April 07, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend early gains as RBI keeps rates unchanged, retains ‘accommodative’ stance

Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee kept the key rates unchanged and retained ‘accommodative’ stance. Except IT other sectoral indices were in the green.

  • April 07, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

    Titan Company Q4 busienss update:

    The company continued to witness strong business momentum as the Covid impact on the consumer sentiments seemed to fade in the early part of the quarter.

    The jewellery division continued to see the strong sales momentum in Q4, reflecting the strong market share gains.

    Its watches & wearables division had a recovery rate of close to 90% for the first two months of the quarter and had flat reported revenue in 04 compared to last year.

    The eye wear division's revenue grew by 20% in the quarter, with the growth in the first two months being 4%, while other businesses had a revenue recovery of around 80% in Q4, compared to the revenue of same quarter in last year.

  • April 07, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

    The markets are still trading in a tight range between 14450 and 14900. Until we do not get past this range, we will not see a meaningful move in either direction. If we can get past 14900, we should be headed higher to 15300 and if we break 14450, there is every possibility we crack more and go down to test 14200. The Nifty is testing our patience but it will be worth the wait once one side of the range is taken out!

  • April 07, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    These days there is a combination of good & bad news exerting push & pull effects on markets. The steady decline in US 10- year bond yield to 1.66% from above 1.75% and dollar index to 92.3 from above 93 are clear positives. And now the IMF has projected GDP growth of 12.5 % for FY22 for India. FDI is rising smartly. But these positives are being countered by the big negative, which is the rising Covid cases in parts of the country. 

    What investors should do during times of uncertainty & volatility like these is to invest systematically in quality stocks & mutual funds. Fortunately, this is happening as reflected in the mutual fund AUM numbers which have risen 19% in the March quarter.

  • April 07, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened 13 paise lower at 73.55 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 73.42, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market post Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee kept the key rates unchanged and also retained ‘accommodative’ stance.

    On April 6, domestic units ended 12 paise lower at 73.42 against Monday's close of 73.30.

  • April 07, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy: Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee has kept the key rates unchanged and retained ‘accommodative’ stance.

  • April 07, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST

    Barbeque Nation Hospitality share debuts at a discount

    Shares of Barbeque Nation Hospitality debuted at an 1.6 percent discount to its issue price on April 7 amid the resurgence of COVID and high volatility in equities.

    The stock listed at Rs 492, against the issue price of Rs 500 on the BSE

  • April 07, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST

    Dollar Updates: The dollar softened to a two-week low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after U.S. bond yields declined as traders rolled back aggressive expectations that the Federal Reserve will tighten its policy earlier than pledged.

