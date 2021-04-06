Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; Titan top loser, auto, metals shine

April 06, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research:

The USD/INR Future traded firm at 73.55, up 17 paise/USD from the previous close. After breaking the 73.50 mark, the currency pair's resistance would be 73.80 and 74.10 before any recovery can be seen. The currency pair has appreciated by more than 1.44 percent in two working days, from its closing level of 72.51 on Friday last week.

The rupee's down step to test the strong support at 73.80 appears to be triggered by the sharp rise in the dollar against major currencies and higher US yields. In the near term, the domestic currency is projected to trade with two-way movements in a broad range between 72.80 and 74.20.

Prices are respecting the trend line drawn long before and testing the resistance levels on it on hourly chart, the same can be seen on chart.

We can see consolidation of prices after crossing the 20-Moving Average on the downside on hourly chart, from which we can expect prices to fall to the levels of 73.30-73.00 in the upcoming sessions. Dollar Index will hold a support of $92.66-92.45 levels above which will continue its bullish momentum up to $93.25-$93.60 levels.