Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to see flat opening amid mixed global cues; oil prices gain

Rakesh Patil
Apr 05, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,519 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST. US markets ended lower, while Asian markets are trading mixed.

April 05, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

Ashwani Kumar resigns CEO of Suzlon Energy; board appoints J.P. Chalasani as new CEO

Ashwani Kumar has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of Suzlon Energy with effect from 5th April 2023 on account of personal reasons.

The board of directors, at its meeting held on April 4, 2023 has approved appointment of Mr. J.P. Chalasani as the Chief Executive Officer and one of the key managerial personnel of the company, to act as the Group Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect, i.e. from 5th April 2023.

April 05, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST

Dollar struggles on weak data; Kiwi surges on RBNZ surprise

The US dollar was stuck near two-month lows on Wednesday as weak economic data bolstered views that the Federal Reserve is near the end of its tightening cycle, while the New Zealand dollar jumped after a larger-than expected interest rate hike.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, eased to a fresh two-month low of 101.43, after dropping 0.5% overnight. It was last at 101.53.

April 05, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

Deepak Agrawal, CIO – Debt, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Kotak Mahindra Asset management Company



Given that Federal Reserve & European Central Bank have gone ahead with rate hike in spite of recent global developments and Q4FY23 inflation numbers are higher than RBI projections, RBI to hike repo rate by 25 bps to 6.75%.

Given Real policy rates upward of 100bps rate basis, significant monetary tightening over last one year and the lag with which monetary policy operates, we expect RBI to change stance to “Neutral” and stay on hold for rest of CY23.

April 05, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

Oil edges up as OPEC cuts, US inventories brighten outlook

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday on anticipated U.S. crude inventory declines and OPEC+'s latest output cut targets.

Brent crude futures gained 38 cents to $85.32 a barrel at 0021 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was up 33 cents to $81.04 a barrel.

April 05, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST

Wall Street ends down as weak economic data fuels recession fears

Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday after evidence of a cooling economy exacerbated worries that the Federal Reserve's campaign to rein in decades-high inflation may cause a deep downturn.

All three major indexes fell as data showed U.S. job openings in February dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years, suggesting that the labor market was cooling, while factory orders fell for a second straight month.

Data on Monday had also pointed to weakening U.S. manufacturing activity.

The S&P 500 declined 0.58% to end the session at 4,100.68 points, closing lower for the first time in a week.

The Nasdaq declined 0.52% to 12,126.33 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.59% to 33,403.04 points.

April 05, 2023 / 07:52 AM IST

India's economy to slow in FY24, GDP growth seen at 6.3%: World Bank

India' economy is expected to slow in the current fiscal to 6.3 per cent on the back of shrinkage in consumption due to slower income growth, World Bank said in a latest report.

The report estimates India's inflation to moderate from 6.6 per cent to 5.5 per cent in the current fiscal.

The Current Account Deficit (CAD) is expected to be 5.2% in FY24.

The Economic Survey had projected a growth of 6.5 per cent for the current fiscal while RBI's latest projection pegs growth for FY24 at 6.4 per cent.

April 05, 2023 / 07:47 AM IST

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Wednesday as Wall Street digested a key US labour report that showed job openings dropped to their lowest level in nearly two years in February. 