April 20, 2021 / 10:57 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher led by pharma, PSU banks; Bajaj twins top gainers

Except IT, all other sectoral indices were trading in the green with PSU Bank index added over 2 percent.

  • April 20, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST

    Nifty Pharma index added 1 percent supported by the Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Heathcare:

  • April 20, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

    YES Securities on ICICI Prudential: ICICI Prudential is embarking on an aggressive target of a 28% CAGR in VNB Margins during FY21-23E. The drivers for this growth include strong growth in business from non-ICICI bank partners (IndusInd Bank, AU Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC and Standard Chartered) as most of these relationships were created in fag end of the past fiscal. In terms of products there is a strong focus on non-par products, which would be margin accretive, no price hike in protection will enable market share gains  and impact of ICICI Bank change in stance is now in the base. Factoring these in, we are raising our VNB estimates for FY22E and FY23E by 8% and 10% respectively. A delivery on their aspirational target of 28% CAGR can call for a re-rating, which we have not built in our target price yet. We retain our buy rating with a 1-year revised price target of Rs 574 (from Rs 562 earlier).

  • April 20, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST

    Market update: Sensex is up 257.72 points or 0.54% at 48207.14, and the Nifty added 84.20 points or 0.59% at 14443.70.

  • April 20, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

    The government's decision to open up vaccination for all above 18 from May 1st and announcement of measures to incentivise vaccine manufacturers are steps in the right direction. This is positive from the market perspective. The market is likely to ignore the stress in the healthcare system and the pains from the second wave. 

    There is a big difference between the first wave & the second wave. During the first wave, the market was responding to the "unknown unknown". Now, the market is responding to the "known unknown." The vaccines give us a clear idea of the end game and the market which always discounts the future is likely to respond positively.

  • April 20, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    The recent fall in the rupee can be attributed more towards rising cases of Covid-19 but other EM currencies are appreciating against the dollar. As the Dollar index has moved to a new one month low, we feel the rupee should appreciate and move towards 74.60 levels.
     
    The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.96 in the last session. The open interest fell 14.7% for the April series.

  • April 20, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened higher by 22 paise at 74.65 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 74.87, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

    On April 19, rupee ended lower by 52 paise at 74.87 per dollar against Friday's close of 74.35.

  • April 20, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

    EaseMyTrip announces 100% dividend

    Easy Trip Planners Limited (EaseMyTrip) has announced interim dividend of 100% for Fiscal 2020-21. This is the first dividend announced by the company since its listing in March 2021. 

    The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting has declared an interim dividend of 100% of face value i.e. Rs 2 per share and total interim dividend payout is Rs 21,72,90,000 for FY 2020-21, company said in the release.

    Easy Trip Planners was quoting at Rs 173.90, up Rs 2.05, or 1.19 percent on the BSE.

  • April 20, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    It is evident that the index has currently lost its sense of direction. Yesterday we failed to break 14200 on a closing basis and we are back today with a gap up opening. These are risky times and traders need to be very cautious. It is better to sit back and assess the situation on a continuous basis as stops are large and a bad trade can actually take away the gains of multiple good trades. 

    On the upside, the cap is at 15000 and on the downside, the trigger point is a close below 14200. Until one of these is not taken out, it is not advisable to trade the Nifty.

  • April 20, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

    ACC share price rises 5% on strong Q1 CY21 numbers

    ACC has reported 74.2 percent jump in year-on-year consolidated profit to Rs 563 crore backed by a strong topline and better-than-expected operating performance.

    Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew by 22.7 percent to Rs 4,213 crore compared to Rs 3,433 crore in the year-ago period.

    ACC was quoting at Rs 1,925.15, up Rs 48.30, or 2.57 percent on the BSE.

  • April 20, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index added over 2 percent led by the Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India:

