Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,000, Sensex falls; metals, realty down 3% each

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, capital goods, FMCG, healthcare, IT, power, metal, oil & gas, realty down 1-3 percent.
SBI Card partners with TCS to revamp digital experience
:
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is expanding its strategic partnership with SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd., India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, to power the latter’s next leg of digital transformation. The new engagement is built on a decade-long partnership, TCS said in a BSE filing.TCS was trading at Rs 3,557, down Rs 54.85, or 1.52 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,573.95 and an intraday low of Rs 3,534. SBI Card was trading at Rs 798.80, down Rs 16.35, or 2.01 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 813.95 and an intraday low of Rs 794.45.
Emkay Global on ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank reported a strong 17% beat on PAT at Rs 70 billion (up 59% YoY) with all-time high RoA of ~2%/RoE of ~17%, mainly driven by lower provisions and continued healthy core profitability (19% against HDFC Bank's 10% YoY). Asset quality continues to trend well, with the GNPA ratio down to 3.6%, while the bank carries a strong specific PCR of 79.5% and a contingent buffer of 0.8% of loans, which should support profitability, going forward.
Factoring in healthy credit growth (19-21%), better margins (nearly 70% of asset portfolio on floating rate) and lower LLP (better asset quality + part usage of contingent buffer), we upgrade FY22-24E EPS by ~3% and RoE to ~16-17%. We trim our standalone bank target multiple to 2.7x from 2.9x, taking into account higher CoE across banks. However, adjusted for better earnings and rolling fwd target multiple to FY24E ABV from Dec'23, we retain buy with target of Rs 1,025.
ICICI, trading at 1.8x FY24E ABV, has narrowed the valuation gap with close peer HDFCB (standalone: 2.2x/merged: 2x) at a faster-than-expected pace due to the former's strong core performance, with the latter struggling with management changes, tech issues and now the merger overhang. The valuation gap has further room for reduction, as ICICI sustains its core performance and HDFCB faces merger drag. ICICI's top management premium has yet to be realized, and HDFC Bank may struggle to reclaim the management premium it had in the past.
Borosil to buy 100% stake in Germany's GMB and Interfloat
Borosil Renewables Ltd on Monday announced on exchanges that its board approved buying of 100 percent stake of Interfloat Corporation and GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH (GMB). Both the entities are engaged in the business of solar glass.
"The board has approved the execution of a share purchase agreement between the company, the subsidiaries, HSTG Glasholding GmbH and Blue Minds IF Beteiligungs GmbH (SPA) and execution of other necessary documents in regard to the proposed transaction, whereby the company (along with its subsidiaries) shall agree to acquire 100 percent of the share capital of the target companies from HSTG Glasholding GmbH and Blue Minds IF Beteiligungs GmbH," the company said in a release to exchanges.
Market Update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 452.60 points or 0.79% at 56744.55, and the Nifty shed 164.50 points or 0.96% at 17007.50.
Sakshi Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Capitalvia Global Research:
After US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sharpened his stance on inflation and Shanghai prolonged the Covid-19 shutdown to April 26, Indian markets closed significantly lower on Friday, halting a two-day surge.
The markets are anticipated to enter the new week with a gap-down due to sluggish global mood and fears about the US Fed's rate rises becoming more aggressive.
Traders will be worried since India's crude oil import bill nearly doubled to $119 billion in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, as global energy prices climbed following the return of demand and the conflict in Ukraine.
There may be some trepidation, since the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy reported that India's labour force decreased by 38 lakhs in March, to the lowest level in the past eight months, with a drop in both employed and jobless people. The labour force participation rate dropped to 39.5 percent, down from 39.9% in February and 39.6% in June of previous year.
Alembic Pharma arm gets USFDA final nod for Clobetasol Propionate Foam
Alembic Pharmaceuticals' wholly owned subsidiary, Aleor Dermaceuticals Limited (Aleor) has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Clobetasol Propionate Foam, 0.05%.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 755.60, down Rs 10.15, or 1.33 percent.
Mahindra CIE Up Most in Three Weeks Ahead of Jan-March Results
Shares of Indian auto component maker Mahindra CIE Automotive climb as much as 9.5% ahead of the release of its Jan-March: Bloomberg
Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart:
Campus Activewear is India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand, it enjoys competitive advantages like integrated manufacturing facilities, strong brand recognition, robust distribution network.
The company has good growth prospects, good relationships with its stockists & suppliers, a focus on in-house designing, and an enviable supply chain network.
However, all the positives are priced in as the share is priced at a PE of 78.5 (annualized FY 22 earnings), and being an OFS we recommend this issue for long-term investors only.
Buzzing:
Bharat Petroleum Corporation of India (BPCL) slumped more than 4 percent in the morning trade on April 25 after Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal said the government had called off the divestment of the state-owned company.
He told Moneycontrol, “It (divestment) will not happen. They’ve said that they have withdrawn the offer, they will come back with a new strategy."
Nifty FMCG index fell 1 percent dragged by the Godrej Consumer Products, Britannia Industries, Marico:
Prabhudas Lilladher View on ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank earnings surprised positively with PAT at Rs 70 bn [PLe Rs 64.2bn] led by better asset quality and stronger NII due to higher margins.
Sequential credit flow was healthy driven by retail (mortgages, PL/CC), business banking and SME. As per the bank, loan growth may sustain as focused micro markets are underpenetrated although growth would be in a risk calibrated manner.
Balance sheet further strengthened as asset quality materially improved with GNPA reducing by 53bps QoQ mainly led by higher recoveries, while buffer provisions increased and OTR/BB & below pool reduced.
CAR is strong with CET-1 at 17.6%. ICICI Bank has consistently outperformed with earnings quality improving each quarter.
We envisage a RoE of 15.6% for ICICI Bank in FY24E (16.8% for HDFCB) and valuation discount to HDFC Bank should narrow from 12% to 7%. Valuation at 2.2x FY24E core ABV is attractive and assigning a 3.0x multiple we revise SOTP based target price to Rs 950 (from Rs 906). Reiterate BUY.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Globally markets turned weak with the big cut in the mother market US last Friday. Markets are worried about the increasing hawkish messages from the Fed which indicate higher-than-expected rate hikes by the Fed this year. There are concerns that aggressive monetary tightening might even push the US economy into a recession in 2023. These fears are impacting risky assets.
India cannot be immune to a probable global market correction. But India is relatively resilient. Monetary tightening in India would be mild compared to that of the US. There are indications of good recovery in the economy.
ICICI Bank's excellent results also reflect the improving asset quality and growing credit demand in the banking sector. Top quality banking stocks are at buyable valuations. Sharp market corrections caused by global factors can be used to buy quality names in a calibrated manner.
BSE Realty Index fell 3 percent dragged by the Sunteck Realty, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills:
Welspun Corp receives a major export order from South East Asia
Welspun Corp received a major export order from South East Asia of approximately 55,000 MT, for manufacture and supply of pipes for a critical offshore application. This order would be executed from company's facilities in India and majority of it would be supplied in this Financial Year.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading near day's low with Nifty below 17000.
The Sensex was down 616.80 points or 1.08% at 56580.35, and the Nifty was down 199.50 points or 1.16% at 16972.50. About 859 shares have advanced, 2167 shares declined, and 92 shares are unchanged.
Borosil Renewables board approves acquisition of 100% stake in Interfloat & GMB:
The board of directors of Borosil Renewables, in furtherance of the company's global business expansion plans, has authorized the company to acquire 100% stakes in lnterfloat Corporation and GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenbur GmbH.
ICICI Direct
Rupee is expected to depreciate today amid strong dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. Market sentiments are hurt due to Russia-Ukraine conflict, soaring inflation, rising Covid-19 cases in China and US Fed preparing to tighten their monetary policy more aggressively.
Additionally, persistent FII outflows will hurt domestic currency. Meanwhile, ease in crude oil price may prevent further downside in Rupee. USDINR (April) is expected to trade in a range of 76.30-76.75.
Buzzing:
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched a novel fixed-dose combination (FDC) of a widely used DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor), Teneligliptin, with Pioglitazone. This is the only available DPP4 and Glitazone combination brand in India for adults with uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes.
Glenmark has launched this FDC under the brand name Zita Plus Pio, which contains Teneligliptin (20 mg) + Pioglitazone (15 mg), to be taken once a day.
India's oil import bill doubles to $119 billion in FY22
India's crude oil import bill nearly doubled to $119 billion in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, as energy prices soared globally following the return of demand and war in Ukraine.
India, the world's third biggest oil consuming and importing nation, spent $119.2 billion in 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022), up from $62.2 billion in the previous fiscal year, according to data from the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC).
ECB policymakers keen for quick end to bond buys, early rate hike
European Central Bank policymakers are keen to end their bond purchase scheme at the earliest possible moment and raise interest rates as soon as July but certainly no later than September, nine sources familiar with ECB thinking told Reuters.
The ECB has been removing stimulus at the slowest possible pace this year but a surge in inflation is now putting pressure on policymakers to end their nearly decade-long experiment with unconventional support.
The big obstacle so far has been that longer-term forecasts still showed inflation falling back below the ECB's 2% target but fresh estimates shared with policymakers at their April 14 meeting showed even 2024 inflation over target, several of the sources said.
Cyient signs definitive agreements to acquire Citec
Cyient has signed definitive agreements to acquire Citec, an international Plant and Product engineering services company serving customers across the energy, process, oil and gas, and manufacturing industries. The acquisition transactions will be completed during the quarter.
HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender said the board has declared a dividend of Rs 15.50 per equity share for the year ended March 2022.
FMCG stocks n focus:
FMCG stocks including Godrej Consumer, HUL and Britannia Industries shed 3-5 percent after Indonesia's ban on palm oil exports shocked global edible oils markets that already reached record high prices this year, and sparked alarm among major importers of the cooking medium.
Nifty Metal index shed 2 percent dragged by the NMDC, NALCO, SAIL, Hindusthan Zinc
Credit Suisse initiates outperform rating on JB Chemicals
Brokerage firm Credit Suisse has initiated rating on JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd with outperform ratings.
The brokerage firm expects JB’s India business to grow faster than peers at 15% CAGR over FY22-25. India is 60% of FY22E EBITDA but it should rise to 70% by FY25E, Credit Suisse said in its recent report.
The brokerage firm believes its new management team has a good track record and high performance incentives (4% of equity as ESOPs).
It has started diversifying into new therapies and recently made two acquisitions. Margin expansion (synergy benefits, productivity enhancement) should drive RoCE to 40%+ (pre-tax) over the next four years.
Credit Suisse has given target price to the stock at Rs 2020, up 25% from its current price.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 10 paise lower at 76.58 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close of 76.48.
Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 25
Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on April 25. The global crypto market cap is $1.80 trillion, a 2.04 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.06 billion, which makes a 20.13 percent increase.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.63 billion, 11.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $50.68 billion, which is 77.91 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Click to Read More
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:Indian indices opened gap-down on April 25 with Nifty breaching 17,000 level on the back of weak global markets.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 710.77 points or 1.24% at 56486.38, and the Nifty was down 226.20 points or 1.32% at 16945.80. About 737 shares have advanced, 1553 shares declined, and 127 shares are unchanged.
ICICI Bank, Power Grid Corp and NTPC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Britannia Industries, Apollo Hospitals, HUL, BPCL and IndusInd Bank.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today tracking weak global cues. Investors remain concerned about aggressive tightening of pandemic-era monetary policies after the Fed's hawkish comments.
US markets ended lower tracking losses in technology stocks amid hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve.
UBS trims India's growth forecast to 7%
UBS cut India's 2022-23 economic growth forecast by 70 basis points to 7 percent on Friday, citing slowing global growth due to high commodity prices, and weak local demand because of energy price hikes, inflationary pressures and a struggling labour market.
The downgrade comes a week after the World Bank lowered its economic growth forecast for India and the whole South Asia, citing worsening supply bottlenecks and rising inflation risks along with the Ukraine crisis.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 17100.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 361.28 points or 0.63% at 56835.87, and the Nifty was down 46.20 points or 0.27% at 17125.80.
Crude Price Updates:
Oil pushed lower at the start of the week on concerns that a spreading Covid-19 outbreak in China will weigh on global demand.
West Texas Intermediate futures dropped more than 2% to trade below $100 a barrel after capping a weekly decline. Shanghai reported record daily deaths over the weekend, while authorities in Beijing warned the virus was silently spreading. The world’s biggest crude importer is heading for the worst oil demand shock this month since the early days of the coronavirus.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Domestic benchmark indices are expected to see a sharp downfall in early Monday trades mirroring weakness in other Asian indices, with the trading theme revolving around Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statements.
The Fed chairman is no longer counting on inflation coming back down and has reiterated plans to get interest rates “expeditiously” to neutral.
Technically, a ‘much more severe’ selloff looms at Dalal Street which could take Nifty towards 16807 and then at 16597 mark.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 2,461.72 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,602.35 crore on April 22, NSE provisional data shows.
Results Today:
LIC IPO: Sebi approval to updated draft papers that lists 3.5% stake sale likely today
The government, which owns the IPO-bound insurance behemoth LIC, has filed a revised draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which is likely to give its nod to the preliminary document by April 25, CNBC TV18 said on April 24. Click To Read More
The development comes a day after news agency PTI claimed that the Centre had slashed the IPO size to 3.5 percent from 5 percent.
The government is targeting to raise Rs 21,000 crore by selling a 3.5 percent stake, or around 22 crore shares, through the initial public offering, the report said. This brings the valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India to Rs 6 lakh crore, which is 1.1 times the embedded value of Rs 5.4 lakh crore. Click To Read More
Petrol, diesel rates on April 25:
Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the 19th day in a row on April 25. Since the end of a four-and-a-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22, rates of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 per litre each via 14 revisions. Fuel prices were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each.
According to a price notification from fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre.
In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.
Tata Motors hikes passenger vehicle prices
Tata Motors on April 23 raised the prices of its passenger vehicles (PVs) with immediate effect to partially offset the rise in input cost, the second vehicle maker to go for a hike in less than a week after Maruti Suzuki India.
Tata Motors' weighted average increase would be 1.1 percent, depending on the variant and model, CNBC-TV18 reported. This is the second hike by the vehicle manufacturer in less than a month. On March 22, Tata Motors announced that it would hike prices of its commercial vehicle (CVs) range by 2-2.5 percent, depending on the model and variant, with effect from April 1.
FACTORS FOR TRADE
Asia Under Pressure, SGX Hints At Gap Down After Dow's Worst Day Since Oct 2020
Crude Prices Lower On Demand-Supply Concerns
US 10Y Below 2.85% After Fed’s Hawkish Comments
Earnings In Focus: ICICI Bank Provisions Lower, Focus On Organic Growth
LIC IPO: SEBI Nod For Updated DRHP Of 3.5% Stake Sale Likely Today