Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to see gap-down opening amid weak US, Asian markets

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers
Reliance, TA’ZIZ sign shareholder agreement for Ruwais chemicals project
Bajaj Finance net profit jumps 80% YoY in March quarter
Tata Motors emerges as the lowest bidder for CESL tender
SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down start for the Indian indices
Oil prices extend gains after news of China stimulus
LIC IPO price band set at Rs 902-949, discount of Rs 60 for policyholders: Govt sources
Asian Markets trade lower with Taiwan Weighted, Nikkei, Kospi down 1-2%
Nasdaq tumbles to lowest close since late 2020
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers
Reliance, TA’ZIZ sign shareholder agreement for Ruwais chemicals project
India's leading conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC Ltd (TA’ZIZ) on April 26 announced the signing of shareholder agreement for the Ruwais chemicals project.
Formally known as the TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC project, the chemical production facility will involve a "total investment of over $2 billion", and will be set up at the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais, the town located 240 km west of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Reliance is a "strategic partner with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, in TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC", a joint statement noted.
Bajaj Finance Q4 earnings:
Consumer lender Bajaj Finance Ltd on April 26 reported a 79.7 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,420 crore due to higher net interest income and lower provisions.
Bajaj Finance’s net interest income (NII) surged 30 percent y-o-y to Rs 6,068 crore in the March quarter. The other large component of its revenues was in the form of fees and other income of Rs 1,164 crore, up 51 percent from the same period last year.
The total AUM of the company grew 29 percent to Rs 1.97 trillion as on 31 March on a consolidated basis. The book of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd stood at Rs 53,322 crore in the same period and is included in the consolidated numbers.
Tata Motors emerges as the lowest bidder for CESL tender## Tata Motors emerges as the lowest bidder for CESL tender
Tata Motors won CESL tender for 5450 electric buses and emerged as the lowest bidder across bus categories.
The tender envisages acquisition of 5450 buses by CESL for deployment in five cities, reported CNBC-TV18.
Tata Motors emerges as the lowest bidder for CESL tender
Tata Motors won CESL tender for 5450 electric buses and emerged as the lowest bidder across bus categories.
The tender envisages acquisition of 5450 buses by CESL for deployment in five cities, reported CNBC-TV18.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 198.50 points or 1.15 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,997.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Oil Prices Update:
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session after China's central bank said it would support its economy.
However, concerns about demand weighed on futures, as authorities in Beijing raced to stamp out a nascent COVID-19 outbreak and avert the same debilitating city-wide lockdown that has shrouded Shanghai for a month.
Brent crude futures rose $1.11, or 1.1%, to $106.10 a barrel by 0019 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 84 cents, or 0.8%, to $102.54 a barrel.
Crude prices rose about 3% in the previous session in volatile trade.
LIC IPO price band set at Rs 902-949
The price band for the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been set at Rs 902 to Rs 949, with a discount of Rs 60 for policyholders, CNBC TV18 learnt from government sources on April 26.
For retail and employees, the discount will be of Rs 40, the persons privy to the development told the news channel.
The much-awaited IPO of the state-run insurance behemoth is set to open on May 4, the sources said a day earlier, adding that the issue is likely to close on May 9.
Nasdaq tumbles to lowest close since late 2020
Wall Street ended sharply lower on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq closing at its lowest since December 2020 as investors worried about slowing global growth and a more aggressive Federal Reserve.
Tesla slumped 12% after investors worried that chief executive Elon Musk might sell some of his stake in the electric car maker to help pay for his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, announced on Monday.
Tesla contributed more than any other stock to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq's steep declines.
It was the steepest one-day drop for the Nasdaq since September 2020. The tech-heavy index has now fallen 22% from its record high close last November.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.38% to end at 33,240.18 points, while the S&P 500 lost 2.81% to 4,175.2.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.95% to 12,490.74.
Foreign institutional investors net sold shares worth Rs 1,174.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares worth Rs 1,643.84 crore on April 26, as per provisional data available…
Market on Tuesday:
The Indian market snapped a two-day losing streak and closed more than a percent higher on April 25, supported by positive global cues. The Sensex rose 776.72 points, or 1.37 percent, to end the day at 57,356.61, while the Nifty was up 246.80 points, or 1.46 percent, at 17,200.80.
Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Power Grid Corp and M&M were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, Axis Bank, Hindalco Industries and Asian Paints.
On the sectoral front, Nifty auto, energy, PSU bank indices gained 2 percent each and FMCG, metal and pharma indices were up a percent each.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.7-1.6 percent.