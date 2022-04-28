Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains, Nifty around 17,100; HUL, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HUL, Sun Pharma, UPL, Apollo Hospitals and Hindalco Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Auto and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
A clear trend in markets now, in developed markets as well as in India, is the preference for value stocks over high-priced growth stocks. This is partly a reflection of risk aversion among investors in the present context of mounting challenges posed by the expected aggressive tightening by the Fed and the uncertainties arising from the Ukraine war that is getting prolonged.
Dollar index at 103 indicates flight to safety and this implies that FPIs will continue to sell in this market. Sell on rallies is likely to be the texture of this market in the near term.
Long-term investors who can ignore short-term gyrations in the market can buy high quality stocks in banking and IT which are depressed due to FPI selling.
Nifty Pharma index rose 1 percent led by the Glenmark Pharma, Divis Lab, Ipca Laboratories
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 11 paise lower at 76.63 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 76.52.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:Indian indices opened on positive note on April 28 with Nifty above 17100.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 295.96 points or 0.52% at 57115.35, and the Nifty was up 93.20 points or 0.55% at 17131.60. About 1525 shares have advanced, 398 shares declined, and 78 shares are unchanged.
HUL, Sun Pharma, UPL, Apollo Hospitals and Hindalco Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Auto and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Bond Yields Update:
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets may log steady gains in early trades but volatility is likely to ride high amidst April F&O expiry. The inflation genie needs to be back into the bottle for the bulls to survive and prosper.
Technically speaking, bears may turn bulls only if Nifty reclaims its 200-DMA at 17213 mark. Also, India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, moved up to 20.61 levels in yesterday’s trade.
The April series suggests Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 16500-17500 zone. Maximum Call OI is at 17500 followed by 17300 strike price. So, the 17500 mark will be Nifty’s crucial resistance zone. Maximum Put open interest stands at 17000 levels followed by 16400 levels.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 4,064.54 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,917.51 crore on April 27, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to positive note on the back of caution across global markets following broad sell-off triggered by economic growth-related concerns.
US markets ended mixed tracking release of macroeconomic data and quarterly earnings results
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 368.38 points or 0.65% at 57187.77, and the Nifty was up 189.90 points or 1.11% at 17228.30.
DMart owner Damani in race to buy Ambuja Cements in consortium
Radhakishan Damani, billionaire investor and promoter of Avenue Supermarts, which owns the DMart chain of retail stores, is planning to join hands with other bidders to invest up to Rs 100 billion in Ambuja Cements as a financial partner. Damani already owns 23 percent stake in India Cements, a South India-based cement company.
Mankind Pharma plans $1 billion IPO:
Mankind Pharma plans to enter the capital market by the end of this year. The Delhi-based pharmaceuticals company has hired JM Morgan, Citi, Jefferies, Axis, IIFL and Kotak as investment bankers for a $900 million-1 billion (Rs 76 billion) initial public offering.
Results Today:
PB Fintech makes further investment in Policybazaar Insurance
PB Fintech made further investment of Rs 449.99 crore in Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of PB Fintech.
PB Fintech acquired 81,66,969 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 541 per share of Policybazaar.
Dollar nears two-decade peaks as problems plague euro, yen
The dollar was nearing heights not seen in two decades on Thursday as the energy crisis in Europe hamstrung the euro, while the yen was undercut by expectations the Bank of Japan would stick to its super-easy policies.
Measured against a basket of currencies, the dollar index had reached a five-year top of 103.28 and a further push above 103.82 would see it to levels not visited since late 2002.
The euro was pinned at $1.0553, having hit a five-year low of $1.0515 on Wednesday. The single currency has fallen 4.6% so far in April and is heading for its worst month since early 2015.
The currency is now perilously close to huge chart support levels stretching from $1.0500 down to a trough from 2017 at $1.0344. A break would take it to depths not seen since 2002 and risk a damaging decline below parity.
Crude Updates:
Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Thursday as concerns about rising coronavirus cases in China, the world's biggest oil importer, weighed on futures markets.
Brent crude futures fell 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $104.95 a barrel by 0006 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $101.75 a barrel.
Godrej Properties Acquires 58 Acres Of Land In Nagpur:
Godrej Properties has acquired 58 acres of land in Nagpur. The development on this land will comprise primarily of plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of 1.5 million sq. ft, company said in its release.
Bajaj Auto Q4 results:
Two and three-wheeler maker, Bajaj Auto Limited (Bajaj), on April 27 declared a 10.3 percent increase in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,469 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 1,332 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago.
On a sequential basis, the growth in PAT is 21 percent from Rs 1,214 crore reported in the previous quarter.
The profit for the quarter was aided by an exceptional income of Rs 315 crore towards incentive receivable from the State Government of Maharashtra for the period April 2015 to March 2021 and Rs 31 crore receivable for the period April 2021 to March 2022.
The revenues for the Pune-based automaker came in at Rs 7,975 crore, declining by 7.2 percent from the revenues of Rs 8,596 crore reported in the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, the revenues have tanked 11.6 percent from Rs 9,022 crore recorded in the October – December quarter of the current financial year. Click To Read More
HUL Q4 results
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on April 27 declared an 8.6 percent rise in standalone post-tax profit at Rs 2,327 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 2,143 crore recorded a year ago.
On a sequential basis, the net profit has risen by 3.7 percent compared to the profit of Rs 2,243 achieved in the December 2021 quarter.
The standalone Q4 revenue from operations for HUL came in at Rs 13,462 crore, an increase of 11 percent on Rs 12,132 crore reported in the previous corresponding quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenues increased 2.8 percent over Rs 13,092 crore registered in the October–December period. Click To Read More
Sansera Engineering wins over Rs 3,066cr order:
Sansera Engineering has been awarded a contract for development, manufacturing and supply of connecting rods from a leading North American OEM for its upcoming project.
The start of production would be from July 2025 and is expected to run over seven years. The approximate quantity for the contract is over 35 million connecting rods with an estimated revenue of over USD 400 Mn (Rs 3,066 crore based on current forex rate).
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
We expect the market volatility to continue, with the index trading in a broader range. Continuous selling by FIIs and weak results by few heavyweights has further added pressure to the market.
Nifty respected its crucial support levels on the downside, indicating emergence of buying interest at lower zones even after weakness due to Global market.
Nifty needs to hold above 17,000 levels for an up move towards 17,200-17,250 zones. Given the on-going result season, we are witnessing strong reaction on stocks on either side based on the result outcome. Hence we suggest investors to remain focused on selective stocks in the market which are resilient on the back of strong quarterly results.
Reliance and Viacom18 Announce Partnership With Bodhi Tree Systems
Reliance and Viacom18 today announced a strategic partnership with Bodhi Tree Systems, which is a platform of James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems and Uday Shankar, to form one of the largest TV and digital streaming companies in India, Reliance Industries said in its press release.
Bodhi Tree Systems is leading a fund raise with a consortium of investors to invest Rs 13,500 crore in Viacom18, to jointly build India’s leading entertainment platform and pioneer the Indian media landscape’s transformation to a “streaming-first” approach. Viacom18 owns and operates the suite of Colors TV channels and OTT platform, VOOT, it added.
Asian markets trade higher
S&P 500 ends higher, supported by Microsoft
The S&P 500 ended higher on Wednesday following a steep drop the day before, with strong revenue forecasts from Microsoft and Visa helping to alleviate worries about slowing global economic growth and rising interest rates.
Microsoft Corp rallied after the software heavyweight late on Tuesday gave a strong revenue forecast, while payments network Visa Inc jumped after it predicted revenue above pre-pandemic levels.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.19% to end at 33,301.93 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.21% to 4,183.92. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.01% to 12,488.93.
SGX Nifty:Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading flat around 17,050 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Wednesday:
After seeing a recovery in the previous session, the bears again took charge of the Dalal Street with benchmark indices falling nearly one percent in the volatile session on April 27, amid selling across the sectors.
Amid weak global markets, the Indian equity market opened on a negative note with extended selling in the afternoon session. However, the market saw some recovery in the second half.
At close, the Sensex was down 537.22 points or 0.94 percent at 56,819.39, and the Nifty was down 162.40 points or 0.94 percent at 17,038.40.
Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consumer Products, Adani Ports and ICICI Bank were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto and TCS.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank and Energy shed one percent each, while Auto, FMCG, IT, Pharma and PSU Bank indices were down 0.5 percent each.
The BSE midcap index shed 0.88 percent and smallcap index fell 0.61 percent.