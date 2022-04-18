Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,200, Sensex falls 1,000 pts dragged by IT, banks; metals gain

April 18, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

In the near-term, headwinds are getting stronger for the market. Globally, sentiments are negative with Dollar index above 100, 10-year yield above 2.8 percent and global economy expected to weaken if the Ukraine war prolongs.

Back home in India, Infosys results came worse-than-expected with rising attrition and weakening margins even though growth prospects appear bright. IT valuations may come under pressure dragging the index down.

A clear trend in the market is preference for value over growth. This trend and the outperformance of the mid-caps are likely to continue. Investors will get buying opportunities in these segments on declines.