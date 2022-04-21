 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty above 17,200; HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi, Atul Auto in focus

Rakesh Patil
Apr 21, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Nestle India, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco Industries and Shree Cements.

April 21, 2022 / 07:44 AM IST

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact

April 21, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

April 21, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened higher on April 21 with Nifty above 17,200 amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex was up 358.86 points or 0.63% at 57396.36, and the Nifty was up 105.60 points or 0.62% at 17242.10. About 1627 shares have advanced, 323 shares declined, and 54 shares are unchanged.

Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Nestle India, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco Industries and Shree Cements.

April 21, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened 9 paise lower at 76.29 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 76.20.

The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid a pullback in dollar from its two year high, easing crude oil prices and optimistic domestic market sentiments. However, sharp gains may be prevented on persistent FII outflows and worries over escalating geopolitical tensions, said ICICI Direct.

Also, investors will stay vigilant ahead of major central bank policymaker’s speeches to get hints on future monetary stance, it added.

April 21, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

ICICI Direct:

Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note today tracking mixed global cues. Investors await more earnings reports in the form of HCL Tech, Nestlé during the day. Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war also remain on investors' radar.

US markets ended mixed tracking losses in technology stocks amid below average quarterly results from Netflix.

April 21, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Market at pre-open:

Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues.

At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 96.18 points or 0.17% at 57133.68, and the Nifty was down 8.90 points or 0.05% at 17127.60.

April 21, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

FACTORS FOR TRADE

Wall Street Mixed As Dow Gains While Nasdaq Slumps

Earnings: Tesla Rallies, Worst Crash Since 2004 For Netflix

Crude Rebounds Over Tighter Supplies, Brent Near $108/bbl

SGX Hints At Gap-up, Asia Mixed Over China’s Covid Outbreak

Nifty Snaps Five-Day Losing Streak, Support Near 16,800-17,000

FIIs Net Sellers OF Rs 3,009 crore, DIIs Net Buy Worth Rs 2,646 crore

Key Results: HCL Tech, Nestle India, L&T Tech, Tata Comm

April 21, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

April 21, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

Gains in other Asian indices are likely to reflect in local gauges in early trades despite overnight fall in US markets. Helping the sentiment is the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield which fell to 2.88% after having touched 2.94%, its highest level since late 2018.

The recent continuous fall provides an opportunity for traders to lap up beaten-down stocks even though rising inflation concerns could keep markets on the edge.

Nifty is likely to get support at 16,597 mark. To regain momentum on the buy side, and from a chartist standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if Nifty closes above its biggest hurdles at 17,324 mark.

April 21, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

ICICI Direct

The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid a pullback in dollar from its two year high, easing crude oil prices and optimistic domestic market sentiments. However, sharp gains may be prevented on persistent FII outflows and worries over escalating geopolitical tensions.

Also, investors will stay vigilant ahead of major central bank policymaker's speeches to get hints on future monetary stance.