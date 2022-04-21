Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty above 17,200; HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi, Atul Auto in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Nestle India, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco Industries and Shree Cements.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:Indian indices opened higher on April 21 with Nifty above 17,200 amid mixed global cues.
The Sensex was up 358.86 points or 0.63% at 57396.36, and the Nifty was up 105.60 points or 0.62% at 17242.10. About 1627 shares have advanced, 323 shares declined, and 54 shares are unchanged.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 9 paise lower at 76.29 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 76.20.
The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid a pullback in dollar from its two year high, easing crude oil prices and optimistic domestic market sentiments. However, sharp gains may be prevented on persistent FII outflows and worries over escalating geopolitical tensions, said ICICI Direct.
Also, investors will stay vigilant ahead of major central bank policymaker’s speeches to get hints on future monetary stance, it added.
ICICI Direct:
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note today tracking mixed global cues. Investors await more earnings reports in the form of HCL Tech, Nestlé during the day. Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war also remain on investors' radar.
US markets ended mixed tracking losses in technology stocks amid below average quarterly results from Netflix.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 96.18 points or 0.17% at 57133.68, and the Nifty was down 8.90 points or 0.05% at 17127.60.
FACTORS FOR TRADE
Wall Street Mixed As Dow Gains While Nasdaq Slumps
Earnings: Tesla Rallies, Worst Crash Since 2004 For Netflix
Crude Rebounds Over Tighter Supplies, Brent Near $108/bbl
SGX Hints At Gap-up, Asia Mixed Over China’s Covid Outbreak
Nifty Snaps Five-Day Losing Streak, Support Near 16,800-17,000
FIIs Net Sellers OF Rs 3,009 crore, DIIs Net Buy Worth Rs 2,646 crore
Key Results: HCL Tech, Nestle India, L&T Tech, Tata Comm
Stocks To Watch
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Gains in other Asian indices are likely to reflect in local gauges in early trades despite overnight fall in US markets. Helping the sentiment is the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield which fell to 2.88% after having touched 2.94%, its highest level since late 2018.
The recent continuous fall provides an opportunity for traders to lap up beaten-down stocks even though rising inflation concerns could keep markets on the edge.
Nifty is likely to get support at 16,597 mark. To regain momentum on the buy side, and from a chartist standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if Nifty closes above its biggest hurdles at 17,324 mark.
ICICI Direct
Bond Yields Updates:
Most Asian indexes gain ground
Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, hurt by worries about the Chinese economy, but an overnight tumble in longer dated U.S. treasury yields lent support to other benchmark indexes.
A 0.78% drop for Hong Kong and 0.36% decline for blue chips in mainland China pulled MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.22% lower.
But share benchmarks in Australia and Korea were up, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.81%. Nasdaq futures gained 0.6% and S&P500 futures advanced 0.4%.
The 10-year yield was last at 2.8455%, a whisker higher in Asia morning trade, but still bruised after falling overnight from as high as 2.981% in early trade on Wednesday.
Government to seek relaxation of new rules for LIC IPO
The central government is likely to seek a special dispensation from the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Reserve Bank on the new norms regarding a lock-in period for anchor investors and caps on funding by wealthy individuals for the initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India.
Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia
Tata Steel will stop doing business with Russia, the Indian steel major said on Wednesday, making it the latest global company to cut ties with the country for invading Ukraine.
"Tata Steel does not have any operations or employees in Russia. We have taken a conscious decision to stop doing business with Russia," Tata Steel said in a statement.
All of the company's steel manufacturing sites in India, the UK and the Netherlands have sourced alternative supplies of raw materials to end its dependence on Russia, Tata Steel said.
Morgan Stanley view on Reliance Industries:
Foreign research house Morgan Stanley has kept overweight rating on Reliance Industries and raised the target price to Rs 3,253 from Rs 2,926 per share.
The energy security takes centre stage, with green hydrogen is gaining attention.
The hydrogen adoption plans are quickly progressing and company is in best positioned to capitalise, said Morgan Stanley.
The energy upcycle should help fund its growth & lift the multiples, reported CNBC-TV18.
Buzzing Stocks:
Tata Elxsi: The design and technology services provider clocked 39 percent year-on-year growth in Q4FY22 profit at Rs 160 crore on healthy growth in revenue that increased 31.5 percent YoY to Rs 682 crore backed by strong double-digit growth in transportation, media and communications, and healthcare segments. EBITDA grew by 32 percent YoY to Rs 221.2 crore in March quarter.
Persistent Systems: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought additional 21,566 equity shares in the IT company via open market transactions on April 18. With this, Kotak MF's shareholding in the company stands increased to 5 percent, up from 4.97 percent earlier.
Suumaya Corporation: Pranir Investments sold 6.04 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on April 18-19. With this, Pranir's shareholding in the company dropped to 0.03 percent, down from 6.07 percent earlier.
Century Plyboards: The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - Century Ports at Kolkata. The company through its subsidiary will carry out the project for rejuvenation of Khidderpore docks (KPD-I West) through PPP mode on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata.
Infosys: The bluechip IT company has completed acquisition of Germany-based digital experience and marketing agency, oddity.
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility: The rights issue of electric two-wheeler maker has got full subscription, where promoters of the company did not participate. The company has plans to utilize the right issue proceeds for working capital requirement & other corporate general business purposes. The rights issue was opened for subscription on February 7 and closed on March 8.
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises: CoSara Diagnostics got permission to manufacture and sell its SARAQ Hepatitis C (HCV) viral load kit as an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. CoSara is a joint venture of a subsidiary of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises, and Co-Diagnostics, Inc, USA.
Everest Kanto Cylinder: Subsidiary EKC International FZE (Dubai) has entered into a joint venture agreement with Dr. Mohamed Saad Eldin. The company intends to become the market leader of CNG agreement cylinders manufacturing in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), region by 2026 leveraging on the strong track record and the know-how of EKC International Dubai and the high potential in the Egyptian and African markets.
Ajanta Soya: The company in a BSE filing said the board approved sub-division of existing equity share from one equity share having face value of Rs 10 each, to five equity shares with face value of Rs 2 each.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): Aveda, the global leader in prestige hair care, has partnered with Nykaa, to launch Aveda X Nykaa, with the opening first in the garden city of India - Bengaluru. The beauty and personal care market in India was sized at Rs 1,26,700 crore in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 13 percent in the last 3 years.
Tata Consultancy Services: TCS is now a Microsoft Cloud for financial services partner. The company will help financial services firms accelerate their growth and transformation with Microsoft Cloud for financial services solutions.
Atul Auto: The company joined hands with Valeo and Honda Power Pack Energy India for electric vehicles with battery swapping solution. Subsidiary Atul Greentech (AGPL), engaged in designing and developing innovative solutions for last mile electric mobility for domestic and export markets, would launch the e-vehicle after successful completion of field trials.
Damodar Industries: CRISIL has upgraded long term credit rating on company's bank loan facilities to BBB-, from BB+ with stable outlook, and short term credit rating to A3, from A4+.
ICICI Securities: Consolidated profit grew by 3.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 340.3 crore in Q4FY22 impacted by higher finance and employee costs, and charge related to impairment on financial instruments. Revenue grew by 20.6 percent YoY to Rs 891.7 crore led by increase in interest income, income from services, and net gain on fair value changes in treasury segment and other investment portfolio.
Petrol, diesel rates on April 21:
Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the 15th day in a row on April 21. Since the end of a four-and-a-half-month hiatus in rate revision on March 22, prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 per litre each via 14 revisions. Fuel rates were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each.
According to a price notification from fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre.
In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.
Oil Prices Update:
Oil prices traded higher but in a narrow range on Thursday, after being rocked earlier in the week by supply losses from Libya and a worrying outlook for demand as the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts.
Brent crude futures rose 55 cents, or 0.5%, to $107.35 a barrel at 0117 GMT, recouping losses from the previous session.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 41 cents, or 0.4%, to 102.60 a barrel, adding to a 19 cent gain in the previous session.
Dollar Updates:
The dollar edged up on Thursday supported by expectations for aggressive Federal Reserve monetary tightening, but was well off the previous day's peaks amid nervousness about what a gathering of finance ministers might say about its rapid appreciation.
The greenback added 0.36% to 128.335 yen, after soaring to a two-decade high of 129.430 on Wednesday as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) stepped in to the bond market for the third time in three months to defend its zero-percent yield target, drawing a stark contrast with the Fed's increasingly hawkish posture.
The dollar index - which measures the currency against six peers including the yen - ticked up 0.11% to 100.45, following its retreat in the previous session from a more than two-year peak of 101.03.
Wall Street ends mixed:
U.S. stocks ended in mixed territory on Wednesday as the tech-heavy Nasdaq was dragged down by bleak Netflix earnings, while bond yields dipped after a recent strong run.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended higher for the second straight day, the S&P 500 was flat, and the Nasdaq Composite fell sharply after Netflix reported it had lost subscribers for the first time in over a decade, casting gloom over the tech sector.
The Dow ended up 0.71% , while the S&P 500 fell 0.06% and the Nasdaq dropped 1.22%.
Asian Markets trade higher
Nicomac Machinery to sell 1.5% stake in Gland Pharma via block deals
Nicomac Machinery will sell 1.5 percent stake in Gland Pharma via block deals on April 21, CNBC TV18 reported citing sources.
The investor is selling about 2.45 million shares in the company, which accounts for around 1.5 percent of the total outstanding shares, reports said, citing the terms of the deal.
The floor price has been reportedly set at Rs 3,118 per share. This marks a discount of around five percent, as compared to the price of Gland Pharma shares at the market closing hours on April 20.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 109 points or 0.64 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,255.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.
Market on Wednesday:
The Indian market bounced back smartly on April 20 after a five-day selloff to gain 1 percent, helped by auto, IT, oil & gas and pharma as well as heavyweights like HDFC and Reliance Industries.
At close, the Sensex was up 574.35 points, or 1.02 percent, at 57,037.50, and the Nifty was up 177.80 points, or 1.05 percent, at 17,136.50.
BPCL, Tata Motors, Shree Cements, UltraTech Cement and Eicher Motors were among the top Nifty gainers. Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel and ONGC were the top losers.
The Nifty auto index rose 2 percent and pharma, IT and FMCG indices gained a percent each, while some selling seen in metal names.
Broader indices underperform the main indices. The midcap index rose 0.45 percent and the smallcap index 0.36 percent.