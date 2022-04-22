Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower on weak global cues; HCL Tech, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank in focus

HCL Technologies, ONGC and Coal India were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, M&M, HDFC and Maruti Suzuki.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:Indian indices opened lower on April 22 with Nifty below 17300 amid weak global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 545.85 points or 0.94% at 57365.83, and the Nifty was down 165.80 points or 0.95% at 17226.80. About 859 shares have advanced, 1100 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.
HCL Technologies, ONGC and Coal India were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, M&M, HDFC and Maruti Suzuki.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 13 paise lower at 76.28 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 76.15.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today on the back of weak global cues. Globally, investor sentiments took a hit following hawkish comments from the US Fed chair to curb inflation, which brought back fears of steep hikes in interest rates.
US markets ended lower on the back of losses in technology stocks amid hawkish commentary from the Fed chair.
Investments through P-Notes decline to Rs 87,979 crore in March:
Investments in the Indian capital markets through participatory notes (P-notes) dropped to Rs 87,979 crore as of March-end, with experts believing that foreign investors will continue to adopt a cautious stance. Click To Read More
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 227.79 points or 0.39% at 57683.89, and the Nifty was down 134.30 points or 0.77% at 17258.30.
STOCKS TO WATCH
LIC’s share sale offer could be slashed to Rs 21,000 crore:
The size of the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s initial public offering may be cut to Rs 21,000 crore. The IPO, set to hit the market on May 2, may come with a green shoe option of Rs 9,000 crore. The government currently holds 100 per cent stake in LIC.
Results on April 23
ICICI Bank, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, and Indag Rubber will release quarterly earnings on April 23.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 713.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 2,823.43 crore on April 21, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Adani Port acquires India’s largest marine services company Ocean Sparkle
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) through its subsidiary, The Adani Harbour Services Ltd (TAHSL), has entered into a definitive agreement for acquisition of 100% stake in Ocean Sparkle Ltd (OSL), India’s leading third-party marine services provider.
Key activities carried by the company include towage, pilotage, and dredging
Results Today:
Aditya Birla Money, Hindustan Zinc, Sundram Fasteners, Tata Metaliks, Tejas Networks, MMTC, Wendt (India), Bhakti Gems and Jewellery, Eiko Lifesciences, Jhandewalas Foods, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers, Quest Capital Markets, RS Software India, and Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors will release quarterly earnings on April 22.
Finance Ministry bars PSEs from buying state-owned cos
The finance ministry has barred public sector enterprises from bidding for other Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) which are on the block for privatisation, as it would defeat the very purpose of the disinvestment policy.
Stating that transfer of management control from the government to any other government organisation or state government may continue the "inherent inefficiencies" of state-run firms, the ministry said such transfer would defeat the very purpose of the new PSE policy.
CBI to file FIR against Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal
The Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to soon file a first information report against Jet Airways promoter Naresh Goyal and his close aides for allegedly defrauding banks and misappropriating loans sanctioned by them. This follows an internal preliminary enquiry.
Future creditors reject Reliance deal over lower valuation
The top lenders to debt-laden Future Group have rejected a proposal to sell its retail, wholesale, and logistics assets to Reliance Retail Ventures after the latter cut the deal value in a surprise move.
Bankers cited uncertainty over the entire proposition for rejecting the proposal.
US weekly jobless claims fall
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell moderately last week, still suggesting that April was another month of strong job growth.
The report from the Labor Department on Thursday also showed unemployment rolls shrinking to the lowest level in 52 years in the first week of April, reinforcing the tightening labor market conditions. An acute shortage of workers is keeping layoffs low, helping to fuel inflation, and forcing the Federal Reserve to adopt a restrictive monetary policy stance.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 184,000 for the week ended April 16. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 180,000 applications for the latest week. Claims plunged to a more than 53-year low of 166,000 during the week ending March 19.
FACTORS FOR TRADE
Bond Yields Updates:
Rainbow Children's Medicare prices IPO at Rs 516-542 per share
Rainbow Children's Medicare, a multi-specialty paediatric, obstetrics and gynaecology hospital chain, has fixed the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 516-542 per share. The IPO will run from April 27 to 29.
This would be the second IPO launching next week after Campus Activewear. The offer for anchor investors will open for a day on April 26.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 280 crore and an offer for sale of 2.4 crore equity shares by promoters and investors.
Oil Prices Update:
Oil prices fell on Friday, heading for a drop of nearly 4% for the week, burdened by the prospect of rate hikes, weaker global growth and COVID-19 lockdowns in China hurting demand, even as the European Union weighed a ban on Russian oil.
Brent crude futures slid 81 cents, or 0.8%, to $107.52 a barrel at 0130 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 72 cents, or 0.7%, to $103.07 a barrel.
Both benchmark contracts were headed for weekly declines of around 3.7%.
Japan March consumer prices rise at fastest pace in over 2 years
Japan's core consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than two years in March, raising worries higher energy and food costs could increasingly take a toll on households' purchasing power.
The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food prices but includes fuel costs, jumped 0.8% in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
Petrol, diesel Rates Today:
Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the 16th day in a row on April 22. Since the end of a four-and-a-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22, rates of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 per litre each via 14 revisions. Fuel prices were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each.
According to a price notification from fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre.
In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.
Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 187 points.
On April 21, BSE Sensex jumped nearly 900 points to close above 57,900 levels, while the Nifty50 surged 256 points to 17,393 and formed a bullish candle on daily charts, indicating positive mood in the market. Check Out these 10 things before market opens
HCL Technologies Q4 Results:
HCL Technologies Ltd, a top-tier IT services provider in the country, on April 21 reported 226 percent growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3,593 crore, compared to Rs 1,102 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Due to the impact of deferred tax credit and the one-time milestone bonus paid during Q4FY21, the adjusted net profit during the same period last year stood at Rs 2,962 crore.
The adjusted profit after tax for the quarter grew 21.3 percent year-on-year.
Sequentially, the profit rose by 4.4 percent from Rs 3,442 crore reported in the quarter ended December 2021.
Asian Markets trade lower
Wall Street ends down
Wall Street's ended lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 2%, as investors reacted to Federal Reserve officials including Chair Jerome Powell offering further signposting of aggressive interest rate hikes this year.
A half-point interest rate increase will be "on the table" when the U.S. central bank meets on May 3-4 to approve the next in what is expected to be a series of rate increases this year, Powell said.
With inflation running roughly three times the Fed's 2% target, "it is appropriate to be moving a little more quickly," Powell added in a discussion of the global economy at the meetings of the International Monetary Fund.
"The market is pricing in, at least, 50 basis points in May and June," said George Catrambone, head of trading at DWS Group.
"Powell, and many other Fed speakers, have been saying they want to get to control as quickly as possible, and that is saying to the market that they are going to go aggressively."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 368.03 points, or 1.05%, to 34,792.76, the S&P 500 lost 65.79 points, or 1.48%, to 4,393.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 278.41 points, or 2.07%, to 13,174.65.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 231 points or 1.33 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,176 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Thursday
The market continued its winning streak on the second consecutive day on April 21 amid buying across the sectors and heavyweight stocks.
At Close, the Sensex was up 874.18 points or 1.53% at 57,911.68, and the Nifty was up 256.10 points or 1.49% at 17,392.60.
Eicher Motors, Coal India, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, and Adani Ports were among the top Nifty gainers. Cipla, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, ONGC, and JSW Steel were the top losers.
All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty Bank, pharma, IT, and energy indices gaining 1 percent each, and the Auto index surging 2.2 percent.
The broader indices performed in line with the benchmarks as BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 1 percent each.