Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty above 17,200; HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi, Atul Auto in focus

April 21, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

Buzzing Stocks:

Tata Elxsi: The design and technology services provider clocked 39 percent year-on-year growth in Q4FY22 profit at Rs 160 crore on healthy growth in revenue that increased 31.5 percent YoY to Rs 682 crore backed by strong double-digit growth in transportation, media and communications, and healthcare segments. EBITDA grew by 32 percent YoY to Rs 221.2 crore in March quarter.

Persistent Systems: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought additional 21,566 equity shares in the IT company via open market transactions on April 18. With this, Kotak MF's shareholding in the company stands increased to 5 percent, up from 4.97 percent earlier.

Suumaya Corporation: Pranir Investments sold 6.04 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on April 18-19. With this, Pranir's shareholding in the company dropped to 0.03 percent, down from 6.07 percent earlier.

Century Plyboards: The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - Century Ports at Kolkata. The company through its subsidiary will carry out the project for rejuvenation of Khidderpore docks (KPD-I West) through PPP mode on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata.

Infosys: The bluechip IT company has completed acquisition of Germany-based digital experience and marketing agency, oddity.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility: The rights issue of electric two-wheeler maker has got full subscription, where promoters of the company did not participate. The company has plans to utilize the right issue proceeds for working capital requirement & other corporate general business purposes. The rights issue was opened for subscription on February 7 and closed on March 8.

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises: CoSara Diagnostics got permission to manufacture and sell its SARAQ Hepatitis C (HCV) viral load kit as an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. CoSara is a joint venture of a subsidiary of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises, and Co-Diagnostics, Inc, USA.

Everest Kanto Cylinder: Subsidiary EKC International FZE (Dubai) has entered into a joint venture agreement with Dr. Mohamed Saad Eldin. The company intends to become the market leader of CNG agreement cylinders manufacturing in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), region by 2026 leveraging on the strong track record and the know-how of EKC International Dubai and the high potential in the Egyptian and African markets.

Ajanta Soya: The company in a BSE filing said the board approved sub-division of existing equity share from one equity share having face value of Rs 10 each, to five equity shares with face value of Rs 2 each.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): Aveda, the global leader in prestige hair care, has partnered with Nykaa, to launch Aveda X Nykaa, with the opening first in the garden city of India - Bengaluru. The beauty and personal care market in India was sized at Rs 1,26,700 crore in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 13 percent in the last 3 years.

Tata Consultancy Services: TCS is now a Microsoft Cloud for financial services partner. The company will help financial services firms accelerate their growth and transformation with Microsoft Cloud for financial services solutions.

Atul Auto: The company joined hands with Valeo and Honda Power Pack Energy India for electric vehicles with battery swapping solution. Subsidiary Atul Greentech (AGPL), engaged in designing and developing innovative solutions for last mile electric mobility for domestic and export markets, would launch the e-vehicle after successful completion of field trials.

Damodar Industries: CRISIL has upgraded long term credit rating on company's bank loan facilities to BBB-, from BB+ with stable outlook, and short term credit rating to A3, from A4+.

ICICI Securities: Consolidated profit grew by 3.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 340.3 crore in Q4FY22 impacted by higher finance and employee costs, and charge related to impairment on financial instruments. Revenue grew by 20.6 percent YoY to Rs 891.7 crore led by increase in interest income, income from services, and net gain on fair value changes in treasury segment and other investment portfolio.