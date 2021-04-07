Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend early gains as RBI keeps rates unchanged, retains ‘accommodative’ stance

April 07, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

Titan Company Q4 busienss update:

The company continued to witness strong business momentum as the Covid impact on the consumer sentiments seemed to fade in the early part of the quarter.

The jewellery division continued to see the strong sales momentum in Q4, reflecting the strong market share gains.

Its watches & wearables division had a recovery rate of close to 90% for the first two months of the quarter and had flat reported revenue in 04 compared to last year.

The eye wear division's revenue grew by 20% in the quarter, with the growth in the first two months being 4%, while other businesses had a revenue recovery of around 80% in Q4, compared to the revenue of same quarter in last year.