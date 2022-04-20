 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 17,000; ACC, Insecticides, L&T Infotech in focus

Rakesh Patil
Apr 20, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coal India, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Cipla, HUL and HDFC Life.

April 20, 2022 / 07:27 AM IST

April 20, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

April 20, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened on positive note on April 20 with Nifty above 17000 amid mixed global cues.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 213.80 points or 0.38% at 56676.95, and the Nifty was up 57.00 points or 0.34% at 17015.70. About 1458 shares have advanced, 512 shares declined, and 83 shares are unchanged.

Coal India, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Cipla, HUL and HDFC Life.

April 20, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 76.40 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 76.50.

“USDINR spot closed 24 paise higher at 76.50, after a late buying surge, due to FPI bids in the market. A sharp sell-off in local equities may have brought aggressive bids from FPIs and speculators," said Anindya Banerjee, VP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities.

"With US bond yields marching higher with 10-year shy of 3%, level last seen in 2018, traders are becoming jittery, about being long Rupee."

"Over the near term, volatility can be high as USDINR trades with an upward bias and within a broad range of 76.20 and 76.80 on spot,” Anindya Banerjee added.

April 20, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

ICICI Direct

Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note today on the back of mixed global cues. Investors await more earnings reports from Indian companies for cues. However, cut in global economic growth projection, high inflation, Russia-Ukraine war continue to spook investors.

US markets ended higher on the back of gains in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data.

April 20, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Market at pre-open

: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the the pre-opening session.

At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 260.09 points or 0.46% at 56723.24, and the Nifty was up 29.10 points or 0.17% at 16987.80.

April 20, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

Bond Yields Update:

April 20, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Stocks To Watch

April 20, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

Dollar scales fresh two-decade peak:

The dollar climbed to a fresh two-decade peak to the yen on Wednesday, buoyed by more Federal Reserve officials pushing for sizeable interest rate hikes, while the Bank of Japan stepped into the market again to defend its ultra-low rate policy.

The greenback reached 129.43 yen for the first time since April 2002 before last trading 0.3% higher at 129.295.