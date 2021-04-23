MARKET NEWS

April 23, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high led by PSU banks, metals; FMCG, pharma drag

Among sectors, metal and PSU bank indices rose 1 percent each, while selling was seen in the FMCG names.

  • April 23, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST

    Tata Elxsi share price hits new 52-week high after Q4 profit jumps 40%: Tata Elxsi share price jumped 8 percent after the company's net profit surged 40 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The company said its net profit has increased 40.3 percent to Rs 115.16 crore in Q4 FY21 compared to Rs 82.08 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations rose 18.1 percent to Rs 518.39 crore from Rs 438.88 crore in Q4 FY20. The stock was trading at Rs 3,294.80, up Rs 248.55, or 8.16 percent.

  • April 23, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST

    Rahul Bajoria, Chief India Economist at Barclays India: The RBI’s April policy meeting minutes saw some MPC members lean on the need to support growth. The dramatic escalation in COVID-19 caseloads over the past few weeks could further shift the balance in favour of growth. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier today released the minutes of its April policy meeting at which the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept rates steady, while maintaining an accommodative policy stance. 

    However, upon reading the minutes, it appears the shift from a time-based to a state-based guidance is interpreted by some MPC members as a move to reduce policy uncertainty, which is somewhat contrary to our initial reading, when the statement was released. We believe that the dramatic increase in COVID-19 caseloads and intensification of localised lockdowns over the past few weeks could further shift the balance in favour of growth within the MPC in the lead up to the next policy meeting, in our view.

  • April 23, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

    The BSE Smallcap index gained a percent led by Confidence Petroleum, HFCL, DCW and Rane Holdings 

  • April 23, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

    Alembic Pharma gets US FDA nod for Doxepin Hydrochloride capsules: Alembic Pharmaceuticals received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration for its ANDA Doxepin Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg and 100 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Sinequan Capsules 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, and 100 mg, of Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer). The stock was trading at Rs 1,008.40, up Rs 4.70, or 0.47 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,018.30 and an intraday low of Rs 1,002.70.

  • April 23, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST

    Zomato IPO: Food delivery platform likely to file DRHP today

    Food delivery platform Zomato is likely to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator on April 23, a move that will herald one of India's most anticipated internet initial public offerings (IPOs) in a tumultuous year.

    Zomato, which counts Info Edge, Sequoia Capital, Temasek and Tiger Global as investors, will submit its DRHP with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a listing of its shares today, people familiar with the development told Moneycontrol. Read more

  • April 23, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head- Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors:

    USDINR range bound between 74.80 to 75.30 with RBI sitting on the higher end while importers and carry unwinders on the lower end of the curve. Equities down as cases and deaths surging daily. Exporters, may sell near term at 75.30 while importers may buy near 74.80.

  • April 23, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust files for IPO:

    Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust filed for an IPO. It comprised of fresh issue of up to Rs 4,993 crore.

  • April 23, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened lower at 75.02 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 74.95, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market. On April 22, rupee ended lower by 7 paise at 74.95 per dollar against Tuesday close of 74.88.

  • April 23, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST

    BSE Power Index rose 1 percent led by the Power Grid, CESC, BHEL:

  • April 23, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    The resilience of the market (Nifty down only 1.9% in April, so far) in spite of the health crisis and worrisome news relating to bed & oxygen shortages and travel bans announced by many countries, would appear surprising. But it is important to appreciate the fact this bad news will not impact the earnings of companies in sectors that are doing well like IT, metals & pharma. FIIs continuing in the sell mode is a worry for markets in the short run.

    The underperformance of the bank index (down 4.5% in April, so far) emanates from the potential hit to GDP from the second wave, which the market had not factored in last month. Also, there is portfolio churn away from banks in favour of IT, metals & pharma. If this persists, it will present buying opportunities in the leading private sector banks.

    Since equity investors are sitting on big profits, partial profit booking and moving money to fixed income may be considered even though fixed income returns are low. Heightened uncertainty warrants partial switching to fixed income.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

