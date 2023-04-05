Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to see flat opening amid mixed global cues; oil prices gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,519 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST. US markets ended lower, while Asian markets are trading mixed.
Ashwani Kumar resigns CEO of Suzlon Energy; board appoints J.P. Chalasani as new CEO
Ashwani Kumar has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of Suzlon Energy with effect from 5th April 2023 on account of personal reasons.
The board of directors, at its meeting held on April 4, 2023 has approved appointment of Mr. J.P. Chalasani as the Chief Executive Officer and one of the key managerial personnel of the company, to act as the Group Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect, i.e. from 5th April 2023.
Dollar struggles on weak data; Kiwi surges on RBNZ surprise
The US dollar was stuck near two-month lows on Wednesday as weak economic data bolstered views that the Federal Reserve is near the end of its tightening cycle, while the New Zealand dollar jumped after a larger-than expected interest rate hike.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, eased to a fresh two-month low of 101.43, after dropping 0.5% overnight. It was last at 101.53.
Deepak Agrawal, CIO – Debt, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Kotak Mahindra Asset management Company
Given that Federal Reserve & European Central Bank have gone ahead with rate hike in spite of recent global developments and Q4FY23 inflation numbers are higher than RBI projections, RBI to hike repo rate by 25 bps to 6.75%.
Given Real policy rates upward of 100bps rate basis, significant monetary tightening over last one year and the lag with which monetary policy operates, we expect RBI to change stance to “Neutral” and stay on hold for rest of CY23.
Oil edges up as OPEC cuts, US inventories brighten outlook
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday on anticipated U.S. crude inventory declines and OPEC+'s latest output cut targets.
Brent crude futures gained 38 cents to $85.32 a barrel at 0021 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was up 33 cents to $81.04 a barrel.
Wall Street ends down as weak economic data fuels recession fears
Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday after evidence of a cooling economy exacerbated worries that the Federal Reserve's campaign to rein in decades-high inflation may cause a deep downturn.
All three major indexes fell as data showed U.S. job openings in February dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years, suggesting that the labor market was cooling, while factory orders fell for a second straight month.
Data on Monday had also pointed to weakening U.S. manufacturing activity.
The S&P 500 declined 0.58% to end the session at 4,100.68 points, closing lower for the first time in a week.
The Nasdaq declined 0.52% to 12,126.33 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.59% to 33,403.04 points.
India's economy to slow in FY24, GDP growth seen at 6.3%: World Bank
India' economy is expected to slow in the current fiscal to 6.3 per cent on the back of shrinkage in consumption due to slower income growth, World Bank said in a latest report.
The report estimates India's inflation to moderate from 6.6 per cent to 5.5 per cent in the current fiscal.
The Current Account Deficit (CAD) is expected to be 5.2% in FY24.
The Economic Survey had projected a growth of 6.5 per cent for the current fiscal while RBI's latest projection pegs growth for FY24 at 6.4 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Wednesday as Wall Street digested a key US labour report that showed job openings dropped to their lowest level in nearly two years in February.
Govt removes windfall tax on crude oil production, slashes it on diesel
Government has cut windfall tax on crude oil production to nil from 3,500 rupees ($42.56) per tonne effective from Tuesday, according to a government notification.
The windfall tax on diesel has been slashed to Rs 0.5 per litre from Re 1 per litre earlier. There is no windfall tax on petroleum and ATF. Read More
SGX Nifty:
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,519 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST, up 68 points from April 3 close, while it is down marginally from April 4 closing of 17,532.50.
Market on Monday:
The Indian market was again volatile on April 3 and largely traded flat but some late buying in auto and PSU banking names lifted the benchmark indices.
Global cues were largely negative as OPEC and allies’ decision to cut production took everyone by surprise and triggered a spike in crude oil prices. A holiday shortened week also meant that traders avoided taking any significant positions.
The Nifty ended the day at 17,398.05, up 38.30 points, or 0.22 percent. BSE flagship the Sensex gained 114.92 points, or 0.19 percent, to end the day at 59,106.44.
Market breadth was in favour of gainers with one loser for every three gainers. Most sectors closed in the green as well led by Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank both of which climbed more than a percent each.
In the broader market, Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap also advanced.