Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coal India, BPCL, Tata Consumer Products, IOC and UltraTech Cement were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC, Cipla, M&M, Nestle and HDFC Bank.
RBI Policy Meet Outcome
| Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept repo rate unchanged at 4%in the first meeting of the current financial year 2022-23.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading flat in the volatile session ahead of RBI policy announcement.
The Sensex was up 61.57 points or 0.10% at 59096.52, and the Nifty was up 20.70 points or 0.12% at 17660.20. About 2047 shares have advanced, 850 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Today's monetary policy is unlikely to impact the market significantly even if there is a surprising rate hike. That would be interpreted by the market positively indicating that the RBI is not behind the curve.
The real concern for the market, going forward, would be the aggressive rate hikes and quantitative tightening by the Fed expected in the coming 12 months.
The MPC will certainly raise inflation targets for FY 23 and flag inflation concerns. This will have a short-term negative sentimental impact on rate sensitives. Segments like telecom, IT, pharma and metals which are unlikely to be impacted by higher inflation are in a safe zone.
Crude softening to around $100 is a positive while FIIs again turning sellers will provide ammunition to the bears.
JSW Steel crude steel production up 37% at 5.98 mt
JSW Steel reported group combined crude steel production at 5.98 million tonnes for Q4 FY’22, including the production at jointly controlled entity viz. JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd. (JISPL)
The capacity utilisation of existing operations at standalone level improved from 94% in Q3’22 to 98% in Q4’22
JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 732.00, up Rs 3.85, or 0.53 percent on the BSE.
S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.
FY 2021-22 ended with 10% ethanol blending in line with the GOI target of 20% by 2025. As sugar factories expand distillery capacities and as oil marketing companies improve their storage capacities and infrastructure, the positive tailwinds with respect to Ethanol will likely boost the profitability of integrated sugar companies and that of ethanol plant producers going forward.
BSE Power index gained nearly 1 percent led by the Adani Green, Adani Transmission, JSW Energy
Sugandha Sachdeva, VP- Commodity & Currency Research, Religare Broking:
The Indian rupee has slumped sharply after facing stiff resistance at the 75.20 mark and erased all of the gains recorded earlier in the week in tandem with the losses witnessed in domestic equities and strength seen in the greenback.
The dollar index has surged close to two-year highs as the US Fed March meeting minutes have indicated that the Fed is preparing to move aggressively in order to curb high inflation at its future meetings. Besides, prospects of further sanctions being imposed on Russia by the Western nations have spooked the market sentiments.
Going ahead, markets would be closely eyeing the RBI policy meet outcome for further cues that would steer the rupee-dollar exchange rate.
Geo-political worries, elevated inflation, and concerns about downside risks to growth from the rising prospects of bigger interest rate hikes by the US central bank this year remain the key headwinds for the domestic currency. As of now, the Indian rupee is likely to gyrate in the range of 75.20-76.50 in the near term.
HDFC likely to have sold part stake in Bandhan Bank: Source
HDFC likely to have sold part stake in Bandhan Bank as HDFC had to sell the stake in Bandhan Bank post the merger announcement, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18.
HDFC needed to pare stake to under 5% in light of proposed merger and its holding in Bandhan Bank to fall below 5% post today’s block deal, Sources added.
Housing Development Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 2,447.80, down Rs 14.85, or 0.60 percent and Bandhan Bank was quoting at Rs 325.10, up Rs 9.55, or 3.03 percent.
Gold Updates:
Gold prices remained trapped in a tight range on Friday as the dollar firmed on prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, partially offsetting safe-haven demand fuelled by the lingering Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Spot gold was subdued at $1,929.48 per ounce by 0318 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,931.90.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Market has been consolidating in range of 400 points for last couple of days. While the declines are being bought into, follow up is missing at higher levels suggesting some fatigue creeping in.
Overall, equity markets have shown strong resilience even though it faces headwinds from uncertain global environment and persistent inflation readings prompting a potential rate increase.
Also, India VIX is down near 18 zones which is comforting bulls and needs to sustain at lower levels for market stability. Momentum is seen in Defence, Realty and Sugar sector stocks based on the positive news flows.
Pankaj Pathak - Fund Manager - Fixed Income, Quantum AMC:
The RBI is likely to keep the policy rates unchanged and maintain its ‘Accommodative’ stance. The RBI has in past assured the markets that any change in monetary policy direction will be telegraphed in advance. We believe, this is a moment to guide the market for potential rate hikes. The RBI may change the forward guidance to indicate potential rate hikes going forward due to rising inflation pressures. There is also a thin possibility of change in monetary policy stance to ‘Neutral’.
The RBI will have to revise its inflation forecast for FY23 higher due to rising commodity prices and increase in domestic fuel prices,. In the last policy they estimated inflation to average at 4.5% in FY23. This may get hiked to 5.0%-5.5% band.
The market is positioned for a status quo with slight change in forward guidance. Any change in policy stance or hawkish commentary will push yields higher.
There were 5.1 crore shares (3.1% equity) of Bandhan Bank worth Rs 1,564 crore change hands on the exchanges, reported CNBC-TV18
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on positive note on April 8 with Nifty above 17,700 ahead of RBI policy outcome.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 219.99 points or 0.37% at 59254.94, and the Nifty was up 76.60 points or 0.43% at 17716.10. About 1677 shares have advanced, 297 shares declined, and 53 shares are unchanged.
Coal India, BPCL, Tata Consumer Products, IOC and UltraTech Cement were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC, Cipla, M&M, Nestle and HDFC Bank.
Defence stocks in focus:
Defence stocks such as Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, Mazagon Dock, Garden Reach, Mishra Dhatu, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Aeronautics, Astra Microwave, Cochin Shipyard, Zen Technologies and Bharat Forge will be in focus after the government announced plans to expand procurement of locally manufactured products.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday released the third positive indigenisation list of 101 equipment and platforms, which the Services can procure only from the domestic industry. The list includes naval utility helicopters, light tanks, small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, anti-ship missiles among others.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark indices is expected to make a flat opening as suggested by early trends on SGX Nifty. European markets closed in red while NASDAQ closed flat. On Thursday markets witnessed extreme volatility amid weak Asian market cues. Investors remained cautious ahead of the RBI monetary policy meet which, is expected to conclude today. Yesterday’s weekly expiry witnessed heightened selling pressure as FII’s offloaded shares worth more than Rs 5000 crore.
RBI monetary policy will decide the further directions for the markets, we believe RBI will maintain accommodative stance with no change in interest rates but can announce future guidelines of liquidity measures in order to curb surging inflation amid rising geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, Russian ruble made a strong comeback and have started trading at pre-war levels on the back of rising payments in ruble for the exchange of oil and gas.
On the Technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 17,750 followed by 17,900 and on the downside 17,600 and 17,500 will act as strong support. They key resistance level for Bank Nifty is 37,900 followed by 38,200 and on the downside 37,200 and 36,900 will act as strong support.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
The Sensex was up 230.93 points or 0.39% at 59265.88, and the Nifty was up 65.40 points or 0.37% at 17704.90.
Stocks To Watch:
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets are likely to start the last trading session of the week on a steady note with all eyes on the RBI's MPC meet outcome to trickle in few hours time. Experts believe the central bank's stance is likely to be dovish to support growth, even as the economy faces double-whammy of high inflation and slow growth.
Nifty’s intraday support is seen only at 17589 mark, while the make-or-break medium term support is at 200-DMA at 17121 mark. From a chartist standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if Nifty closes above its biggest hurdles at 18000 mark.
Our chart of the day is bullish on stocks like Balrampur Chinni, Tata Steel, SAIL, Concor and Vodafone Idea on any corrective declines with an inter-month perspective.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have increased selling pressure further, offloading shares worth Rs 5,009.62 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,774.70 crore on April 7, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Energy Prices Update:
Buzzing Stocks:
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The company posted loss at Rs 126.61 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, which narrowed from loss of Rs 344.80 crore reported in same period last year. However, revenue fell sharply to Rs 1,071 crore from Rs 1,364.5 crore during the same period. In the financial year FY22, the loss stood at Rs 916 crore, widened from Rs 290 crore in previous year, while revenue rose moderately to Rs 5,199 crore from Rs 5,081 crore during the same period.
Jaykay Enterprises: The board on April 12 will consider a proposal for raising funds.
Sonata Software: The board has approved appointment of Samir Dhir as CEO of the company with effect from April 8, 2022. Srikar Reddy is voluntarily stepping down as CEO and will be continuing as Managing Director of the company.
Punjab & Sind Bank: The bank has executed an agreement for sale of its 8 percent stake in India SME Asset Reconstruction Company in favour of Dhansamridhi Finance. The expected amount by selling stake is Rs 4.85 crore.
NTPC: The state-owned power generation company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - 'NTPC Green Energy Limited' - with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: The company in a BSE filing said disbursements for Q4FY22 stood approximately at Rs 12,718 crore, a growth of 58 percent compared to Rs 8,071 crore of disbursements in corresponding period last fiscal. Collection efficiency on billing improved across all product segments and stood at 138 percent in Q4FY22 as against 120 percent in year-ago period.
Infosys: The IT company and Rolls-Royce extended strategic collaboration with launch of joint 'Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. This centre will provide high-end research and development (R&D) services integrated with advanced digital capabilities to Rolls-Royce's engineering and group business services from India.
JSW lspat Special Products: The crude steel production in Q4FY22 at 0.17 million tonnes increased by 11 percent, from 0.15 million tonnes in same period last year. The sequential increase in production was 17 percent. During the year FY22, crude steel production increased 53 percent to 0.58 million tonnes compared to previous year.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has signed Memorandum of Understanding with ICF, for manufacture and acquisition of 296 numbers of communication based train control system compliant Metro coaches for Kolkata Metro Railway Project.
Sobha: The company achieved total sales volume of 1.34 million square feet of super built-up area and highest ever realisation of Rs 1,109.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, against 1.33 million square feet of super built-up area and realisation of Rs 1,072 crore in year-ago period. The average realisation per square feet stood at Rs 8,265 crore in Q4FY22, against Rs 8,014 crore in Q4FY21.
Simplex Infrastructures: The board on April 12 will consider fund raising.
Shanti Ekambaram, Group President – Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank
During the last policy review, the RBI adopted an accommodative stance despite higher inflation and signals of growth in the economy. The time, the RBI has a tougher task ahead to lay the monetary policy roadmap mainly because of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and its after effects. Crude oil price has been crossing multi-year highs and thus building on inflationary pressures on the domestic economy.
Balancing growth amid geopolitical risks will thus be a challenge for the monetary policy committee.
I do not expect the RBI to change the key rates this time. I am expecting the central bank to provide guidance on liquidity, growth, inflation and the interest rate trajectory going forward.
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid a firm dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. Further, investors will remain vigilant ahead of RBI’s monetary policy, where the central bank is likely to maintain status quo, said ICICI Direct.
More focus will be on statements and inflation projections to get hints on future monetary stance. USDINR (April) is expected to trade in a range of 75.80-76.35, it added.
Bond Yields Updates:
Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director at Knight Frank India on MPC expectation:
Since the pandemic, the RBI has continued to maintain an accommodative stance prioritising a sustained economic growth recovery. Currently, India’s key growth indicators are at a nascent stage of recovery and there is still a slack in the economy.
The escalating inflation in the economy arising from global commodity price rise and its transmission to the consumer prices would further add downward pressure to domestic growth trajectory. Thus, amidst the inflationary pressure and growth uncertainty, in our view the RBI is likely to keep the key policy rate unchanged in its April 2022 review.
We reckon that the real estate industry has seen a remarkable improvement mainly on account of low interest rates and hence hope that any policy change action is nuanced and gradual allowing prospective buyers to recalibrate their property purchase decisions without much disruption.
Dollar Updates:
The dollar extended a squeeze higher on Friday, reaching a new near two-year peak against a basket of peers and a one-month high versus the euro, supported by the prospect of a more aggressive pace of Federal Reserve interest rates hikes.
The dollar index rose as high as 99.904 in early Asia trade, its best level since May 2020.
The index is up 1.2% this week, which would be its biggest advance in one month, backed by hawkish remarks from several Federal Reserve policy makers who are calling for a faster pace of interest rate increases to curb rapid inflation.
Reserve Bank forms new rules for banks to open digital banking units
The Reserve Bank of India has laid down norms to allow commercial banks to open digital banking units, while mandating minimum products and services that must be offered. The 2022-23 budget had announced the setting up of 75 digital banking units in 75 districts to commemorate 75 years of Independence.
Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities:
The RBI MPC will have a tough choice in terms of weighing the still uneven domestic recovery and strong inflationary pressures which have intensified since the last policy meeting. While the RBI’s inflation forecast for FY2023 will need to be revised up, it is unlikely that they will react to it immediately.
We expect the RBI to sound hakwkish so as to telegraph their intent to stem sustained inflationary risks and set up the next couple of policies for change in stance to neutral followed by repo rate hikes.
While there is a chance that the RBI hikes reverse repo rate in the April policy, markets are unlikely to be much affected since effective rate is much higher that the reverse repo rate due to the VRRR operations.
The RBI is likely to continue to signal its intent to support the government borrowing program though refrain from any explicit measures. For the April policy, we expect the RBI to start telegraphing its intent by being more concerned on the inflation outlook while keeping the stance and repo rate unchanged.
Fuel prices on April 8:
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained steady for the second day in a row, on April 8. This is the fourth time in the last 18 days that fuel prices remain unchanged. Since March 22, fuel prices over 14 revisions increased by Rs 10 per litre.
According to a price notification of state fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre.
In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.
Prashant Pimple, Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer – Debt, JM Financial Asset Management
We believe that RBI in its current MPC may maintain status quo as far as rate actions are concerned. However, it may try to give some solution for generating demand for the higher than expected borrowing scheduled for FY‘23.
RBI would most probably revise the GDP estimates lower on the current disruptions and raise Inflation forecast at the upcoming Monetary Policy.
Market will closely monitor the upcoming Policy for bond supportive measures such as OMO/Operation Twist or extension of Held-to-maturity (HTM) dispensation further beyond March 2023. On the liquidity front, the RBI is expected to continue to absorb liquidity via VRRR auctions.
Oil headed for 3% weekly fall on emergency stocks release
Oil prices inched up on Friday but were set to fall around 3% for the week after consuming countries agreed to release 240 million barrels of oil from emergency stocks to help offset disrupted Russian supply.
Brent crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.1% to $100.71 a barrel at 0139 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures advanced 35 cents, or 0.4%, to $96.38 a barrel.
RBI Monetary Policy
The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel will announce its bi-monthly monetary policy at 10 am today. THe expectations are that it might retain status quo on interest rate but change its monetary policy stance amid rising inflation on account of geopolitical developments.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, is held its first meeting in the current financial year from April 6 to 8.
In the last 10 meetings, the MPC left interest rate unchanged and also maintained an accommodative monetary policy stance. The repo rate or the short-term lending rate was last cut on May 22, 2020. Since then, the rate remains at a historic low of 4 percent.
Asian Markets trade lower
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,740 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Wall Street ends with marginal gains:
The S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday, with Pfizer and Tesla fueling a late-session rally while investors eyed the war in Ukraine and a potentially more aggressive Federal Reserve.
Tesla Inc rose 1.2% and Microsoft Corp added 0.6%, helping lift the S&P 500 and provide the Nasdaq a modest gain.
Also supporting the S&P 500, Pfizer Inc jumped 4.3%after it said it would buy privately held ReViral Ltd in a deal worth as much as $525 million, its second acquisition in less than six months to boost its drug portfolio.
The S&P traded at a loss for much of the day before rallying near the end of the session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.25% to end at 34,583.57 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.43% to 4,500.21. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.06% to 13,897.30.
Market on Thursday:
The Indian market ended lower for the third straight session on April 7, with benchmark indices falling a percent each amid selling across the sectors barring pharma.
After a lacklustre start on weak global cues, the market saw some recovery in the afternoon session but extended selling towards the close a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting.
The Sensex ended 575.46 points, or 0.97 percent, lower at 59,034.95, and the Nifty was down 168.20 points, or 0.94 percent, at 17,639.50.
Adani Ports, Titan Company, HDFC, Power Grid Corp and ONGC were among the top Nifty losers. Axis Bank, Divi’s Labs, HUL, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and ICICI Bank were the top gainers.
Among sectors, Nifty IT and metal indices declined a percent each, while the auto index slipped 0.8 percent. The pharma index added 0.4 percent.
The broader market outperformed the frontliners but the BSE midcap fell 0.4 percent and the smallcap index shed 0.7 percent.
