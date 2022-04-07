English
    April 07, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 300 pts, Nifty around 17,700; pharma, power, realty stocks gain

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, pharma, power and realty indices up 1 percent each, while IT index own 1 percent.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,313.43-296.98 -0.50%
      Nifty 5017,728.10-79.55 -0.45%
      Nifty Bank37,512.45-120.35 -0.32%
      Nifty 50 17,728.10 -79.55 (-0.45%)
      Thu, Apr 07, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      NTPC155.852.85 +1.86%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      HDFC2,482.90-53.15 -2.10%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy27779.80307.80 +1.12%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT35715.90-155.60 -0.43%


    • April 07, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      Markets, globally, have again turned choppy with sharp rise in the volatility indexes. Recent market weakness is partly due to the increasingly hawkish commentary from the Fed. 

      Market now expects the Fed to hike rate by 50 bp in its next meeting and around 200 bp hike for 2022. This along with the expected balance sheet reduction of the Fed will be a headwind for equity markets globally. 

      Whether the markets can remain resilient even amidst this strong headwind depends on the Fed's ability to manage a 'soft landing' of the US economy preventing it from slipping into recession.

      A significant recent trend in the Indian market is the midcaps outperforming the large caps by around 3% so far this month. This trend is likely to continue.

    • April 07, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

      BSE Realty Index rose 1 percent led by the Indiabulls Real Estate, Brigade Enterprises, Sobha

      BSE Realty Index rose 1 percent led by the Indiabulls Real Estate, Brigade Enterprises, Sobha
    • April 07, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

      Rate hikes in India to happen in the next 18 months: S Naren of ICICI Prudential AMC

      The rate hikes in India to happen in the next 18 months, while US will see continuous rate hikes in the next 18 months. However, earnings not a worry, but fed indication on hikes & quantitative tightening is a top worry, said S Naren of ICICI Prudential AMC to CNBC-TV18.

      See no bubble in real estate, the prices are static, and afforability has increased. I don't think  real estate prices will shoot up, and this environment is more suitable for investing, and it is more healthy, he added.

      Uncertainty is good for investing. Look at the investors who invested in 2013 or 2018, they have a better experience. 

      See huge potential in telecom sector, while power sector is coming out of a 10 year underperformance, he further said.

    • April 07, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      Maruti Suzuki to recall 19,791 units of 'EECO'

      Maruti Suzuki India has announced to proactively and voluntarily recall 19,731 units of its EECO model. The recall is being undertaken to inspect and rectify ‘incorrect marking of wheel rim size’, if any, on the wheel in some of these vehicles, company said in its release.

      Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 7,679.70, down Rs 64.85, or 0.84 percent on the BSE.

    • April 07, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

      Large trade in Zee Entertainment Enterprises

      There was a large trade of 8 crore shares (8.3% Equity) on Zee Entertainment Enterprises worth of Rs 2,264 crore change hands on exchanges.

    • April 07, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    • April 07, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on April 7 with Nifty below 17800 amid weak global cues.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 300.99 points or 0.50% at 59309.42, and the Nifty was down 73.70 points or 0.41% at 17734. About 1565 shares have advanced, 548 shares declined, and 84 shares are unchanged.

      Cipla, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Divis Labs and Eicher Motors were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, HDFC Bank, IOC, HDFC and Wipro.

    • April 07, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

      ICICI Direct

      Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today tracking weak global cues. The Fed released minutes from its last meeting reinforcing views the central bank may tighten rates aggressively to curb inflation. Investors also await RBI's monetary policy decision on Friday.

      US markets ended lower tracking losses in technology stocks amid worries regarding monetary policy.

    • April 07, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

      Stocks to Watch on April 7, 2022

    • April 07, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

      Pankaj Pathak - Fund Manager - Fixed Income, Quantum AMC:

      The RBI is likely to keep the policy rates unchanged and maintain its ‘Accommodative’ stance. The RBI has in past assured the markets that any change in monetary policy direction will be telegraphed in advance. We believe, this is a moment to guide the market for potential rate hikes. The RBI may change the forward guidance to indicate potential rate hikes going forward due to rising inflation pressures. There is also a thin possibility of change in monetary policy stance to ‘Neutral’.  

      The RBI will have to revise its inflation forecast for FY23 higher due to rising commodity prices and increase in domestic fuel prices,. In the last policy they estimated inflation to average at 4.5% in FY23. This may get hiked to 5.0%-5.5% band. 

      The market is positioned for a status quo with slight change in forward guidance. Any change in policy stance or hawkish commentary will push yields higher. 

