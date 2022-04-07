 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 300 pts, Nifty around 17,700; pharma, power, realty stocks gain

Rakesh Patil
Apr 07, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, pharma, power and realty indices up 1 percent each, while IT index own 1 percent.

April 07, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact

April 07, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

Markets, globally, have again turned choppy with sharp rise in the volatility indexes. Recent market weakness is partly due to the increasingly hawkish commentary from the Fed.

Market now expects the Fed to hike rate by 50 bp in its next meeting and around 200 bp hike for 2022. This along with the expected balance sheet reduction of the Fed will be a headwind for equity markets globally.

Whether the markets can remain resilient even amidst this strong headwind depends on the Fed's ability to manage a 'soft landing' of the US economy preventing it from slipping into recession.

A significant recent trend in the Indian market is the midcaps outperforming the large caps by around 3% so far this month. This trend is likely to continue.

April 07, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

BSE Realty Index rose 1 percent led by the Indiabulls Real Estate, Brigade Enterprises, Sobha

April 07, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Rate hikes in India to happen in the next 18 months: S Naren of ICICI Prudential AMC

The rate hikes in India to happen in the next 18 months, while US will see continuous rate hikes in the next 18 months. However, earnings not a worry, but fed indication on hikes & quantitative tightening is a top worry, said S Naren of ICICI Prudential AMC to CNBC-TV18.

See no bubble in real estate, the prices are static, and afforability has increased. I don't think real estate prices will shoot up, and this environment is more suitable for investing, and it is more healthy, he added.

Uncertainty is good for investing. Look at the investors who invested in 2013 or 2018, they have a better experience.

See huge potential in telecom sector, while power sector is coming out of a 10 year underperformance, he further said.

April 07, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki to recall 19,791 units of 'EECO'

Maruti Suzuki India has announced to proactively and voluntarily recall 19,731 units of its EECO model. The recall is being undertaken to inspect and rectify ‘incorrect marking of wheel rim size’, if any, on the wheel in some of these vehicles, company said in its release.

Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 7,679.70, down Rs 64.85, or 0.84 percent on the BSE.

April 07, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Large trade in Zee Entertainment Enterprises

There was a large trade of 8 crore shares (8.3% Equity) on Zee Entertainment Enterprises worth of Rs 2,264 crore change hands on exchanges.

April 07, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

April 07, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened on negative note on April 7 with Nifty below 17800 amid weak global cues.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 300.99 points or 0.50% at 59309.42, and the Nifty was down 73.70 points or 0.41% at 17734. About 1565 shares have advanced, 548 shares declined, and 84 shares are unchanged.

Cipla, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Divis Labs and Eicher Motors were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, HDFC Bank, IOC, HDFC and Wipro.

April 07, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

ICICI Direct

Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today tracking weak global cues. The Fed released minutes from its last meeting reinforcing views the central bank may tighten rates aggressively to curb inflation. Investors also await RBI's monetary policy decision on Friday.

US markets ended lower tracking losses in technology stocks amid worries regarding monetary policy.