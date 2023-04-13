Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty down marginally; IT stocks drag, PSU banks gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT index down 1 percent, while PSU Bank index up 0.5%.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading flat in the volatile session.
The Sensex was down 69.47 points or 0.12% at 60,323.30, and the Nifty was down 14.60 points or 0.08% at 17,797.80. About 1789 shares advanced, 1005 shares declined, and 121 shares unchanged.
Goldman Sach starts coverage on Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland
Goldman Sach has initiated coverage on Eicher Motors and Ashok Leyland
Nifty PSU Bank index up 0.5 percent led by UCO Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Central Bank of India
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|UCO Bank
|25.75
|1.98
|3.47m
|JK Bank
|51.05
|1.49
|475.21k
|Central Bank
|25.00
|1.21
|1.07m
|Indian Bank
|286.25
|0.9
|166.14k
|IOB
|23.00
|0.88
|1.58m
|Bank of Mah
|26.80
|0.75
|2.94m
|Canara Bank
|288.15
|0.72
|959.18k
|PNB
|47.35
|0.64
|6.58m
|SBI
|531.35
|0.6
|4.80m
|Union Bank
|68.00
|0.59
|1.17m
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
News on the inflation front - both from the US and India - are positive for markets. The US consumer inflation number has come lower-than- expected at 0.1 percentMoM and 5percentYoY. CPI inflation print in India declining to 5.66percentis an endorsement of the MPC’s pause decision. The core inflation also has declined to 5.8percentindicating that the RBI’s inflation target of 5.2percentfor FY24 is achievable, assisted by the base effect. So, the MPC continuing with the present rates in the next policy meeting is a clear possibility. This is positive for equity markets.
The current rally is driven by sustained FII buying, which is sort of forced buying triggered by short-covering. It is important to understand the fact that the last nine days of continuous FII buying has led to eight days of sustained rally in the market. Mediocre Q4 results and uninspiring commentary from TCS will keep the IT stocks soft. Financials will continue to be resilient. Watch out for the pharma stocks which have emerged strong in recent days.
Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers
At present, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) is near to its 50 percent retracement levels of Rs 290 which could be possible resistance for coming few sessions followed by 61.8 percent retracement levels of Rs 314.
Additionally, the current price action is trading inside Kumo of Ichimoku trading system which hints that bulls will need lot of force to clear the top of Kumo. Thus, we advised traders to book profit at resistance zone of Rs 290-300 levels.
Fresh buy is not advised.
Transformers & Rectifiers bags order worth Rs 192 crore
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) has been awarded orders of transformers for total contract value of Rs 192 crore from one of the Central Utility.
With this order, the Company’s Order book as on date stands at Rs 1,691 crore.
Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist
While overall CPI inflation has eased below 6percentin line with expectations, the persistently high cereal inflation and milk inflation are concerning. Core inflation has also moderated but it still remains high at 6.1percentin March 2023. We expect CPI inflation to continue to moderate in the months to come supported by the base effect and some waning of the pent up demand. The rate hikes done so far will also aid in containing CPI inflation. Stable outlook for Rupee is the other supporting factor for domestic inflation. Having said that, the impact of unseasonal rains in March on Rabi crops, especially wheat could pose an upside risk to the food inflation. The risk will get compounded if the monsoon turns unfavourable. Additionally, any major rebound in global crude oil prices is the other risk for India’s CPI inflation.
We maintain our average CPI inflation forecast for FY24 at 5.1percentwith Q1 print at 4.8 percent. With CPI inflation expected to moderate in the coming months and an improvement in the household’s inflationary expectation, we do not expect further rate hikes by RBI in FY24. With average CPI inflation expected around 5percentin FY24 (higher than RBI’s target of 4 percent) and GDP growth around 6 percent, we do not expect RBI to start cutting the rates in FY24.
AU Small Finance Bank Large Trade | 33.5 lakh shares (0.5% equity) worth Rs 213 crore change hands at an average of Rs 635 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.
AU Small Finance Bank was quoting at Rs 667.50, up Rs 87.05, or 15 percent.
Nifty Information Technology index down 1 percent dragged by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Tech Mahindra
|1,090.80
|-1.72
|261.62k
|HCL Tech
|1,076.85
|-1.61
|440.45k
|Infosys
|1,405.80
|-1.58
|1.06m
|LTIMindtree
|4,764.50
|-1.31
|52.66k
|MphasiS
|1,801.85
|-1.03
|37.17k
|TCS
|3,211.00
|-0.95
|946.11k
|Wipro
|368.95
|-0.86
|372.27k
|L&T Technology
|3,540.00
|-0.83
|16.16k
|COFORGE LTD.
|4,059.95
|-0.13
|33.60k
HDFC gets Sebi nod for change in control of HDFC Capital Advisors
Housing Development Finance Corporation has received approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for change in control of HDFC Capital Advisors, a co-investment portfolio manager, on account of proposed composite scheme of amalgamation.
HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,687.65, up Rs 2.90, or 0.17 percent.
Ritika Chhabra- Quant Macro Strategist – Prabhudas Lilladher PMS
Broad base softening of prices has contributed to fall in inflation, which is a good news. We are expecting inflation to fall below 5percentin Q1 FY24 due to base effect. However, since the number is more or less inline with the expectation, we are not expecting any material impact on yields. 10 year should trade in a narrow band of 7.15-7.35 over next couple of months.
Trade Spotlight | How to trade in FACT, Divis Labs, Nippon Life India Asset Management today
Divis Laboratories shares jumped 10 percent to Rs 3,212, the highest closing level since February 2, and formed strong bullish candle on the daily charts with robust volumes. The strong rally has taken the stock above 50 and 100-day EMA).
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 14.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 11,392 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
The company reported a profit of Rs 10,846 crore in the December 2022 quarter.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens
: Indian indices opened lower on April 13 amid weak global cues.
The Sensex was down 94.11 points or 0.16% at 60,298.66, and the Nifty was down 22.90 points or 0.13% at 17,789.50. About 1223 shares advanced, 673 shares declined, and 88 shares unchanged.
IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech and TCS were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were M&M, ONGC, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals and HDFC Life.
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
Gold and silver extended gains after lower than expected U.S. CPI data and profit taking in the dollar index. The FOMC minutes released yesterday showed that members were concerned about a mild recession due to the banking crisis and higher inflation but did not advocate for any further aggressive rate hikes. The dollar index plunged after U.S. CPI data and FOMC minutes which supported precious metals.
We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week. Gold has support at $2004-1982 while resistance is at $2032. Silver has support at $25.05-24.78, while resistance is at $25.60-25.72.
In INR terms gold has support at Rs 60,380-60,150, while resistance is at Rs 60,810, 60,980. Silver has support at Rs 75,420-74,510, while resistance is at Rs76,590–76,910.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets may drift lower in early Thursday trades after key US indices ended lower overnight which resulted in Asian gauges trading mixed. While yesterday's key economic readings such as moderating inflation and improved IIP growth are positive developments, the markets could take a pause after witnessing continuous uptick over the past 6-7 sessions.
Also, recession concerns grew after the US FOMC minutes showed that Fed expects banking turmoil to cause a recession, while reigniting inflation fears are a spike in oil prices to USd 83 a barrel. After TCS results beat expectations on the revenue parameter, the Infosys earnings to be announced later today will be keenly watched.
Bond Yields Update:
Motilal Oswal View on TCS
The increase in interest rates, slow economic growth and elevated geo-political tensions have adversely affected the macro environment and raised concerns
over IT spends.
Given TCS’s size, order book and exposure to long duration orders and portfolio, it is well positioned to withstand the weakening macro environment and ride on the anticipated industry growth.
Owing to its steadfast market leadership position and best-in-class execution, the company has been able to maintain its industry-leading margin and
demonstrate superior return ratios.
Broking house maintain its positive stance on TCS. Target Price of Rs 3,860 implies 25x FY25E EPS, with a 19% upside potential and reiterate buy rating.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher paise at 81.98 per dollar against previous close of 82.08.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs, the Sensex was down 102.19 points or 0.17% at 60,290.58, and the Nifty was up 34.40 points or 0.19% at 17,846.80.
Results Today:
Sanjay Moorjani, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities:
The US Fed published its minutes of the March meeting. The key takeaway again remained fighting inflation, despite the banking turmoil in the country. Eloquently, Fed hiked the rates by 25bps, but it showed caution towards stubborn inflation which has remained way high above the 2% target. The Fed’s minutes succinctly stated that the participants would have considered a 50 basis point increase, if not for the recent developments in the banking sector. With threats of a recession looming large, the Fed is clearly not out of the woods yet.
Vivek Rathi, Director Research, Knight Frank India
Consumer headline inflation moderated to 5.7% in Mar’23 primarily supported by softening food prices, especially vegetables. Fuel inflation as well eased to 8.9%, however, with the recent surge of 15% in brent crude prices, following the crude oil production cut by the OPEC countries, the risks to increase in fuel prices remain on the upside.
However, the price pressure on non-food and fuel category continues to remain sticky. Price growth in categories such as clothing, household goods and services etc have continued to remain elevated. Thus, this dents the household’s disposable income reducing their spending capacity. Although, the wholesale prices have significantly declined, the producers are unlikely to pass this price reduction to the consumers, with an objective to maintain their profit margins. Thus, there are multiple factors pressurising consumer inflation which are more likely to sustain at least in the medium term.
Moderation in inflationary expectation was a key variable for the recently announced MPC decision that unanimously chose a pause in policy repo rate hike. We expect this moderation in inflation will further augment the proposition of benign interest rates and focus on economic growth, which together will also comfort the housing market consumers and developers.
Dollar eases as US inflation cools
The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday after cooler-than-anticipated U.S. inflation data lifted risk sentiment and stoked expectations that the Federal Reserve will be done with its monetary tightening after hiking one last time next month.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, eased 0.03% to 101.44, hovering around a one week low of 101.40 after sinking 0.6% overnight.
The Consumer Price Index climbed 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in February, with a decline in gasoline prices offset by higher rental costs. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.2% in March.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit FInancial Services
The MPC has received an endorsement of their decision to pause the rate hike with the March CPI inflation slowing down to 5.66 percentfrom 6.44percentin February.
The RBI’s projection of 5.2percentCPI inflation for FY 24 appears to be on track. Core inflation for March, too, has declined to 5.8percentfrom 6.1percentin February.
This is good news from the market perspective. Bulls can take the rally forward on the assumption that we are at the peak of this rate hiking cycle.
Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities:
Bulls will aim to take over the positive baton to Thursday's weekly expiry trade and continue to close the markets in the green. The overall trend remains in a bullish mode and any dip in the index will be an opportunity to enter fresh long.
The support for the Nifty is placed at around 17,600–17,650 levels and resistance are capped at 17,900--17950 levels.
In case the Nifty breach is below 17,600 levels than 17,400 will be the next support zone.
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR spot closed 5 paisa lower at 82.08 in a day of lackluster trading. Volatility has become exceptionally low in USDINR. Over the near term. US CPI and US FOMC minutes can increase volatility. Overall range of 81.70 and 82.50 is expected over the near term.
Tech drags Hong Kong stocks, dollar squeezed as US inflation slows
Asian stocks struggled on Thursday, dragged by selling in Hong Kong tech shares, while the dollar was under pressure and short-dated bonds were firm as softening U.S. inflation seemed to suggest the U.S. rate hike cycle was nearing its end.
Early in the Asia day the euro hit a 2-1/2 month top at $1.10. Investors reckon Europe's central bankers will need to stay on the hawkish side for longer than their U.S. counterparts to rein in rising prices.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.3 percent, largely pressured by a 1.5percentdrop in Hong Kong tech stocks in the wake of the Financial Times reporting SoftBank was selling down its Alibaba stake.
Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, of Millwood Kane International
The CPI has slowed down to a 15-month low to 5.66 percent. This figure is below the RBI's target of keeping below the 6percentmark. The data vindicates the RBI's estimate of inflation slowing down as we move ahead in the calendar year 2023. Food inflation, and vegetable prices slowing down helped the final figure in a big way. The core inflation too has fallen below the 6percentmark to 5.8percentin the month of March. The figure will help the central bank stay on pause for the next few months.
The IIP data at 5.6percentis a positive development. The manufacturing sector growth at 5.3percentindicates the activity in the economy. From now on, the pace of inflation and a good monsoon year will guide the central bank's action.
Urmi Shah, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities
TCS reported a muted quarter, with a mixed bag of numbers. The company has not managed to sustain its margins, though, for FY23, we see a steep decline of ~200 bps. Growth has been subdued for the quarter with the BFSI segment reporting single-digit growth and ending the year lower compared to the guidance.
However, the order book of USD 10 billion is at an all-time high, indicating optimism about growth in the IT sector. With the substantial decline in attrition rate, operational costs optimised and the order book remaining strong, it remains to see how FY24 paves out.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens
Trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a mildly negative start for the broader index in India, as the index lost 35 points to trade at 17,844 level on the Singaporean Exchange from its April 12 closing of 17,812, Wall Street ends down and European and Asian markets reporting tepid trading
TCS Q4 Results:
India's biggest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on April 12 reported a 14.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 11,392 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The IT services major reported a profit of Rs 10,846 crore in the December 2022 quarter.
Yearly revenue growth beat expectations with profit being below expectations. Quarterly growth came in shorter on both accounts.
Consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 59,162 crore, up 16.9 percent, from Rs 50,591 crore in the year-ago quarter. It stood at Rs 58,229 crore in the December quarter of FY23. Read More
Raghvendra Nath, Managing Director – Ladderup Wealth Management
CPI inflation eases to 5.66 percentin March 2023 from 6.44percentin February 2023 and 6.95percentin March 2022. It is now below 6percentthe upper end of the target range set by RBI. The primary reason for the ease in inflation was higher base of last year.
Rural inflation eased to 5.51percentfrom 6.72percentin Feb, whereas Urban inflation also eased but at a slower pace to 5.89percentin March.
Consumer Food price inflation eased to 4.79percentfrom 5.95percentin Feb and 7.68percentin March 2022. Inflation is expected to stay within RBI’s band as Rabi crop production has been good enough despite unusual rains and extreme heatwaves. This data should aid RBI’s decision to pause the rate hike.
US consumer prices rise moderately; underlying inflation too hot
US consumer prices barely rose in March as the cost of gasoline declined, but stubbornly high rents kept underlying inflation pressures simmering, likely ensuring that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again next month.
Nevertheless, the mixed report from the Labor Department on Wednesday offered some encouragement in the fight against inflation. Services inflation showed signs of moderating. Rents, though still high, rose at their slowest pace in nearly a year.
Food prices were unchanged, the weakest reading since November 2020, with households getting relief on some products at the supermarket.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.1percentlast month after advancing 0.4percentin February. A 4.6percentdecline in gasoline prices was offset by higher rental costs. Gasoline prices are set to rebound after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers early this month announced further oil output cuts.
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:
The Nifty remained volatile during the day, with a predominately bullish bias. On the daily chart, the index has remained above the channel breakout, suggesting a positive reversal.
The daily momentum indicator RSI is in bullish crossover and rising.
The market will remain a buy on dips as long as the index remains above 17,700. On the higher end, the rally may extend towards 17,900/17,970.
Umesh Kumar Mehta, CIO, SAMCO MF:
India witnessed its lowest retail Inflation print in last 15 months at 5.66percentversus 6.44percentlast month which was just above RBI’s tolerance level but has now fallen within the tolerance range. This certainly opens the door for the awaited pivot after the current pause. Trend in CPI print should cheer up the already positive D-Street post the surprise pause in the interest rates.
IIP growth edges up to 5.6% in February
India's industrial output grew by 5.6 percent in February, data released on April 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.
Industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), in January has been revised up to 5.5 percent from 5.2 percent.
At 5.6 percent, the February IIP growth print is largely in line with consensus expectations of 5.8 percent.
For the first 11 months of 2022-23, IIP growth was 5.5 percent as against 12.5 percent in the corresponding period of 2021-22. Read More
CPI inflation drops to 15-month low of 5.66% in March
India's headline retail inflation rate crashed below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 6 percent upper-bound in March, data released on April 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. As per the statistics ministry's data, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell to 5.66 percent last month from 6.44 percent in February.
At 5.66 percent, the latest CPI inflation print is the lowest in 15 months, having come in at 5.66 percent in December 2021. It is also broadly in line with consensus estimates. Read More
Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:
The Nifty continued with positive momentum and closed with gains for the eighth consecutive trading session. On the daily chart, we can observe that the Nifty has been stretching higher along the daily upper Bollinger band, which is now expanding, and this should be considered as a positive sign.
The upmove in the front-line index has also been accompanied by participation in the broader market, which is also a sign of change in sentiment. The Nifty is currently trading above the 20-week moving average (17,789) and tomorrow if it manages to close above this level then it will further add to the bullishness.
The best strategy to trade such an upmove is to hold on to the long positions with a trailing stoploss mechanism. For current long positions, one can keep it at 17,700, which is around today’s low. As the short-term target of 17,800 has been achieved we have raised it to 18,000.