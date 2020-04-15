App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Apr 15, 2020 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive opening for Indian Indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening with a 197 points gain from Monday's closing of 9017.

  • April 15, 2020 08:35 AM IST

    Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities:

    On Wednesday, Nifty might display major trending activity on either side. As the bias seems to be bullish, in the short term, we are expecting an upward break out.  Above 9150, Nifty would climb up to 9375 level while minor hurdle exists at 9240. Break of 8900 would result in a quick decline to 8650 levels.

  • April 15, 2020 08:20 AM IST

    Indian ADRs edned higher:

  • April 15, 2020 08:15 AM IST

    US Markets ends higher: US stocks jumped on Tuesday as optimism that the Trump administration could move to ease lockdowns from the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed worrying earnings reports from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.

  • April 15, 2020 08:05 AM IST

    Asian markets trade higher:

  • April 15, 2020 07:58 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 197 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,211 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST. SGX closed at 9017 on Monday. 

  • April 15, 2020 07:48 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

