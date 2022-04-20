Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 17,000; ACC, Insecticides, L&T Infotech in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coal India, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Cipla, HUL and HDFC Life.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:Indian indices opened on positive note on April 20 with Nifty above 17000 amid mixed global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 213.80 points or 0.38% at 56676.95, and the Nifty was up 57.00 points or 0.34% at 17015.70. About 1458 shares have advanced, 512 shares declined, and 83 shares are unchanged.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 76.40 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 76.50.
“USDINR spot closed 24 paise higher at 76.50, after a late buying surge, due to FPI bids in the market. A sharp sell-off in local equities may have brought aggressive bids from FPIs and speculators," said Anindya Banerjee, VP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities.
"With US bond yields marching higher with 10-year shy of 3%, level last seen in 2018, traders are becoming jittery, about being long Rupee."
"Over the near term, volatility can be high as USDINR trades with an upward bias and within a broad range of 76.20 and 76.80 on spot,” Anindya Banerjee added.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note today on the back of mixed global cues. Investors await more earnings reports from Indian companies for cues. However, cut in global economic growth projection, high inflation, Russia-Ukraine war continue to spook investors.
US markets ended higher on the back of gains in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 260.09 points or 0.46% at 56723.24, and the Nifty was up 29.10 points or 0.17% at 16987.80.
Bond Yields Update:
Stocks To Watch
Dollar scales fresh two-decade peak:
The dollar climbed to a fresh two-decade peak to the yen on Wednesday, buoyed by more Federal Reserve officials pushing for sizeable interest rate hikes, while the Bank of Japan stepped into the market again to defend its ultra-low rate policy.
The greenback reached 129.43 yen for the first time since April 2002 before last trading 0.3% higher at 129.295.
Bajaj Finance, L&T Finance, M&M Financial, Manappuram Finance in focus:
The Reserve Bank of India has asked non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to make additional disclosure in accordance with its framework for scale-based regulation of shadow lenders.
“These disclosures are in addition to and not in substitution of the disclosure requirements specified under other laws, regulations, or accounting and financial reporting standards,” the RBI said in a statement.
“More comprehensive disclosures than the minimum required are encouraged, especially if such disclosures significantly aid in the understanding of the financial position and performance.”
The disclosures pertain to regulatory requirements, exposure to sectors like real estate, capital market, intragroup exposures and exposures related to unhedged foreign currency among others. Click to Read More
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 5,871.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 3,980.81 crore on April 19, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Campus Activewear IPO to open on April 26
Campus Activewear Ltd’s initial public offering will open on April 26 and close on April 28. The allotment of shares will be made on May 4, and the firm plans to list on exchanges on May 9.
The IPO comprises a pure offer for sale of up to 47.95 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.
The OFS comprises up to 8 million shares by Hari Krishna Agarwal, up to 4.5 million shares by Nikhil Aggarwal, 29.1 million shares by TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd, and 6.05 million shares by QRG Enterprises Ltd. Click to Read More
Results on April 20
Sona Comstar announces strategic partnership with Enedym Inc
Sona BLW Precision Forgings has formed a strategic partnership with Enedym Inc. of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, the technology company that develops next generation switched reluctance motors (SRMs), electric propulsion, and electrified powertrains.
Gold hits over one-week low:
Gold prices hit a more than one-week low on Wednesday, as a firmer U.S. dollar and Treasury yields continued to weigh on bullion demand.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,944.77 per ounce, as of 0206 GMT, after hitting its lowest since April 11. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,947.70.
On Tuesday, prices fell up to 1.8% as a stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields overshadowed inflows into bullion.
ACC Q1 Result:
ACC, one of the country's top cement manufacturers and a subsidiary of Holcim Group, on April 19 reported a 41 percent increase in consolidated profit after tax of Rs 396 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as compared to Rs 281 crore in the previous quarter. On a YoY basis, profit declined 30 percent from Rs 563 crore.
Consolidated revenue came in 5 percent higher at Rs 4,427 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 4,226 crore in the December 2021 quarter. On a YoY basis, the revenue grew 3 percent from Rs. 4,292 crore reported last year.
L&T Infotech Q4 results
L&T Infotech Limited, one of the mid-cap IT services providers in the country, on April 19 reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 637 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, up 17 percent from Rs 545 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The profit for the quarter improved by 4.1 percent from the reported profit of Rs 612 crore in the December 2021 quarter.
Consolidated revenue came in higher by 31.6 percent at Rs 4,302 crore for the quarter from Rs 3,269 crore in the year-ago period. Revenues during the quarter were higher by 4 percent from Rs 4,137.6 crore registered in the previous quarter.
Dollar revenue during the quarter grew by 27.5 percent on year and 3.1 percent on quarter to $570.4 million.
The Trade Setup
Crude Down ~5% As IMF Cut Growth Forecasts, Helping S&P 500 Rally
SGX Hints At A Positive Start; Asia Holds Firm Tracking Wall Street Gains
US 10Y Yield At 2.94%, Highest Since Dec 2018
FII Selling A Concern, But DIIs Net Buyers On Tuesday
Nifty Below 17,000, Prompting Fears Of Further Pullback
Bharat Forge acquires 26% stake in Avaada MHVidarbha
Bharat Forge completed the acquisition of 26% stake in Indian renewable energy producer Avaada MHVidarbha Private Limited (AMHVPL), after an initial agreement in February.
The deal allows Bharat Forge to gain access to solar power from Avaada MHVidarbha, that owns and operates a solar power plant in the Renukapur village in Maharashtra.
"Bharat Forge has subscribed to 1,13,75,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of AMHVPL amounting to Rs 11,37,50,000. Subsequent to the subscription, the company holds 26% of paid up share capital of AMHVPL," company said in its release.
Crude Prices Updates:
Oil prices rose about 1% on Wednesday, gaining back some of their losses during the previous session on concerns about energy demand after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its economic growth forecasts.
However, the demand concerns have been offset by a tighter supply outlook following sanctions on Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter and a key European supplier, after its invasion of Ukraine.
Brent crude futures rose 96 cents, or 0.9%, to $108.21 a barrel by 00:04 GMT.
The front-month WTI crude futures contract, which expires Wednesday, rose $1.19, or 1.2%, to $103.75 a barrel. The second-month contract gained $1.18, or 1.2%, to $103.23 a barrel
Fuel Prices on April 20:
Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the 14th day in a row on April 20. Since the end of a four-and-a-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22, rates of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 per litre each via 14 revisions. Fuel prices were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each.
According to a price notification from fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre.
In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively, while in Chennai, the rates are Rs 110.85 and Rs 100.94 per litre and in Kolkata, Rs 115.12 and Rs 99.83 per litre.
IMF cuts India's GDP growth forecast:
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its growth forecast for India for FY23 by 80 basis points to 8.2 percent, warning that Russia's invasion of Ukraine would hurt consumption and hence, growth, by way of higher prices. Click to Read More
Asian Markets trade mixed
Wall Street advances
The three main Wall Street benchmarks had their best days in over a month on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq closing up 2.2%, as investors responded to positive earnings and dovish comments from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials on interest rate rises.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 499.51 points, or 1.45%, to 34,911.2, the S&P 500 gained 70.52 points, or 1.61%, to 4,462.21 and the Nasdaq Composite added 287.30 points, or 2.15%, to 13,619.66.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 70.50 points or 0.42 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,000.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
Market on Tuesday:
There was no respite for the Indian equity benchmarks as they wiped out the day’s gains in the last hour of trade, with the market closing in the red for the fifth consecutive session on April 19.
The latest turn in the Russia-Ukraine war, with Moscow saying it had launched a new stage of its “military operation” against its western neighbour led to selling across the board.
At close, the Sensex was down 703.59 points, or 1.23 percent, at 56,463.15, and the Nifty was down 215 points, or 1.25 percent, at 16,958.70, the first time it ended below 17,000 in a month.
Heavyweight Reliance Industries, which gained 3.8 percent, helped recover some of the intraday losses.
HDFC, HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Bank and Tata Consumer Products were among the top Nifty losers. Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and BPCL were the top gainers.
Among sectors, Nifty FMCG and IT indices fell nearly 3 percent each, while auto, bank, metal, pharma indices were down a percent each.