English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
April 06, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; Titan top loser, auto, metals shine

Metal index rose 1 percent, while buying was also seen in the auto, pharma, IT and FMCG names.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 06, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST

    Panacea Biotec share price zooms on agreement to produce 10 crore Sputnik V doses: Panacea Biotec share price surged over 16 percent after the company said it would produce 100 million doses a year of the Russia-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The Delhi-based Panacea Biotec Ltd had an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V, the company said in an exchange filing.

  • April 06, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    The markets respected the 14500 and took good support at this level yesterday. Today we are trading well over that price. 14950 is the key level to watch out for. If we can get past that, we could resume the macro uptrend and scale higher to 15300. If the Nifty fails to move up and breaks yesterday's lows, we will go back to the recent lows of 14200. It is a wait-and-watch situation.

  • April 06, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST

    Shriram Properties plans to file draft papers for Rs 800 crore IPO

    Shriram Properties is planning to file a draft prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO) and use the money raised to repay debt liabilities and partially retire its existing investors.

    The residential real estate development company will file a draft red herring prospectus in the coming weeks for an IPO to raise to Rs 800 crore, Mint reported citing people aware of the development.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 06, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    A significant fundamental factor from the market perspective is that US & China are leading the global economic recovery. This will translate into earnings growth particularly in emerging markets like India. An important market trend in India is the outperformance of small-mid cap indices. While Nifty is up 4.7% YTD the small and midcap indices are up by 14% and 15% respectively. This outperformance is likely to continue since there is more value in this segment. 

    Sectorally, IT has been outperforming on the back of clear earnings visibility. IT index is likely to come under selling pressure after Q4 results since there has been significant speculative buying anticipating good results. While rising Covid cases is a matter of concern, it is unlikely to have a major economic impact.

  • April 06, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened 6 paise higher at 73.24 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday's close of 73.30, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. On April 5, Indian rupee ended 19 paise lower at 73.30 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 73.11.

  • April 06, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST

    Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research:

    The USD/INR Future traded firm at 73.55, up 17 paise/USD from the previous close. After breaking the 73.50 mark, the currency pair's resistance would be 73.80 and 74.10 before any recovery can be seen. The currency pair has appreciated by more than 1.44 percent in two working days, from its closing level of 72.51 on Friday last week. 

    The rupee's down step to test the strong support at 73.80 appears to be triggered by the sharp rise in the dollar against major currencies and higher US yields. In the near term, the domestic currency is projected to trade with two-way movements in a broad range between 72.80 and 74.20. 

    Prices are respecting the trend line drawn long before and testing the resistance levels on it on hourly chart, the same can be seen on chart. 

    We can see consolidation of prices after crossing the 20-Moving Average on the downside on hourly chart, from which we can expect prices to fall to the levels of 73.30-73.00 in the upcoming sessions. Dollar Index will hold a support of $92.66-92.45 levels above which will continue its bullish momentum up to $93.25-$93.60 levels.

  • April 06, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold prices rose on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar made bullion cheaper and more attractive for buyers outside the United States, while a pull-back in U.S. Treasury yields provided further support.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 06, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    Nifty Metal index added 1 percent led by the SAIL, JSW Steel, JSPL

    Nifty Metal index added 1 percent led by the SAIL, JSW Steel, JSPL
  • April 06, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

    KKR closes $15 billion Asian Fund IV:

    Leading global investment firm KKR announced on April 6 the final close of KKR Asian Fund IV, a $15 billion fund focused on investments in private equity transactions across the Asia Pacific region. KKR will be investing approximately $1.3 billion in capital alongside fund investors through the firm and its employees’ commitments. This fund is currently the largest private equity fund dedicated to investing in the Asia Pacific region. Click to Read More

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.