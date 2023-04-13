Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty down marginally; IT stocks drag, PSU banks gain

April 13, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

News on the inflation front - both from the US and India - are positive for markets. The US consumer inflation number has come lower-than- expected at 0.1 percentMoM and 5percentYoY. CPI inflation print in India declining to 5.66percentis an endorsement of the MPC’s pause decision. The core inflation also has declined to 5.8percentindicating that the RBI’s inflation target of 5.2percentfor FY24 is achievable, assisted by the base effect. So, the MPC continuing with the present rates in the next policy meeting is a clear possibility. This is positive for equity markets.

The current rally is driven by sustained FII buying, which is sort of forced buying triggered by short-covering. It is important to understand the fact that the last nine days of continuous FII buying has led to eight days of sustained rally in the market. Mediocre Q4 results and uninspiring commentary from TCS will keep the IT stocks soft. Financials will continue to be resilient. Watch out for the pharma stocks which have emerged strong in recent days.