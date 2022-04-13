Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in the pre-opening; Infosys in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,599 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:45 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed, while US markets ended lower.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Key domestic benchmark indices may log gains in early trades, tracking upmove in other Asian gauges but volatility would continue amid uncertainty due to rising inflation levels, US bond yields and fresh surge in oil prices.
Market turbulence may be a theme in today’s trading session as Dalal Street heads for a long weekend. Stock selection is likely to become more important as investors need to distinguish which companies are most impacted by rising costs, and which have the pricing power to pass those higher costs through to consumers and maintain their profit margins.
Focus will also be on Infosys' Q4 results which will be the biggest catalyst for the day. The street will spy with one big eye on the management commentary —— primarily on future outlook, attrition rates, and deal momentum.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on the last session of a holiday-truncated trading week on a muted note tracking mixed Asian cues due to concerns on aggressive rate hikes. Investors also await more quarterly earnings reports for further direction.
US markets ended lower amid release of macroeconomic data.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 290.94 points or 0.50% at 58867.31, and the Nifty was up 6.20 points or 0.04% at 17536.50.
Energy Prices Update:
STOCKS TO WATCH:
OPEC cuts 2022 world oil demand forecast due to Ukraine war
OPEC on Tuesday cut its forecast for growth in world oil demand in 2022 citing the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation as crude prices soar and the resurgence of the Omicron coronavirus variant in China.
In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said world demand would rise by 3.67 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, down 480,000 bpd from its previous forecast.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flat to positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended lower on Tuesday as investors are reacting to inflation data, as US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981. Dow jones was down by 87.4 points, whereas NASDAQ was down by 0.36% to 13940.0 levels.
Asian markets are trading on positive side as investors watch for market reaction to the release of a slightly hotter-than-expected US inflation report. Nikkei is trading 0.55% higher and Topix index is trading at 0.39% higher. Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday as lockdowns eased in Shanghai and as Russian oil and gas condensate production fell to 2020 lows and OPEC warned it would be impossible to replace potential supply losses from Russia.
India's retail inflation jumped to a 17-month high of 6.95 percent in March from 6.07 percent in February, whereas economists had expected CPI inflation to rise to 6.35 percent.
On the technical front 17,400 and 17,700 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 37200 and 38000 are immediate support and resistance, respectively.
Fed to raise rates aggressively in coming months, say economists: Reuters poll
The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver two back-to-back half-point interest rate hikes in May and June to tackle runaway inflation, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the probability of a recession next year is 40%.
With the unemployment rate near a record low, inflation the highest in four decades and a surge in global commodity prices set to persist, most analysts say the Fed needs to move quickly to keep price pressures under control.
ICICI Direct:
The rupee is expected to depreciate today on the back of firm dollar and weak global market sentiments. Market sentiments are hurt as elevated inflation in US kept aggressive monetary tightening bets alive.
Additionally, disappointing economic data from India and surge in crude oil prices will hurt the rupee.
India’s CPI data showed inflation breached RBI comfort zone for a third consecutive month as it spiked to 6.95% in March. USDINR (April) is expected to trade in a range of 76.00-76.45.
D.R.E Reddy, CEO and Managing Partner, CRCL LLP:
The elevated food and vegetable prices have led to a rise in retail inflation. This is the third consecutive month in a row that has come in above the 6 percent bound.
Food prices that contribute to almost 50% of the inflation basket will continue to face high prices due to the supply chain problems, hike in crude oil and geo-political tensions.
Inflation spikes have been felt by every Indian household who is weak in financial footing. However, for the month of April, CPI inflation trajectory will be guided by the weather condition and impact of geo-political scenario.
Results today:
Infosys, Den Networks, and Lesha Industries will release its quarterly earnings on April 13.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 3,128.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 870.01 crore on April 12, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International:
The retail inflation at 6.95% is above most expectation. It has shot up to nearly 1.5 years high. This is for the third consecutive month that the retail inflation has remained above the 6% mark. Food prices and elevated fuel prices have led to a spike in the inflation levels. On the IIP front, it was a minor recovery as the print was a slightly better reading if compared on a month-on-month basis.
Elevated crude oil and food prices will push the inflation further up in the months to come. RBI has already signaled a possible shift in policy stance. A higher inflation print in the next month may force the central bank to act on key rates
Japan's Feb machinery orders fall for second month
Japan's core machinery orders posted their biggest monthly fall in nearly two years in February, official data showed on Wednesday, dragged down by a steep drop in demand from IT and other service firms to extend their decline into a second month.
Core machinery orders, a highly volatile leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 9.8% in February from the previous month, the Cabinet Office data showed on Wednesday.
The fall was the biggest since April 2020 and far larger than a drop of 1.5% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a 2.0% decrease in January.
Core orders from non-manufacturers excluding ships and electrical utilities fell 14.4% in February, led by a 36.9% fall in orders from information service firms, the biggest drop since January 2006.
Bond Yields Update:
Crude Price Updates:
Oil prices climbed on Wednesday on worries that sliding output in sanctions-hit Russia, the world's second-biggest oil exporter, will tighten supply after Moscow said peace talks to resolve its invasion of Ukraine had come to a dead end.
Brent crude futures rose 59 cents, or 0.6%, to $105.23 a barrel at 0053 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 60 cents, or 0.6%, to $101.20 a barrel. Both contracts surged more than 6% in the previous session.
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year:
Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer price index jumped 8.5 percent in March from 12 months earlier, the sharpest year-over-year increase since December 1981. Prices have been driven up by bottlenecked supply chains, robust consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia’s war against Ukraine.
From February to March, inflation rose 1.2 percent, the biggest month-to-month jump since 2005.
IIP growth edges up to 1.7% in February:
India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), edged up to 1.7 percent in February from 1.5 percent in January, data released on April 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.
Industrial growth was expected to rise in February, with data released late March showing that the output of India's eight core sectors increased by 5.8 percent year-on-year in February, up from 4 percent the previous month.
With the eight core industries accounting for 40.3 percent of the total weight of IIP, industrial growth tends to rise when the performance of these sectors improves. Click to Read More
CPI inflation rockets to 17-month high:
India's retail inflation jumped to a 17-month high of 6.95 percent in March from 6.07 percent in February, according to data released on April 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print for March is well above the consensus estimate. As per a Reuters poll, economists had expected CPI inflation to rise to 6.35 percent. Read More
Asian Markets trade mixed
Wall Street ends lower
Wall Street turned rally to sell-off on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains as impending monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve once again pulled growth stocks back into red territory.
All three major U.S. stock indexes turned from positive to negative early in the afternoon, weighed down by healthcare and financials.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 87.72 points, or 0.26%, to 34,220.36, the S&P 500 lost 15.08 points, or 0.34%, to 4,397.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.38 points, or 0.3%, to 13,371.57.
Mahanagar Gas hikes CNG, PNG prices
Mahanagar Gas has hiked CNG price by Rs 5/kg to Rs 72 from Rs 67/kg and PNG price by Rs 4.50/scm to Rs 45.50/scm from Rs 41.50/scm, reported CNBC-TV18.
The company has hiked CNG price by Rs 11/kg and PNG by Rs 9.50/scm in 2 weeks.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 816.50, down Rs 15.60, or 1.87 percent.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,563.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Tuesday:
The Indian market closed lower for the second consecutive day on April 12 amid volatility, dragged by IT, metal, realty, oil & gas and capital goods stocks, and ahead of inflation data.
Buying in banking names, however, helped the market to recover from the day’s low. The BSE Sensex closed 388.20 points, or 0.66 percent, lower at 58,576.37, and the Nifty shed 144.70 points, or 0.82 percent, to end at 17,530.30.
Hindalco Industries, Coal India, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors and Tata Steel were among the top Nifty losers. However, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corporation, SBI Life Insurance and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers.
On the sectoral front, Nifty IT, metal, and PSU bank indices were down 1-2 percent, while some buying was seen in the Nifty Bank index.
The broader market underperformed the frontliners, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices shedding over a percent each.