Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower on weak global cues; HCL Tech, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank in focus

Rakesh Patil
Apr 22, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

HCL Technologies, ONGC and Coal India were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, M&M, HDFC and Maruti Suzuki.

April 22, 2022 / 07:27 AM IST

April 22, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

April 22, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened lower on April 22 with Nifty below 17300 amid weak global cues.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 545.85 points or 0.94% at 57365.83, and the Nifty was down 165.80 points or 0.95% at 17226.80. About 859 shares have advanced, 1100 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.

April 22, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened 13 paise lower at 76.28 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 76.15.

April 22, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

ICICI Direct

Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today on the back of weak global cues. Globally, investor sentiments took a hit following hawkish comments from the US Fed chair to curb inflation, which brought back fears of steep hikes in interest rates.

US markets ended lower on the back of losses in technology stocks amid hawkish commentary from the Fed chair.

April 22, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Investments through P-Notes decline to Rs 87,979 crore in March

:

Investments in the Indian capital markets through participatory notes (P-notes) dropped to Rs 87,979 crore as of March-end, with experts believing that foreign investors will continue to adopt a cautious stance. Click To Read More

April 22, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Market at pre-open

: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.

At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 227.79 points or 0.39% at 57683.89, and the Nifty was down 134.30 points or 0.77% at 17258.30.

April 22, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

STOCKS TO WATCH

April 22, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

LIC’s share sale offer could be slashed to Rs 21,000 crore:

The size of the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s initial public offering may be cut to Rs 21,000 crore. The IPO, set to hit the market on May 2, may come with a green shoe option of Rs 9,000 crore. The government currently holds 100 per cent stake in LIC.

April 22, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

Results on April 23

ICICI Bank, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, and Indag Rubber will release quarterly earnings on April 23.