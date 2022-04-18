Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,200, Sensex falls 1,000 pts dragged by IT, banks; metals gain

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
SpiceJet strengthens its international and domestic network with new flights
Nifty Information Technology index sheds 4 percent dragged by the Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Mindtree
JSPL posts record steel production and sales in FY22
Rupee is expected to depreciate today on the back of a strong dollar: ICICI Direct
HDFC Bank falls post fourth quarter earnings
Maruti Suzuki India hikes prices by average 1.3% across models
Infosys declines 6% post Q4 earnings
Indices open on negative with Nifty below 17,200
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note: ICICI Direct
Below 17160, expect a waterfall of selling which could take Nifty down to 16691 mark: Prashanth Tapse
GST Council may do away with 5% rate; move items to 3% and 8% slabs
Gold hits over 1-month high as Ukraine crisis weakens risk appetite
Mindtree, Star Housing Finance, Earum Pharma among others to announce results today
Welspun Corp bags order for 26 KMT Line Pipe from North America
Govt amends FEMA rules to allow 20% FDI in LIC
Indiabulls Real Estate raises Rs 8.65 billion via Qualified Institutional Placement
Oil prices rise on supply concerns as Ukraine crisis deepens
Prices of petrol and diesel remain steady for the twelfth day in a row on April 18
Tata Steel board to consider sub-division of shares on May 3
Senco Gold files draft papers to raise Rs 525 crore via IPO
Kaynes Technology India files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through IPO
HDFC Bank Q4 net profit jumps 23% YoY to Rs 10,055 crore, NII up 10.2%
Infosys Q4 profit rises 12% to Rs 5,686 crore, revenue grows to Rs 32,276 crore
Asian markets trade lower; Nikkei down 2%, Shanghai Composite down 1%
SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the Indian indices
US stocks slide as rising bond yields hit growth stocks
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|57,276.47
|-1,062.46
|-1.82%
|Nifty 50
|17,202.35
|-273.30
|-1.56%
|Nifty Bank
|36,875.65
|-587.75
|-1.57%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|NTPC
|160.25
|6.30
|+4.09%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Infosys
|1,629.50
|-119.05
|-6.81%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6660.55
|33.55
|+0.51%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|32966.30
|-1388.45
|-4.04%
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
In the near-term, headwinds are getting stronger for the market. Globally, sentiments are negative with Dollar index above 100, 10-year yield above 2.8 percent and global economy expected to weaken if the Ukraine war prolongs.
Back home in India, Infosys results came worse-than-expected with rising attrition and weakening margins even though growth prospects appear bright. IT valuations may come under pressure dragging the index down.
A clear trend in the market is preference for value over growth. This trend and the outperformance of the mid-caps are likely to continue. Investors will get buying opportunities in these segments on declines.
SpiceJet strengthens its international and domestic network with new flights
SpiceJet announced the launch of new and additional non-stop flights on its domestic and international network. The airline has added new flights to its schedule including two industry-first flights, new domestic and international flights and additional frequencies.
These non-stop flights will be starting from 26th April, 2022 in a phased manner, company said in its release.
SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 57.20, down Rs 0.25, or 0.44 percent on the BSE.
JSPL posts record steel production and sales in FY22:
Jindal Steel & Power ended FY22 on a high with the company reporting record sales in March of 0.79 mt. Strong sales were driven by record production of 0.77mt (+5% Y-o-Y).
The strong operational performance resulted in the company reporting the highest ever production for the quarter of 2.11mt (+2% Y-o-Y), company said in its press release.
Jindal Steel & Power was quoting at Rs 553.95, up Rs 1.75, or 0.32 percent on the BSE.
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate today on the back of a strong dollar and risk aversion in global markets. Market sentiments were hurt as red hot inflation led to the worries that major central banks across the globe will reduce their support aggressively.
Additionally, persistent FII outflows and surge in crude oil prices will hurt the rupee. USDINR (April) is holding support level of 76.10. As long as it sustains above this level it may slip further till 76.55.
The technical indicators have strongly backed the momentum, wherein the MACD (moving average convergence divergence) witnessed a positive crossover affirming the inherent strength in Welspun Corp,…
HDFC Bank on April 16 reported a 23 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone net profit at Rs 10,055.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as bad loans provisions declined 29 percent, with further improvement in asset quality.
A year back, the standalone profit stood at Rs 8,186.51 crore.
Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, increased 10.2 percent YoY to Rs 18,872.7 crore in Q4, with credit growth of nearly 21 percent and 16.8 percent growth in deposits YoY. "Core net interest margin was at 4 percent on total assets, and 4.2 percent based on interest-earning assets, said the bank in its BSE filing on April 16.
Maruti Suzuki India today announced change in prices across models owing to increase in various input costs.
The weighted average increase across models is 1.3% - Ex Showroom Prices (Delhi). These new prices will come into effect from 18th April 2022, company said in its release
JUST IN | SBI hiked MCLR by 10 bps across loan tenures, reported CNBC-TV18.
Infosys on April 13 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,686 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, registering an on-year growth of 12 percent. On a sequential basis, the profit has declined by 2 percent.
The company had reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 5,076 crore during the corresponding period a year ago, while PAT in the last quarter stood at Rs 5,809 crore.
The revenue for Infosys during the reported quarter recorded a 23 percent growth over the year-ago period to Rs 32,276 crore. On a quarterly basis, the growth has been 1 percent.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade: