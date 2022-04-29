English
    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; pharma, auto, realty stocks gain

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were SBI Life Insurance, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Divis Labs and HUL.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex57,647.17126.11 +0.22%
      Nifty 5017,278.6533.60 +0.19%
      Nifty Bank36,418.45-3.75 -0.01%
      Nifty 50 17,278.65 33.60 (0.19%)
      Fri, Apr 29, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Sun Pharma941.1020.10 +2.18%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Axis Bank743.60-36.20 -4.64%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma13548.1068.10 +0.51%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT31912.00-2.35 -0.01%


    • April 29, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      SBI Life Insurance Company share price fell over 4 percent on April 29 after company came out with Q4FY22 earnings. The company on April 28 reported a 26 percent rise in net profit at Rs 672.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

      The private sector insurer's profit stood at Rs 532.38 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

      However, total income rose marginally by 2.5 percent to Rs 21,427.88 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 20,896.70 crore in January-March 2021 period.

    • April 29, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

      Nifty Pharma index rose 0.5 percent led by the Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma

    • April 29, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

      Sharekhan View on Axis Bank

      Axis Bank trades at 1.8x/1.6xits FY2023E/2024E core ABV. We believe its valuations are reasonable. The bank is on an accelerated growth path with high double digit advances growth led by retail, SME and mid corporate segment.

      New digital products both in assets & liability segments are growing well, as is reflected in the strong retail franchise growth.

      Focus is on sustainable, granular growth leaving behind the legacy burden and higher spending on technology. The bank’s continuous building up of its digital initiatives, franchise with improving asset quality is likely to bode well for growth going ahead.

      With a high PCR, strong balance sheet, the bank can absorb shocks from any unanticipated future risk. We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged price target of Rs 940.

    • April 29, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

      ICICI Direct

      Rupee is expected to depreciate today amid firm dollar and surge in crude oil prices. 

      Further, investors anticipate that GDP report from US is unlikely to change Fed plans to raise interest rates rapidly this year.

      Additionally, escalating geopolitical tensions and persistent FII outflows will hurt market sentiments. Moreover, traders will remain vigilant ahead of major economic data from Europe and US.

    • April 29, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    • April 29, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on April 29 with Nifty started the May F&O Series above 17,300.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex is up 217.92 points or 0.38% at 57738.98, and the Nifty up 60.40 points or 0.35% at 17305.40. About 1436 shares have advanced, 463 shares declined, and 82 shares are unchanged.

      ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were SBI Life Insurance, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Divis Labs and HUL.

    • April 29, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

      LIC IPO | Norges Bank investment Management GIC PTE and Abu Dhabi Investment have committed to be anchor investors in LIC IPO, due to be announced on Monday: Bloomberg

    • April 29, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened 15 paise lower at 76.64 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close of 76.49.

    • April 29, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

      Varroc Engineering to divest 4-Wheeler Lighting Business

      Varroc Engineering Limited (the Company), along with its wholly-owned subsidiary VarrocCorp Holding B.V. Netherlands, have entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Compagnie Plastic Omnium Se, France for divestment of the 4-Wheeler Lighting Business of the Company in the Americas and Europe, company said in its release.

      The proposed divestment was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on April 28, 2022.

      The Board of Directors also gave its in-principle approval for the formation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in India for pursuing R&D activities, it added.

    • April 29, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

      ICICI Direct

      Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note tracking strong global cues despite worries about the war in Ukraine, fears over sharper interest rate hikes by global central banks, and soaring inflation. A slew of blue-chip companies are scheduled to report their financial results during the day.

      US markets ended higher tracking gains across technology stocks amid upbeat earnings news.

