Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; pharma, auto, realty stocks gain

April 29, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST

Market on Thursday:

The Indian equity benchmarks were on a roll on April 28 propelled by positive global cues, continued investor interest in Reliance Industries (RIL) which became the first Indian company to cross $250 billion market cap, and a strong showing by Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) in Q4FY22.

The 30-pack BSE Sensex came within the striking distance of the psychological 57,800-mark before paring gains and closed the day with a gain of 701.67 points or 1.23 percent up at 57,521.06.

All sectors took part in today’s rally that helped the Nifty close 206.65 points or 1.21 percent higher at 17,245.05 levels.

Nifty IT, Banks, and Pharma each gained close to 1 percent. All other sectors also gained except Nifty Media which was down 3.15 percent.

The broader markets followed the tone set by the major sectoral indices and posted healthy gains today. The BSE Midcap index closed the day 0.83 percent higher while BSE Smallcap gained 0.12 percent.

HUL, HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, UPL, and Asian Paints were the top gainers on the Nifty gaining between 3.1 to 4.5 percent.

On the losing side, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, M&M, and HCL Tech were the top Nifty losers, declining between 0.28 to 1.8 percent.