Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains, Nifty around 17,100; HUL, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank in focus

Rakesh Patil
Apr 28, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

April 28, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

A clear trend in markets now, in developed markets as well as in India, is the preference for value stocks over high-priced growth stocks. This is partly a reflection of risk aversion among investors in the present context of mounting challenges posed by the expected aggressive tightening by the Fed and the uncertainties arising from the Ukraine war that is getting prolonged.

Dollar index at 103 indicates flight to safety and this implies that FPIs will continue to sell in this market. Sell on rallies is likely to be the texture of this market in the near term.

Long-term investors who can ignore short-term gyrations in the market can buy high quality stocks in banking and IT which are depressed due to FPI selling.

April 28, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Nifty Pharma index rose 1 percent led by the Glenmark Pharma, Divis Lab, Ipca Laboratories

April 28, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened 11 paise lower at 76.63 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 76.52.

April 28, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

April 28, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened on positive note on April 28 with Nifty above 17100.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 295.96 points or 0.52% at 57115.35, and the Nifty was up 93.20 points or 0.55% at 17131.60. About 1525 shares have advanced, 398 shares declined, and 78 shares are unchanged.

HUL, Sun Pharma, UPL, Apollo Hospitals and Hindalco Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Auto and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

April 28, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Bond Yields Update:

April 28, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

Markets may log steady gains in early trades but volatility is likely to ride high amidst April F&O expiry. The inflation genie needs to be back into the bottle for the bulls to survive and prosper.

Technically speaking, bears may turn bulls only if Nifty reclaims its 200-DMA at 17213 mark. Also, India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, moved up to 20.61 levels in yesterday’s trade.

The April series suggests Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 16500-17500 zone. Maximum Call OI is at 17500 followed by 17300 strike price. So, the 17500 mark will be Nifty’s crucial resistance zone. Maximum Put open interest stands at 17000 levels followed by 16400 levels.

April 28, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 4,064.54 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,917.51 crore on April 27, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

April 28, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

ICICI Direct

Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to positive note on the back of caution across global markets following broad sell-off triggered by economic growth-related concerns.

US markets ended mixed tracking release of macroeconomic data and quarterly earnings results

April 28, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Market at pre-open:

Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 368.38 points or 0.65% at 57187.77, and the Nifty was up 189.90 points or 1.11% at 17228.30.