’22 to 98% in Q4’22

JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 732.00, up Rs 3.85, or 0.53 percent on the BSE.

April 08, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

FY 2021-22 ended with 10% ethanol blending in line with the GOI target of 20% by 2025. As sugar factories expand distillery capacities and as oil marketing companies improve their storage capacities and infrastructure, the positive tailwinds with respect to Ethanol will likely boost the profitability of integrated sugar companies and that of ethanol plant producers going forward.

April 08, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

BSE Power index gained nearly 1 percent led by the Adani Green, Adani Transmission, JSW Energy

April 08, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

Sugandha Sachdeva, VP- Commodity & Currency Research, Religare Broking:

The Indian rupee has slumped sharply after facing stiff resistance at the 75.20 mark and erased all of the gains recorded earlier in the week in tandem with the losses witnessed in domestic equities and strength seen in the greenback.

The dollar index has surged close to two-year highs as the US Fed March meeting minutes have indicated that the Fed is preparing to move aggressively in order to curb high inflation at its future meetings. Besides, prospects of further sanctions being imposed on Russia by the Western nations have spooked the market sentiments.

Going ahead, markets would be closely eyeing the RBI policy meet outcome for further cues that would steer the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

Geo-political worries, elevated inflation, and concerns about downside risks to growth from the rising prospects of bigger interest rate hikes by the US central bank this year remain the key headwinds for the domestic currency. As of now, the Indian rupee is likely to gyrate in the range of 75.20-76.50 in the near term.