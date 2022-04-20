Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 17,000; ACC, Insecticides, L&T Infotech in focus

April 20, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST

Market on Tuesday:

There was no respite for the Indian equity benchmarks as they wiped out the day’s gains in the last hour of trade, with the market closing in the red for the fifth consecutive session on April 19.

The latest turn in the Russia-Ukraine war, with Moscow saying it had launched a new stage of its “military operation” against its western neighbour led to selling across the board.

At close, the Sensex was down 703.59 points, or 1.23 percent, at 56,463.15, and the Nifty was down 215 points, or 1.25 percent, at 16,958.70, the first time it ended below 17,000 in a month.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries, which gained 3.8 percent, helped recover some of the intraday losses.

HDFC, HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Bank and Tata Consumer Products were among the top Nifty losers. Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and BPCL were the top gainers.

Among sectors, Nifty FMCG and IT indices fell nearly 3 percent each, while auto, bank, metal, pharma indices were down a percent each.