Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 300 pts, Nifty around 17,700; pharma, power, realty stocks gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, pharma, power and realty indices up 1 percent each, while IT index own 1 percent.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Markets, globally, have again turned choppy with sharp rise in the volatility indexes. Recent market weakness is partly due to the increasingly hawkish commentary from the Fed.
Market now expects the Fed to hike rate by 50 bp in its next meeting and around 200 bp hike for 2022. This along with the expected balance sheet reduction of the Fed will be a headwind for equity markets globally.
Whether the markets can remain resilient even amidst this strong headwind depends on the Fed's ability to manage a 'soft landing' of the US economy preventing it from slipping into recession.
A significant recent trend in the Indian market is the midcaps outperforming the large caps by around 3% so far this month. This trend is likely to continue.
BSE Realty Index rose 1 percent led by the Indiabulls Real Estate, Brigade Enterprises, Sobha
Rate hikes in India to happen in the next 18 months: S Naren of ICICI Prudential AMC
The rate hikes in India to happen in the next 18 months, while US will see continuous rate hikes in the next 18 months. However, earnings not a worry, but fed indication on hikes & quantitative tightening is a top worry, said S Naren of ICICI Prudential AMC to CNBC-TV18.
See no bubble in real estate, the prices are static, and afforability has increased. I don't think real estate prices will shoot up, and this environment is more suitable for investing, and it is more healthy, he added.
Uncertainty is good for investing. Look at the investors who invested in 2013 or 2018, they have a better experience.
See huge potential in telecom sector, while power sector is coming out of a 10 year underperformance, he further said.
Maruti Suzuki to recall 19,791 units of 'EECO'
Maruti Suzuki India has announced to proactively and voluntarily recall 19,731 units of its EECO model. The recall is being undertaken to inspect and rectify ‘incorrect marking of wheel rim size’, if any, on the wheel in some of these vehicles, company said in its release.
Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 7,679.70, down Rs 64.85, or 0.84 percent on the BSE.
Large trade in Zee Entertainment Enterprises
There was a large trade of 8 crore shares (8.3% Equity) on Zee Entertainment Enterprises worth of Rs 2,264 crore change hands on exchanges.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:Indian indices opened on negative note on April 7 with Nifty below 17800 amid weak global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 300.99 points or 0.50% at 59309.42, and the Nifty was down 73.70 points or 0.41% at 17734. About 1565 shares have advanced, 548 shares declined, and 84 shares are unchanged.
Cipla, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Divis Labs and Eicher Motors were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, HDFC Bank, IOC, HDFC and Wipro.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today tracking weak global cues. The Fed released minutes from its last meeting reinforcing views the central bank may tighten rates aggressively to curb inflation. Investors also await RBI's monetary policy decision on Friday.
US markets ended lower tracking losses in technology stocks amid worries regarding monetary policy.
Stocks to Watch on April 7, 2022
Pankaj Pathak - Fund Manager - Fixed Income, Quantum AMC:
The RBI is likely to keep the policy rates unchanged and maintain its ‘Accommodative’ stance. The RBI has in past assured the markets that any change in monetary policy direction will be telegraphed in advance. We believe, this is a moment to guide the market for potential rate hikes. The RBI may change the forward guidance to indicate potential rate hikes going forward due to rising inflation pressures. There is also a thin possibility of change in monetary policy stance to ‘Neutral’.
The RBI will have to revise its inflation forecast for FY23 higher due to rising commodity prices and increase in domestic fuel prices,. In the last policy they estimated inflation to average at 4.5% in FY23. This may get hiked to 5.0%-5.5% band.
The market is positioned for a status quo with slight change in forward guidance. Any change in policy stance or hawkish commentary will push yields higher.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 111.90 points or 0.19% at 59498.51, and the Nifty was down 87.70 points or 0.49% at 17720.00.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
A big leap in U.S Treasury bond yields is expected to spook sentiments at Dalal Street this morning after the 10-year US T-bond yield spiked to 2.618%, its highest level since early 2019.
Minutes from the last March FOMC meeting showed many Fed officials prefer to reduce balance sheet by USD 95 billion per month.
Fed officials also preferred a 50bps increase in the feds funds rate, instead of a 25bps hike.
Focus will now shift to the European Central Bank, which is set to publish on April 7th while the street will spy with one big eye on India’s Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate decision to trickle in on Friday. Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 17500-19000 zone.
Godrej Consumer Products quarterly (4QFY22) update:
In India, Godrej Consumer Products expects to deliver close to double-digit sales growth in Q4FY22, driven entirely by pricing.
Personal Care sustained its double-digit growth trajectory, primarily led by pricing in Personal Wash, while Home Care witnessed a soft performance on a high base, impacted by a relatively muted season for home insecticides and the discretionary nature of air fresheners.
In Godrej Africa, USA and Middle East, it continued growth momentum across most of key countries of operations and expects to deliver a constant currency sales growth close to the mid-teens.
We expect strong double-digit constant currency sales growth in our Latin America business. Our SAARC business performance was soft.
JSW Energy arm begins operations at 225 MW solar plant at Vijayanagar, Karnataka
JSW Renewable Energy (Vijayanagar) Limited - a subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited, has commenced operations at the 225 MW Solar plant at Vijayanagar, Karnataka, company said in its press release.
This project is part of the earlier announced 958 MW Solar and Wind Projects signed (25 year PPA) with JSW Steel under the Group Captive scheme, it added.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a negative note today as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nasdaq closed -2.22% lower yesterday after minutes from FED’s March meeting showed that Central Bank will move aggressively to head off inflation. European Indices also closed in red yesterday. All the major Asian markets are trading in negative territory in the early Thursday trade.
On the technical front, immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 17500 and 18000 respectively. Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 37000 and 38000 respectively.
India will grow at 7.5 percent in 2022-23: ADB
India’s economy is likely to grow by 7.5 percent in 2022-23 and 8 percent in the next financial year, supported by increased public investment in infrastructure and a pickup in private investment, the Asian Development Bank has predicted.
The country’s GDP might have expanded 8.9 percent in the recently ended fiscal year, it said.
HDFC Bank may raise Rs 500 billion through bond sale
HDFC Bank may decide to raise about Rs 500 billion to help meet higher reserve requirements ahead of its proposed merger with parent HDFC, the mortgage lender.
The bank has said it will discuss the proposal at its board meeting on April 16.
Bandhan Group-led consortium to acquire IDFC AMC for Rs 4,500 crore
Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC Limited) and a consortium comprising Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited (BFHL), GIC, and ChrysCapital (“CC”) have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IDFC Asset Management Company Limited (IDFC AMC) and IDFC AMC Trustee Company Limited from IDFC Limited, for a consideration of Rs 4,500 crore subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Click To Read More
Shanti Ekambaram, Group President – Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank
During the last policy review, the RBI adopted an accommodative stance despite higher inflation and signals of growth in the economy. The time, the RBI has a tougher task ahead to lay the monetary policy roadmap mainly because of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and its after effects. Crude oil price has been crossing multi-year highs and thus building on inflationary pressures on the domestic economy.
Balancing growth amid geopolitical risks will thus be a challenge for the monetary policy committee.
I do not expect the RBI to change the key rates this time. I am expecting the central bank to provide guidance on liquidity, growth, inflation and the interest rate trajectory going forward.
CNG prices hiked in Delhi NCR
Indraprastha Gas (IGL) has hiked the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 69.11 per kg. The new price will come into effect from April 7.
This is the third consecutive hike this month after prices were raised on April 1 and April 4 and the eighth such hike in CNG prices this year after five consecutive increases in March as well. The total price hike in April is Rs 9.1 per kg. The last price hike on April 4, raised CNG price in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 64.11 per kg.
Titan Q4 Business Update:
Dollar buoyant as Fed readies to step up inflation fight
The dollar hovered near a two-year high against a basket of currencies on Thursday, after meeting minutes showed the Federal Reserve preparing to move aggressively to head off inflation.
The U.S. dollar index , which measures the greenback against six majors, touched its highest since May 2020 overnight at 99.778 and held nearby at 99.575 in early Asia trade.
Oil gains $1 as emergency oil release seen as band-aid
Oil prices clawed back some losses on Thursday after tumbling more than 5% to a three-week low in the previous session after consuming nations announced a huge release of oil from emergency reserves to offset supply lost from Russia.
Brent crude futures climbed $1.32, or 1.3%, to $102.39 a barrel at 0119 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.18, or 1.2%, to $97.41 a barrel
Invesco to sell 7.8% equity of ZEE through block deal today
Invesco Developing Market Funds, which was until recently locked in a boardroom battle with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has decided to reduce its stake in the latter via a block deal on April 7.
Invesco, which is currently Zee's biggest shareholder and holds a total of 17.88 percent stake along with OFI Global China Fund LLC, will offload up to 7.8 percent of the equity. It will by selling 7.4 crore shares, which is worth around Rs 2,200 crore of the stock.
The price will range between Rs 270 and Rs 290 per share, and Kotak Mahindra Bank will be the banker for the block deal, CNBC Awaaz had reported. Read More
Asian Markets trade lower
Wall Street ends lower after Fed minutes
Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday, with steep declines in tech and other growth stocks, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting sharpened investors' focus on the U.S. central bank's plans to fight inflation.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq logged a decline of over 2% for a second straight day.
Minutes of the Fed's March 15-16 meeting showed policymakers rallying around plans to cut the central bank's massive balance sheet as soon as next month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144.67 points, or 0.42%, to 34,496.51, the S&P 500 lost 43.97 points, or 0.97%, to 4,481.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 315.35 points, or 2.22%, to 13,888.82.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 78.50 points or 0.44 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,789 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Wednesday:
Indian benchmarks indices saw profit booking for the second consecutive day on April 6 on the back of weak global cues as investors await the FOMC March meeting minutes, to be released tonight.
At close, the Sensex was down 566.09 points or 0.94 percent at 59,610.41, and the Nifty was down 149.70 points or 0.83 percent at 17,807.70.
HDFC Bank, HDFC, HDFC Life, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra were among the top Nifty losers. Coal India, IOC, NTPC, Tata Steel and Power Grid Corp were the top gainers.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank and IT indices fell 1 percent each. On the other hand, PSU Bank and metal indices gained 1 percent each.
The broader market outperformed the frontliners, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices ending with marginal gains.