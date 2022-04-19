 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open higher amid positive Asian markets

Rakesh Patil
Apr 19, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian Markets are trading higher with Straits Times, Taiwan Weighted, Kospi up 1 percent each. US markets ended marginally lower on Monday. The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,269 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.

April 19, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

April 19, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST

Goldman Sachs view on Mindtree

The research firm Goldman Sachs has kept neutral rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,744 per share.

The results were in-line with strong demand outlook intact, however broking firm lower EPS estimates by 2-3% over FY23-26.

It forecast 23%/13% dollar revenue growth for FY23E/24 and margin at 20%.

April 19, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST

April 19, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST

Crude Oil Prices Update:

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, after rising 1% in the previous session, as Libya was forced to halt some exports and as manufacturers in China prepared to reopen factories after a nearly three-week COVID-19 shutdown in Shanghai.

Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.2%, to $113.37 a barrel at 0020 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 2 cents to $108.19 a barrel.

April 19, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST

Mindtree Q4 results

Mindtree has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 473.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, registering an on-year growth of 49 percent. On a sequential basis, the growth in profit is 8 percent.

The Larsen & Toubro group company had reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 317.3 crore during the corresponding period a year ago. Its PAT during the last quarter stood at Rs 437.5 crore.

The revenues at Rs 2,897.4 crore for the quarter registered a growth of 37 percent over the year ago period. On a quarterly basis, the growth in revenues has been 5 percent.

The company had reported consolidated revenues of Rs 2,109.3 crore during the corresponding quarter last year. The revenues during October – December period stood at Rs 2,750 crore.

April 19, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

SGX Nifty

: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 43 points or 0.25 percent. The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,269 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.

April 19, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST

RBI's State Of The Economy Report:

Economy is not immune to negative externalities
Widening trade & CAD with capital outflows weigh on external sustainability
Strength of fundamentals and international reserves provide buffers
Most sectors reaching or have exceeded pre-pandemic levels
Bank credit has gathered pace, job market is gathering steam

April 19, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST

Wall Street ends lower:

U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday after a session which saw all three benchmarks slip between positive and negative territory, as investors contrasted Bank of America's positive earnings with surging bond yields ahead of further earnings cues this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.54 points, or 0.11%, to 34,411.69, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 points, or 0.02%, to 4,391.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.72 points, or 0.14%, to 13,332.36.

April 19, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST

