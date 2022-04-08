Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%

April 08, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

Buzzing Stocks:

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The company posted loss at Rs 126.61 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, which narrowed from loss of Rs 344.80 crore reported in same period last year. However, revenue fell sharply to Rs 1,071 crore from Rs 1,364.5 crore during the same period. In the financial year FY22, the loss stood at Rs 916 crore, widened from Rs 290 crore in previous year, while revenue rose moderately to Rs 5,199 crore from Rs 5,081 crore during the same period.

Jaykay Enterprises: The board on April 12 will consider a proposal for raising funds.

Sonata Software: The board has approved appointment of Samir Dhir as CEO of the company with effect from April 8, 2022. Srikar Reddy is voluntarily stepping down as CEO and will be continuing as Managing Director of the company.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The bank has executed an agreement for sale of its 8 percent stake in India SME Asset Reconstruction Company in favour of Dhansamridhi Finance. The expected amount by selling stake is Rs 4.85 crore.

NTPC: The state-owned power generation company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - 'NTPC Green Energy Limited' - with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: The company in a BSE filing said disbursements for Q4FY22 stood approximately at Rs 12,718 crore, a growth of 58 percent compared to Rs 8,071 crore of disbursements in corresponding period last fiscal. Collection efficiency on billing improved across all product segments and stood at 138 percent in Q4FY22 as against 120 percent in year-ago period.

Infosys: The IT company and Rolls-Royce extended strategic collaboration with launch of joint 'Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. This centre will provide high-end research and development (R&D) services integrated with advanced digital capabilities to Rolls-Royce's engineering and group business services from India.

JSW lspat Special Products: The crude steel production in Q4FY22 at 0.17 million tonnes increased by 11 percent, from 0.15 million tonnes in same period last year. The sequential increase in production was 17 percent. During the year FY22, crude steel production increased 53 percent to 0.58 million tonnes compared to previous year.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has signed Memorandum of Understanding with ICF, for manufacture and acquisition of 296 numbers of communication based train control system compliant Metro coaches for Kolkata Metro Railway Project.

Sobha: The company achieved total sales volume of 1.34 million square feet of super built-up area and highest ever realisation of Rs 1,109.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, against 1.33 million square feet of super built-up area and realisation of Rs 1,072 crore in year-ago period. The average realisation per square feet stood at Rs 8,265 crore in Q4FY22, against Rs 8,014 crore in Q4FY21.

Simplex Infrastructures: The board on April 12 will consider fund raising.