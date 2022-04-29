Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; pharma, auto, realty stocks gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were SBI Life Insurance, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Divis Labs and HUL.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices erased some of the early gains but still trading higher in the volatile session.
The Sensex was up 129.39 points or 0.22% at 57650.45, and the Nifty was up 33.80 points or 0.20% at 17278.80. About 1611 shares have advanced, 1238 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.
Results on April 30
Buzzing:
SBI Life Insurance Company share price fell over 4 percent on April 29 after company came out with Q4FY22 earnings. The company on April 28 reported a 26 percent rise in net profit at Rs 672.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.
The private sector insurer's profit stood at Rs 532.38 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
However, total income rose marginally by 2.5 percent to Rs 21,427.88 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 20,896.70 crore in January-March 2021 period.
Nifty Pharma index rose 0.5 percent led by the Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma
Sharekhan View on Axis Bank
Axis Bank trades at 1.8x/1.6xits FY2023E/2024E core ABV. We believe its valuations are reasonable. The bank is on an accelerated growth path with high double digit advances growth led by retail, SME and mid corporate segment.
New digital products both in assets & liability segments are growing well, as is reflected in the strong retail franchise growth.
Focus is on sustainable, granular growth leaving behind the legacy burden and higher spending on technology. The bank’s continuous building up of its digital initiatives, franchise with improving asset quality is likely to bode well for growth going ahead.
With a high PCR, strong balance sheet, the bank can absorb shocks from any unanticipated future risk. We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged price target of Rs 940.
ICICI Direct
Rupee is expected to depreciate today amid firm dollar and surge in crude oil prices.
Further, investors anticipate that GDP report from US is unlikely to change Fed plans to raise interest rates rapidly this year.
Additionally, escalating geopolitical tensions and persistent FII outflows will hurt market sentiments. Moreover, traders will remain vigilant ahead of major economic data from Europe and US.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:Indian indices opened higher on April 29 with Nifty started the May F&O Series above 17,300.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex is up 217.92 points or 0.38% at 57738.98, and the Nifty up 60.40 points or 0.35% at 17305.40. About 1436 shares have advanced, 463 shares declined, and 82 shares are unchanged.
ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were SBI Life Insurance, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Divis Labs and HUL.
LIC IPO | Norges Bank investment Management GIC PTE and Abu Dhabi Investment have committed to be anchor investors in LIC IPO, due to be announced on Monday: Bloomberg
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 15 paise lower at 76.64 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close of 76.49.
Varroc Engineering to divest 4-Wheeler Lighting Business
Varroc Engineering Limited (the Company), along with its wholly-owned subsidiary VarrocCorp Holding B.V. Netherlands, have entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Compagnie Plastic Omnium Se, France for divestment of the 4-Wheeler Lighting Business of the Company in the Americas and Europe, company said in its release.
The proposed divestment was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on April 28, 2022.
The Board of Directors also gave its in-principle approval for the formation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in India for pursuing R&D activities, it added.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note tracking strong global cues despite worries about the war in Ukraine, fears over sharper interest rate hikes by global central banks, and soaring inflation. A slew of blue-chip companies are scheduled to report their financial results during the day.
US markets ended higher tracking gains across technology stocks amid upbeat earnings news.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 17300.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 331.83 points or 0.58% at 57852.89, and the Nifty was up 65.10 points or 0.38% at 17310.10.
Asian Markets Update:
Asian shares clung on to small gains on Friday thanks to a solid Wall Street session, but were still set for their worst month in two years, as China growth fears and looming U.S. rate hikes dragged on sentiment and sent the safe-haven dollar soaring.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% on Friday, after robust earnings from Facebook parent Meta Platforms had driven the Nasdaq 3% higher overnight.
Japanese markets are closed for a holiday.
Overall sentiment was still fragile with Nasdaq futures off around 1% in early Asia trade, pressured by disappointing earnings from Amazon after market close.
Friday's gains were marginal compared to the brutal sell-offs in globally stocks in recent weeks. The Asian regional benchmark is heading for a 2% decline this week and a 7.3% drop for the month, its worst month since March 2020.
Shanghai stocks rose 0.2% on Friday, but are set for an 8.1% fall for the month, their worst since January 2016.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets are likely to start on a firm note following a sharp upsurge in US markets and early buoyancy in other Asian indices. After yesterday’s smart recovery amidst bargain hunting it appears that short covering backed with fear of missing out (FOMO) shall rule traders’ mindset in today’s trade as well.
Another positive thing is FIIs bought shares worth Rs 743.20 crore in yesterday's trade while DIIs bought shares worth Rs 780.90 crore. Also, India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, has slipped to 19.37 levels in yesterday’s trade. Technically speaking, bulls will continue to rise if Nifty continues to close above its 200 -DMA at 17219 mark.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers for the first time in last 15 consecutive sessions, buying shares worth Rs 743.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net purchased shares worth Rs 780.94 crore on April 28, as per provisional data available on the NSE
Results Today:
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO Updates
The public issue of paediatric multi-specialty hospital chain operator Rainbow Children's Medicare has seen 55 percent subscription on the second day, getting bids for 1.12 crore shares against offer size of 2.05 crore shares. The issue will close on April 29.
The response has been muted maybe due to market volatility.
Retail investors bought 82 percent of their quota and employees bid for 14 percent of their reserved portion.
The part set aside for qualified institutional investors was booked 10 percent and that for non-institutional investors 56 percent.
US GDP dropped 1.4% annualised in Q1 2022
US economic growth fell 1.4 percent annualised in the first quarter of 2022 as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and tapering of government spending hit consumers and business, government data said Thursday.
The data was far worse than the mild increase analysts had expected, and came after the economy had grown 6.9 percent in the final quarter of 2021.
The United States is dealing with record inflation as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, even as prices for fuel and other components increase due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and global supply shocks, which have raised fears of a recession in the world's largest economy.
Biocon Q4 Earnings
Biocon has posted 5.7 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 238.6 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022 against net profit of Rs 253.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter was at Rs 2,408.8 crore as against Rs 1,842.1 crore in the year-ago period.
Campus Activewear IPO Updates:
The maiden initial public offering (IPO) of leading footwear brand Campus Activewear continues to garner decent response from investors as the offer has subscribed 51.71 times, on April 28, the final day of bidding. The issue was opened on April 26.
Investors have put in bids for 174.02 crore equity shares against Campus Activewear's offer size of 3.36 crore equity shares.
Qualified institutional investors showed strong interest in the IPO as their reserved portion was subscribed 152.04 times, followed by non-institutional investors who bid shares 22.25 times the allotted quota.
Retail investors bought 7.68 times the shares of the reserved quota while the employees portion was booked 2.11 times.
Oil Prices Update:
Oil edged lower on Friday as China's COVID-19 lockdowns weighed on the outlook for crude demand, although supply disruption fears as Western sanctions curb crude and products exports from Russia underpinned prices.
Brent crude futures dipped 4 cents to $107.55 a barrel by 0040 GMT after rising 2.1% in the previous session. The front-month June contract expires later on Friday. The more active July contract fell 30 cents to $106.96 a barrel.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 49 cents, or 0.5%, to $104.87 a barrel after settling 3.3% higher on Thursday.
Dollar Updates:
The dollar held firm at a 20-year high on Friday and was poised to score its best monthly gain in a decade, buoyed by bets on rising U.S. interest rates and doubts about growth in Europe and China.
The latest uptick was thanks to the Bank of Japan, which sent the yen falling through 130-per-dollar for the first time since 2002 on Thursday when it reinforced a commitment to its super-low yield policy.
The yen was last at 130.72 per dollar after falling as low as 131.25 overnight following the BOJ's pledge to buy endless amounts of bonds daily as needed. The yen is down almost 7% in April, its worst month since Nov. 2016.
Asian Markets trade higher
Axis Bank Q4 Results:
Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector lenders in India, reported on April 28 a massive 54 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended March 2022, largely driven by significant fall in provisions and improved asset quality performance.
Profit increased to Rs 4,117.8 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 2,677 crore in same period last year, the bank said in its BSE filing.
Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 16.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 8,819 crore with credit growth of 15 percent and deposits growth of 19 percent for March 2022 quarter. Click To Read More
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 80 points or 0.46 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,909 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST
Wall Street ends sharply higher:
Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday after a strong quarterly report from Meta Platforms lifted beaten down technology and growth stocks and offset worries about the U.S. economy's contraction in the first quarter.
The Facebook parent surged 17.6% after the social network reported a larger-than-expected profit and rebounded from a drop in users.
Communication services and technology were among the strongest of 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, jumping 4.04% and 3.89%, respectively.
Apple Inc, the world's most valuable company, and e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc both rallied more than 4% ahead of their quarterly reports later in the day.
S&P 500 climbed 2.47% to end the session at 4,287.50 points. The Nasdaq gained 3.06% to 12,871.53 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.85% to 33,916.39 points.
Market on Thursday:
The Indian equity benchmarks were on a roll on April 28 propelled by positive global cues, continued investor interest in Reliance Industries (RIL) which became the first Indian company to cross $250 billion market cap, and a strong showing by Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) in Q4FY22.
The 30-pack BSE Sensex came within the striking distance of the psychological 57,800-mark before paring gains and closed the day with a gain of 701.67 points or 1.23 percent up at 57,521.06.
All sectors took part in today’s rally that helped the Nifty close 206.65 points or 1.21 percent higher at 17,245.05 levels.
Nifty IT, Banks, and Pharma each gained close to 1 percent. All other sectors also gained except Nifty Media which was down 3.15 percent.
The broader markets followed the tone set by the major sectoral indices and posted healthy gains today. The BSE Midcap index closed the day 0.83 percent higher while BSE Smallcap gained 0.12 percent.
HUL, HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, UPL, and Asian Paints were the top gainers on the Nifty gaining between 3.1 to 4.5 percent.
On the losing side, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, M&M, and HCL Tech were the top Nifty losers, declining between 0.28 to 1.8 percent.