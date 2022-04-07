Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 300 pts, Nifty around 17,700; pharma, power, realty stocks gain

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
Market expects Fed to hike rate by 50 bp in its next meeting: V K Vijayakumar
BSE Realty Index rises 1 percent led by the Indiabulls Real Estate, Brigade Enterprises, Sobha
Rate hikes in India to happen in the next 18 months: S Naren of ICICI Prudential AMC
Maruti Suzuki to recall 19,791 units of 'EECO'
Indices open on negative note with Nifty below 17800 amid weak global cues
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note: ICICI Direct
Stocks to Watch on April 7, 2022
Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 17500-19000 zone: Prashanth Tapse
Expect to deliver close to double-digit sales growth in Q4FY22: Godrej Consumer Products
JSW Energy arm begins operations at 225 MW solar plant at Vijayanagar, Karnataka
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a negative note: Mohit Nigam
Asian Development Bank says India will grow at 7.5 percent in 2022-23
HDFC Bank may raise Rs 500 billion through bond sale
Bandhan Group-led consortium to acquire IDFC AMC for Rs 4,500 crore
Shanti Ekambaram of Kotak Mahindra Bank not expect the RBI to change the key rates this time
Titan Company's Q4 Jewellery revenue down 4%, Watches, Wearables revenue up 12%, YoY
Dollar buoyant as Fed readies to step up inflation fight
Oil gains $1 as emergency oil release seen as band-aid
Zee's biggest shareholder Invesco to sell 7.8% equity through block deal today
Asian Markets trade lower; Nikkei, Kospi down 1-2%
Wall Street ends lower after Fed minutes
SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|59,313.43
|-296.98
|-0.50%
|Nifty 50
|17,728.10
|-79.55
|-0.45%
|Nifty Bank
|37,512.45
|-120.35
|-0.32%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|NTPC
|155.85
|2.85
|+1.86%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|HDFC
|2,482.90
|-53.15
|-2.10%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|27779.80
|307.80
|+1.12%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|35715.90
|-155.60
|-0.43%
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Markets, globally, have again turned choppy with sharp rise in the volatility indexes. Recent market weakness is partly due to the increasingly hawkish commentary from the Fed.
Market now expects the Fed to hike rate by 50 bp in its next meeting and around 200 bp hike for 2022. This along with the expected balance sheet reduction of the Fed will be a headwind for equity markets globally.
Whether the markets can remain resilient even amidst this strong headwind depends on the Fed's ability to manage a 'soft landing' of the US economy preventing it from slipping into recession.
A significant recent trend in the Indian market is the midcaps outperforming the large caps by around 3% so far this month. This trend is likely to continue.
Rate hikes in India to happen in the next 18 months: S Naren of ICICI Prudential AMC
The rate hikes in India to happen in the next 18 months, while US will see continuous rate hikes in the next 18 months. However, earnings not a worry, but fed indication on hikes & quantitative tightening is a top worry, said S Naren of ICICI Prudential AMC to CNBC-TV18.
See no bubble in real estate, the prices are static, and afforability has increased. I don't think real estate prices will shoot up, and this environment is more suitable for investing, and it is more healthy, he added.
Uncertainty is good for investing. Look at the investors who invested in 2013 or 2018, they have a better experience.
See huge potential in telecom sector, while power sector is coming out of a 10 year underperformance, he further said.
Maruti Suzuki to recall 19,791 units of 'EECO'
Maruti Suzuki India has announced to proactively and voluntarily recall 19,731 units of its EECO model. The recall is being undertaken to inspect and rectify ‘incorrect marking of wheel rim size’, if any, on the wheel in some of these vehicles, company said in its release.
Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 7,679.70, down Rs 64.85, or 0.84 percent on the BSE.
Large trade in Zee Entertainment Enterprises
There was a large trade of 8 crore shares (8.3% Equity) on Zee Entertainment Enterprises worth of Rs 2,264 crore change hands on exchanges.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on April 7 with Nifty below 17800 amid weak global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 300.99 points or 0.50% at 59309.42, and the Nifty was down 73.70 points or 0.41% at 17734. About 1565 shares have advanced, 548 shares declined, and 84 shares are unchanged.
Cipla, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Divis Labs and Eicher Motors were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, HDFC Bank, IOC, HDFC and Wipro.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today tracking weak global cues. The Fed released minutes from its last meeting reinforcing views the central bank may tighten rates aggressively to curb inflation. Investors also await RBI's monetary policy decision on Friday.
US markets ended lower tracking losses in technology stocks amid worries regarding monetary policy.
Stocks to Watch on April 7, 2022
Pankaj Pathak - Fund Manager - Fixed Income, Quantum AMC:
The RBI is likely to keep the policy rates unchanged and maintain its ‘Accommodative’ stance. The RBI has in past assured the markets that any change in monetary policy direction will be telegraphed in advance. We believe, this is a moment to guide the market for potential rate hikes. The RBI may change the forward guidance to indicate potential rate hikes going forward due to rising inflation pressures. There is also a thin possibility of change in monetary policy stance to ‘Neutral’.
The RBI will have to revise its inflation forecast for FY23 higher due to rising commodity prices and increase in domestic fuel prices,. In the last policy they estimated inflation to average at 4.5% in FY23. This may get hiked to 5.0%-5.5% band.
The market is positioned for a status quo with slight change in forward guidance. Any change in policy stance or hawkish commentary will push yields higher.