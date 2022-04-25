 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,000, Sensex falls; metals, realty down 3% each

Rakesh Patil
Apr 25, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, capital goods, FMCG, healthcare, IT, power, metal, oil & gas, realty down 1-3 percent.

April 25, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

April 25, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

April 25, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

SBI Card partners with TCS to revamp digital experience

:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is expanding its strategic partnership with SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd., India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, to power the latter’s next leg of digital transformation. The new engagement is built on a decade-long partnership, TCS said in a BSE filing.TCS was trading at Rs 3,557, down Rs 54.85, or 1.52 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,573.95 and an intraday low of Rs 3,534. SBI Card was trading at Rs 798.80, down Rs 16.35, or 2.01 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 813.95 and an intraday low of Rs 794.45.

April 25, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Emkay Global on ICICI Bank

: ICICI Bank reported a strong 17% beat on PAT at Rs 70 billion (up 59% YoY) with all-time high RoA of ~2%/RoE of ~17%, mainly driven by lower provisions and continued healthy core profitability (19% against HDFC Bank's 10% YoY). Asset quality continues to trend well, with the GNPA ratio down to 3.6%, while the bank carries a strong specific PCR of 79.5% and a contingent buffer of 0.8% of loans, which should support profitability, going forward.

Factoring in healthy credit growth (19-21%), better margins (nearly 70% of asset portfolio on floating rate) and lower LLP (better asset quality + part usage of contingent buffer), we upgrade FY22-24E EPS by ~3% and RoE to ~16-17%. We trim our standalone bank target multiple to 2.7x from 2.9x, taking into account higher CoE across banks. However, adjusted for better earnings and rolling fwd target multiple to FY24E ABV from Dec'23, we retain buy with target of Rs 1,025.

ICICI, trading at 1.8x FY24E ABV, has narrowed the valuation gap with close peer HDFCB (standalone: 2.2x/merged: 2x) at a faster-than-expected pace due to the former's strong core performance, with the latter struggling with management changes, tech issues and now the merger overhang. The valuation gap has further room for reduction, as ICICI sustains its core performance and HDFCB faces merger drag. ICICI's top management premium has yet to be realized, and HDFC Bank may struggle to reclaim the management premium it had in the past.

April 25, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

Borosil to buy 100% stake in Germany's GMB and Interfloat

Borosil Renewables Ltd on Monday announced on exchanges that its board approved buying of 100 percent stake of Interfloat Corporation and GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH (GMB). Both the entities are engaged in the business of solar glass.

"The board has approved the execution of a share purchase agreement between the company, the subsidiaries, HSTG Glasholding GmbH and Blue Minds IF Beteiligungs GmbH (SPA) and execution of other necessary documents in regard to the proposed transaction, whereby the company (along with its subsidiaries) shall agree to acquire 100 percent of the share capital of the target companies from HSTG Glasholding GmbH and Blue Minds IF Beteiligungs GmbH," the company said in a release to exchanges.

April 25, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

Market Update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 452.60 points or 0.79% at 56744.55, and the Nifty shed 164.50 points or 0.96% at 17007.50.

April 25, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

Sakshi Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Capitalvia Global Research:

After US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sharpened his stance on inflation and Shanghai prolonged the Covid-19 shutdown to April 26, Indian markets closed significantly lower on Friday, halting a two-day surge.

The markets are anticipated to enter the new week with a gap-down due to sluggish global mood and fears about the US Fed's rate rises becoming more aggressive.

Traders will be worried since India's crude oil import bill nearly doubled to $119 billion in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, as global energy prices climbed following the return of demand and the conflict in Ukraine.

There may be some trepidation, since the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy reported that India's labour force decreased by 38 lakhs in March, to the lowest level in the past eight months, with a drop in both employed and jobless people. The labour force participation rate dropped to 39.5 percent, down from 39.9% in February and 39.6% in June of previous year.

April 25, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

Alembic Pharma arm gets USFDA final nod for Clobetasol Propionate Foam

Alembic Pharmaceuticals' wholly owned subsidiary, Aleor Dermaceuticals Limited (Aleor) has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Clobetasol Propionate Foam, 0.05%.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 755.60, down Rs 10.15, or 1.33 percent.