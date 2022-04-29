Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; pharma, auto, realty stocks gain

April 29, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

SBI Life Insurance Company share price fell over 4 percent on April 29 after company came out with Q4FY22 earnings. The company on April 28 reported a 26 percent rise in net profit at Rs 672.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

The private sector insurer's profit stood at Rs 532.38 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

However, total income rose marginally by 2.5 percent to Rs 21,427.88 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 20,896.70 crore in January-March 2021 period.