Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower on weak global cues; HCL Tech, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank in focus

April 22, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened lower on April 22 with Nifty below 17300 amid weak global cues.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 545.85 points or 0.94% at 57365.83, and the Nifty was down 165.80 points or 0.95% at 17226.80. About 859 shares have advanced, 1100 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.

HCL Technologies, ONGC and Coal India were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, M&M, HDFC and Maruti Suzuki.