Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,200, Sensex falls 1,000 pts dragged by IT, banks; metals gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, IT index falls 4 percent and Bank and Capital Goods indices down 1 percent each. However, some buying is seen in the metal names.
BSE Bankex index fell 1 percent dragged by the HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
In the near-term, headwinds are getting stronger for the market. Globally, sentiments are negative with Dollar index above 100, 10-year yield above 2.8 percent and global economy expected to weaken if the Ukraine war prolongs.
Back home in India, Infosys results came worse-than-expected with rising attrition and weakening margins even though growth prospects appear bright. IT valuations may come under pressure dragging the index down.
A clear trend in the market is preference for value over growth. This trend and the outperformance of the mid-caps are likely to continue. Investors will get buying opportunities in these segments on declines.
SpiceJet strengthens its international and domestic network with new flights
SpiceJet announced the launch of new and additional non-stop flights on its domestic and international network. The airline has added new flights to its schedule including two industry-first flights, new domestic and international flights and additional frequencies.
These non-stop flights will be starting from 26th April, 2022 in a phased manner, company said in its release.
SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 57.20, down Rs 0.25, or 0.44 percent on the BSE.
Nifty Information Technology index shed 4 percent dragged by the Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Mindtree
JSPL posts record steel production and sales in FY22:
Jindal Steel & Power ended FY22 on a high with the company reporting record sales in March of 0.79 mt. Strong sales were driven by record production of 0.77mt (+5% Y-o-Y).
The strong operational performance resulted in the company reporting the highest ever production for the quarter of 2.11mt (+2% Y-o-Y), company said in its press release.
Jindal Steel & Power was quoting at Rs 553.95, up Rs 1.75, or 0.32 percent on the BSE.
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate today on the back of a strong dollar and risk aversion in global markets. Market sentiments werehurt as red hot inflation led to the worries that major central banks across the globe will reduce their support aggressively.
Additionally, persistent FII outflows and surge in crude oil prices will hurt the rupee. USDINR (April) is holding support level of 76.10. As long as it sustains above this level it may slip further till 76.55.
Buzzing:
HDFC Bank on April 16 reported a 23 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone net profit at Rs 10,055.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as bad loans provisions declined 29 percent, with further improvement in asset quality.
A year back, the standalone profit stood at Rs 8,186.51 crore.
Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, increased 10.2 percent YoY to Rs 18,872.7 crore in Q4, with credit growth of nearly 21 percent and 16.8 percent growth in deposits YoY. "Core net interest margin was at 4 percent on total assets, and 4.2 percent based on interest-earning assets, said the bank in its BSE filing on April 16.
Maruti Suzuki India hikes prices:
Maruti Suzuki India today announced change in prices across models owing to increase in various input costs.
The weighted average increase across models is 1.3% - Ex Showroom Prices (Delhi). These new prices will come into effect from 18th April 2022, company said in its release
JUST IN | SBI hiked MCLR by 10 bps across loan tenures, reported CNBC-TV18.
Buzzing:
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative on April 18 with Nifty below 17,200 on the back of weak global markets.
At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was down 1,129.62 points or 1.94% at 57209.31, and the Nifty was down 299.20 points or 1.71% at 17176.50. About 950 shares have advanced, 1611 shares declined, and 142 shares are unchanged.
Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, HDFC Bank and HCL Tech were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were ONGC, Tata Steel, NTPC, Coal India and Bajaj Auto.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note on the back of weak global cues. Quarterly earnings reports, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising Covid cases in China remained on investors' radar.
US markets were closed on Friday on the occasion of Good Friday. On Thursday, the market ended lower amid soaring treasury yields.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading weak in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 984.45 points or 1.69% at 57354.48, and the Nifty was down 325.40 points or 1.86% at 17150.30.
Stock To Watch
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Tracking weakness in other Asian indices, market turbulence may be a theme in today’s trading session as investors at Dalal Street brace to react to the multi-decade print of US CPI which has bolstered the odds of a jumbo rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
The street will first react to Infosys earnings announced after market hours on April 13 and HDFC Bank numbers, which were released on April 16.
Technically speaking, Nifty’s intraday support is seen only at 17427 mark. The make-or-break for Nifty’s medium term support is seen at the 200-DMA at 17160 mark. Only below 17160 zone, expect a waterfall of selling which could take Nifty down to 16691 mark with inter-month perspective. From a chartist standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if the index closes above its biggest hurdles at 17927 mark.
Here are key global data points to watch out in this week:
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,061.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,410.85 crore on April 13, as per NSE provisional data.
Factors For Trade
Earnings in Focus: Street to Digest HDFC Bank & Infosys Q4FY22
Cement in Focus: Holcim May Consider Stake Sale in Ambuja, ACC
CPI Inflation Now At 1-1/2 Year High, Eye on WPI Today
Crude Prices Back Near $112, EU Mulls Ban On Russian Imports
China Q1 GDP Higher At 4.8%, Full Impact of Lockdown Not Seen
GST Council may do away with 5% rate:
With most states on board to raise revenue so that they do not have to depend on Centre for compensation, the GST Council at its meeting next month is likely to consider a proposal to do away with the 5 percent slab by moving some goods of mass consumption to 3 percent and the remaining to 8 percent categories, sources said.
Currently, GST is a four-tier structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent. Besides, gold and gold jewellery attract 3 per cent tax. In addition, there is an exempt list of items like unbranded and unpacked food items which do not attract the levy.
Sources said in order to augment revenue the Council may decide to prune the list of exempt items by moving some of the non-food items to 3 per cent slab. Sources said that discussions are on to raise the 5 percent slab to either 7 or 8 or 9 percent, a final call will be taken by the GST Council which comprises finance ministers of both Centre and states.
Here are key corporate actions taking place in this week:
Gold hits over 1-month high
Gold prices rose on Monday to their highest since mid-March, as the Russia-Ukraine crisis soured risk sentiment and drove investors to the safety of bullion.
Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,984.58 per ounce, as of 0202 GMT, hitting its highest since March 14. U.S. gold futures were up 0.7% at $1,987.70.
Results today
Hemant Kanawala, Head – Equity, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co:
Globally managing inflation has taken precedence over growth as higher commodity prices especially that of crude oil and agriculture commodities has led to surge in cost of living.
With central banks around the world taking monetary measures to contain inflationary pressures, its possible impact on growth needs to be watched.
Inflationary pressures have also been weighing on markets too given the possible impact on margins and thus earnings. Hence, any developments on these fronts need careful monitoring.
Welspun Corp bags order
Welspun Corp won 26 KMT line pipe order from a long-standing customer in North America. This order will be executed from our US facility in Little Rock, Arkansas, company said in its release.
Govt amends FEMA rules to allow 20% FDI in LIC
The government has amended rules of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), paving the way for up to 20 per cent foreign direct investment in the insurance behemoth LIC.
The government is planning to dilute its stake in LIC through the the Initial Public Offering (IPO). LIC in February had filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) before the markets regulator Sebi for the IPO.
Last month, Sebi gave approval to the draft papers and the insurer is in the process of filing a request for proposal with changes.
Indiabulls Real Estate raises Rs 8.65 billion
Indiabulls Real Estate has successfully completed a capital raise of Rs 8.65 billion (USD 114 million) at Rs 101.10 per equity share through Qualified Institutional Placement. Trading of these shares will commence today i.e. April 18, 2022, on NSE and BSE, company said in its release.
Crude Prices Update:
Oil prices rose on Monday as concerns grew about tighter global supply, with the deepening crisis in Ukraine raising the prospect of heavier sanctions by the West on top exporter Russia.
Brent futures were up $1.50, or 1.3%, at $113.20 a barrel at 0030 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 98 cents, or 0.9%, to $107.93 a barrel.
Petrol, diesel rates Update:
Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the twelfth day in a row on April 18. Since the end of a four-and-a-half-month hiatus in rate revision on March 22, the rates of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 per litre each though 14 rounds of revisions. The fuel prices were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each.
According to a price notification from fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre.
In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77, while in Chennai the rates are Rs 110.85 and Rs 100.94 per litre, and Rs 115.12 and Rs 99.83 per litre in Kolkata.
Tata Steel board to consider sub-division of shares
Steel major Tata Steel said on April 17 that its board will meet on May 3 to consider a sub-division of its shares, along with the announcement of fourth-quarter results (Q4FY22).
"The board will consider and take on record the audited standalone and unaudited consolidated financial statements and results for the quarter ended March 31," the filing said.
Senco Gold files draft papers to raise Rs 525 crore via IPO
SAIF Partners-backed Senco Gold Ltd has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 525 crore via an initial public offering.
The jeweler's IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 325 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 200 crore by SAIF Partners India IV Ltd.
The proceeds from the issue worth Rs 240 crore will be used to fund working capital requirements.
Kaynes Technology India files draft papers with Sebi
Kaynes Technology India Ltd has filed draft papers with the national markets regulator Securities Board of India to raise funds through an initial public offer.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 650 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 7.20 million by its existing shareholders and promoters.
The OFS consists of up to 3.70 million shares by Ramesh Kunhikannan and up to 3.50 million shares by Freny Firoze Irani. Kunhikannan holds 87.14 percent stake in the company, while Irani has 11.36 percent.
The proceeds from the issue worth Rs 130 crore will be used to repay debt. As of February 28, 2022, its total outstanding borrowings was at Rs 212.97 crore.
HDFC Bank Q4 result
China Data | First quarter GDP up 4.8% versus estimates of 4.4%, YoY, reported CNBC-TV18.
Infosys Q4 results
Infosys Ltd, India’s second largest IT services provider, on April 13 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,686 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, registering an on-year growth of 12 percent. On a sequential basis, the profit has declined by 2 percent.
The Bengaluru-based IT company had reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 5,076 crore during the corresponding period a year ago, while PAT in the last quarter stood at Rs 5,809 crore.
The revenue for Infosys during the reported quarter recorded a 23 percent growth over the year-ago period to Rs 32,276 crore. On a quarterly basis, the growth has been 1 percent. Click to Read More
Asian markets trade lower
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 39 points or 0.23 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,290 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Wall Street ends lower
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday at the end of a holiday-shortened week as bond yields resumed their uphill climb and investors contended with mixed earnings and economic data.
All three major U.S. stock indexes posted weekly losses ahead of the Good Friday holiday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.36 points, or 0.33%, to 34,451.23, the S&P 500 lost 54 points, or 1.21%, to 4,392.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 292.51 points, or 2.14%, to 13,351.08.
Market on Wednesday:
Selling continued in the Indian market for the third straight session on April 13, as inflation worries weighed heavy on sentiment. At close, the Sensex was down 237.44 points, or 0.41 percent, at 58,338.93 and the Nifty was down 54.60 points, or 0.31 percent, at 17,475.70.
The market was shut on account of Mahavir Jayanti and Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 and Good Friday on April 15.
In holiday-curtailed week, the Sensex and Nifty shed 1.8 percent (1,108.25 points) and 1.7 percent (308.65 points), respectively.
Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and Dr Reddy's Labs were among the top Nifty losers. ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, ITC, Sun Pharma and UPL were the top gainers.
On the sectoral front, Nifty auto and bank lost 0.5 percent each, while buying was seen in FMCG, metal, energy and pharma names.
