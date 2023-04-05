Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to see flat opening amid mixed global cues; oil prices gain

April 05, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

Ashwani Kumar resigns CEO of Suzlon Energy; board appoints J.P. Chalasani as new CEO

Ashwani Kumar has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of Suzlon Energy with effect from 5th April 2023 on account of personal reasons.

The board of directors, at its meeting held on April 4, 2023 has approved appointment of Mr. J.P. Chalasani as the Chief Executive Officer and one of the key managerial personnel of the company, to act as the Group Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect, i.e. from 5th April 2023.