Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open higher amid positive Asian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian Markets are trading higher with Straits Times, Taiwan Weighted, Kospi up 1 percent each. US markets ended marginally lower on Monday. The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,269 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Goldman Sachs view on Mindtree
The research firm Goldman Sachs has kept neutral rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,744 per share.
The results were in-line with strong demand outlook intact, however broking firm lower EPS estimates by 2-3% over FY23-26.
It forecast 23%/13% dollar revenue growth for FY23E/24 and margin at 20%.
Results today
Crude Oil Prices Update:
Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, after rising 1% in the previous session, as Libya was forced to halt some exports and as manufacturers in China prepared to reopen factories after a nearly three-week COVID-19 shutdown in Shanghai.
Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.2%, to $113.37 a barrel at 0020 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 2 cents to $108.19 a barrel.
Mindtree Q4 results
Mindtree has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 473.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, registering an on-year growth of 49 percent. On a sequential basis, the growth in profit is 8 percent.
The Larsen & Toubro group company had reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 317.3 crore during the corresponding period a year ago. Its PAT during the last quarter stood at Rs 437.5 crore.
The revenues at Rs 2,897.4 crore for the quarter registered a growth of 37 percent over the year ago period. On a quarterly basis, the growth in revenues has been 5 percent.
The company had reported consolidated revenues of Rs 2,109.3 crore during the corresponding quarter last year. The revenues during October – December period stood at Rs 2,750 crore.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 43 points or 0.25 percent. The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,269 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
RBI's State Of The Economy Report:
Economy is not immune to negative externalities
Widening trade & CAD with capital outflows weigh on external sustainability
Strength of fundamentals and international reserves provide buffers
Most sectors reaching or have exceeded pre-pandemic levels
Bank credit has gathered pace, job market is gathering steam
Wall Street ends lower:
U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday after a session which saw all three benchmarks slip between positive and negative territory, as investors contrasted Bank of America's positive earnings with surging bond yields ahead of further earnings cues this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.54 points, or 0.11%, to 34,411.69, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 points, or 0.02%, to 4,391.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.72 points, or 0.14%, to 13,332.36.
Asian Markets trade higher
Market on Monday:
Even an extended weekend was not enough to perk up the Indian market that saw extended selling for the fourth straight session on April 18 amid weak global cues, soaring inflation and disappointing numbers from heavyweights HDFC Bank and Infosys.
At close, the Sensex was down 1,172.19 points, or 2.01 percent at 57,166.74, and the Nifty was down 302 points, or 1.73 percent, at 17,173.70.
Infosys, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Apollo Hospitals were among the top Nifty losers. NTPC, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, Coal India and Tata Steel were the top gainers.
Among sectors, Nifty IT index fell 4.6 percent and Nifty Bank and PSU Bank indices were down 2 percent each. On the other hand, buying was seen in auto, energy and metal names.
The broader indices BSE midcap and smallcap did better than the benchmarks but still ended a percent lower each.