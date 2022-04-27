Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to see gap-down opening amid weak US, Asian markets

April 27, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Q4 earnings:

Consumer lender Bajaj Finance Ltd on April 26 reported a 79.7 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,420 crore due to higher net interest income and lower provisions.

Bajaj Finance’s net interest income (NII) surged 30 percent y-o-y to Rs 6,068 crore in the March quarter. The other large component of its revenues was in the form of fees and other income of Rs 1,164 crore, up 51 percent from the same period last year.

The total AUM of the company grew 29 percent to Rs 1.97 trillion as on 31 March on a consolidated basis. The book of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd stood at Rs 53,322 crore in the same period and is included in the consolidated numbers.

