Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains, Nifty around 17,100; HUL, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank in focus

April 28, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

A clear trend in markets now, in developed markets as well as in India, is the preference for value stocks over high-priced growth stocks. This is partly a reflection of risk aversion among investors in the present context of mounting challenges posed by the expected aggressive tightening by the Fed and the uncertainties arising from the Ukraine war that is getting prolonged.

Dollar index at 103 indicates flight to safety and this implies that FPIs will continue to sell in this market. Sell on rallies is likely to be the texture of this market in the near term.

Long-term investors who can ignore short-term gyrations in the market can buy high quality stocks in banking and IT which are depressed due to FPI selling.