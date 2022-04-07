Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 300 pts, Nifty around 17,700; pharma, power, realty stocks gain

April 07, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

Markets, globally, have again turned choppy with sharp rise in the volatility indexes. Recent market weakness is partly due to the increasingly hawkish commentary from the Fed.

Market now expects the Fed to hike rate by 50 bp in its next meeting and around 200 bp hike for 2022. This along with the expected balance sheet reduction of the Fed will be a headwind for equity markets globally.

Whether the markets can remain resilient even amidst this strong headwind depends on the Fed's ability to manage a 'soft landing' of the US economy preventing it from slipping into recession.

A significant recent trend in the Indian market is the midcaps outperforming the large caps by around 3% so far this month. This trend is likely to continue.