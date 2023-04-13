 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty down marginally; IT stocks drag, PSU banks gain

Rakesh Patil
Apr 13, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT index down 1 percent, while PSU Bank index up 0.5%.

April 13, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices were trading flat in the volatile session.

The Sensex was down 69.47 points or 0.12% at 60,323.30, and the Nifty was down 14.60 points or 0.08% at 17,797.80. About 1789 shares advanced, 1005 shares declined, and 121 shares unchanged.

April 13, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

Nifty PSU Bank index up 0.5 percent led by UCO Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Central Bank of India

NIFTY PSU BANK Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
UCO Bank25.751.983.47m
JK Bank51.051.49475.21k
Central Bank25.001.211.07m
Indian Bank286.250.9166.14k
IOB23.000.881.58m
Bank of Mah26.800.752.94m
Canara Bank288.150.72959.18k
PNB47.350.646.58m
SBI531.350.64.80m
Union Bank68.000.591.17m
April 13, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

News on the inflation front - both from the US and India - are positive for markets. The US consumer inflation number has come lower-than- expected at 0.1 percentMoM and 5percentYoY. CPI inflation print in India declining to 5.66percentis an endorsement of the MPC’s pause decision. The core inflation also has declined to 5.8percentindicating that the RBI’s inflation target of 5.2percentfor FY24 is achievable, assisted by the base effect. So, the MPC continuing with the present rates in the next policy meeting is a clear possibility. This is positive for equity markets.

The current rally is driven by sustained FII buying, which is sort of forced buying triggered by short-covering. It is important to understand the fact that the last nine days of continuous FII buying has led to eight days of sustained rally in the market. Mediocre Q4 results and uninspiring commentary from TCS will keep the IT stocks soft. Financials will continue to be resilient. Watch out for the pharma stocks which have emerged strong in recent days.

April 13, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers

At present, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) is near to its 50 percent retracement levels of Rs 290 which could be possible resistance for coming few sessions followed by 61.8 percent retracement levels of Rs 314.

Additionally, the current price action is trading inside Kumo of Ichimoku trading system which hints that bulls will need lot of force to clear the top of Kumo. Thus, we advised traders to book profit at resistance zone of Rs 290-300 levels.

Fresh buy is not advised.

April 13, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Transformers & Rectifiers bags order worth Rs 192 crore

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) has been awarded orders of transformers for total contract value of Rs 192 crore from one of the Central Utility.

With this order, the Company’s Order book as on date stands at Rs 1,691 crore.

April 13, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist 

While overall CPI inflation has eased below 6percentin line with expectations, the persistently high cereal inflation and milk inflation are concerning. Core inflation has also moderated but it still remains high at 6.1percentin March 2023. We expect CPI inflation to continue to moderate in the months to come supported by the base effect and some waning of the pent up demand. The rate hikes done so far will also aid in containing CPI inflation. Stable outlook for Rupee is the other supporting factor for domestic inflation. Having said that, the impact of unseasonal rains in March on Rabi crops, especially wheat could pose an upside risk to the food inflation. The risk will get compounded if the monsoon turns unfavourable. Additionally, any major rebound in global crude oil prices is the other risk for India’s CPI inflation.

We maintain our average CPI inflation forecast for FY24 at 5.1percentwith Q1 print at 4.8 percent. With CPI inflation expected to moderate in the coming months and an improvement in the household’s inflationary expectation, we do not expect further rate hikes by RBI in FY24. With average CPI inflation expected around 5percentin FY24 (higher than RBI’s target of 4 percent) and GDP growth around 6 percent, we do not expect RBI to start cutting the rates in FY24.

April 13, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

AU Small Finance Bank Large Trade | 33.5 lakh shares (0.5% equity) worth Rs 213 crore change hands at an average of Rs 635 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

AU Small Finance Bank was quoting at Rs 667.50, up Rs 87.05, or 15 percent.

April 13, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Nifty Information Technology index down 1 percent dragged by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys

NIFTY IT Top Stock Losers (Intra-day)
CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
Tech Mahindra1,090.80-1.72261.62k
HCL Tech1,076.85-1.61440.45k
Infosys1,405.80-1.581.06m
LTIMindtree4,764.50-1.3152.66k
MphasiS1,801.85-1.0337.17k
TCS3,211.00-0.95946.11k
Wipro368.95-0.86372.27k
L&T Technology3,540.00-0.8316.16k
COFORGE LTD.4,059.95-0.1333.60k