Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high led by PSU banks, metals; FMCG, pharma drag

April 23, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST

Rahul Bajoria, Chief India Economist at Barclays India: The RBI’s April policy meeting minutes saw some MPC members lean on the need to support growth. The dramatic escalation in COVID-19 caseloads over the past few weeks could further shift the balance in favour of growth. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier today released the minutes of its April policy meeting at which the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept rates steady, while maintaining an accommodative policy stance.

However, upon reading the minutes, it appears the shift from a time-based to a state-based guidance is interpreted by some MPC members as a move to reduce policy uncertainty, which is somewhat contrary to our initial reading, when the statement was released. We believe that the dramatic increase in COVID-19 caseloads and intensification of localised lockdowns over the past few weeks could further shift the balance in favour of growth within the MPC in the lead up to the next policy meeting, in our view.