Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,200, Sensex falls 1,000 pts dragged by IT, banks; metals gain

Rakesh Patil
Apr 18, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, IT index falls 4 percent and Bank and Capital Goods indices down 1 percent each. However, some buying is seen in the metal names.

April 18, 2022 / 07:19 AM IST

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact

April 18, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

BSE Bankex index fell 1 percent dragged by the HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank

April 18, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

In the near-term, headwinds are getting stronger for the market. Globally, sentiments are negative with Dollar index above 100, 10-year yield above 2.8 percent and global economy expected to weaken if the Ukraine war prolongs.

Back home in India, Infosys results came worse-than-expected with rising attrition and weakening margins even though growth prospects appear bright. IT valuations may come under pressure dragging the index down.

A clear trend in the market is preference for value over growth. This trend and the outperformance of the mid-caps are likely to continue. Investors will get buying opportunities in these segments on declines.

April 18, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

SpiceJet strengthens its international and domestic network with new flights

SpiceJet announced the launch of new and additional non-stop flights on its domestic and international network. The airline has added new flights to its schedule including two industry-first flights, new domestic and international flights and additional frequencies.

These non-stop flights will be starting from 26th April, 2022 in a phased manner, company said in its release.

SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 57.20, down Rs 0.25, or 0.44 percent on the BSE.

April 18, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Nifty Information Technology index shed 4 percent dragged by the Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Mindtree

April 18, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

JSPL posts record steel production and sales in FY22:

Jindal Steel & Power ended FY22 on a high with the company reporting record sales in March of 0.79 mt. Strong sales were driven by record production of 0.77mt (+5% Y-o-Y).

The strong operational performance resulted in the company reporting the highest ever production for the quarter of 2.11mt (+2% Y-o-Y), company said in its press release.

Jindal Steel & Power was quoting at Rs 553.95, up Rs 1.75, or 0.32 percent on the BSE.

April 18, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

ICICI Direct

The rupee is expected to depreciate today on the back of a strong dollar and risk aversion in global markets. Market sentiments werehurt as red hot inflation led to the worries that major central banks across the globe will reduce their support aggressively.

Additionally, persistent FII outflows and surge in crude oil prices will hurt the rupee. USDINR (April) is holding support level of 76.10. As long as it sustains above this level it may slip further till 76.55.

April 18, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

HDFC Bank on April 16 reported a 23 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone net profit at Rs 10,055.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as bad loans provisions declined 29 percent, with further improvement in asset quality.

A year back, the standalone profit stood at Rs 8,186.51 crore.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, increased 10.2 percent YoY to Rs 18,872.7 crore in Q4, with credit growth of nearly 21 percent and 16.8 percent growth in deposits YoY. "Core net interest margin was at 4 percent on total assets, and 4.2 percent based on interest-earning assets, said the bank in its BSE filing on April 16.

April 18, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India hikes prices:

Maruti Suzuki India today announced change in prices across models owing to increase in various input costs.

The weighted average increase across models is 1.3% - Ex Showroom Prices (Delhi). These new prices will come into effect from 18th April 2022, company said in its release