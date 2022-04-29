 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; pharma, auto, realty stocks gain

Rakesh Patil
Apr 29, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were SBI Life Insurance, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Divis Labs and HUL.

April 29, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices erased some of the early gains but still trading higher in the volatile session.

The Sensex was up 129.39 points or 0.22% at 57650.45, and the Nifty was up 33.80 points or 0.20% at 17278.80. About 1611 shares have advanced, 1238 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.

April 29, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Results on April 30

April 29, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Buzzing:

SBI Life Insurance Company share price fell over 4 percent on April 29 after company came out with Q4FY22 earnings. The company on April 28 reported a 26 percent rise in net profit at Rs 672.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

The private sector insurer's profit stood at Rs 532.38 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

However, total income rose marginally by 2.5 percent to Rs 21,427.88 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 20,896.70 crore in January-March 2021 period.

April 29, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

Nifty Pharma index rose 0.5 percent led by the Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma

April 29, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Sharekhan View on Axis Bank

Axis Bank trades at 1.8x/1.6xits FY2023E/2024E core ABV. We believe its valuations are reasonable. The bank is on an accelerated growth path with high double digit advances growth led by retail, SME and mid corporate segment.

New digital products both in assets & liability segments are growing well, as is reflected in the strong retail franchise growth.

Focus is on sustainable, granular growth leaving behind the legacy burden and higher spending on technology. The bank’s continuous building up of its digital initiatives, franchise with improving asset quality is likely to bode well for growth going ahead.

With a high PCR, strong balance sheet, the bank can absorb shocks from any unanticipated future risk. We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged price target of Rs 940.

April 29, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

ICICI Direct

Rupee is expected to depreciate today amid firm dollar and surge in crude oil prices.

Further, investors anticipate that GDP report from US is unlikely to change Fed plans to raise interest rates rapidly this year.

Additionally, escalating geopolitical tensions and persistent FII outflows will hurt market sentiments. Moreover, traders will remain vigilant ahead of major economic data from Europe and US.

April 29, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

April 29, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened higher on April 29 with Nifty started the May F&O Series above 17,300.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex is up 217.92 points or 0.38% at 57738.98, and the Nifty up 60.40 points or 0.35% at 17305.40. About 1436 shares have advanced, 463 shares declined, and 82 shares are unchanged.

ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were SBI Life Insurance, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Divis Labs and HUL.