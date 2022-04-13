Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in the pre-opening; Infosys in focus

April 13, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

Key domestic benchmark indices may log gains in early trades, tracking upmove in other Asian gauges but volatility would continue amid uncertainty due to rising inflation levels, US bond yields and fresh surge in oil prices.

Market turbulence may be a theme in today’s trading session as Dalal Street heads for a long weekend. Stock selection is likely to become more important as investors need to distinguish which companies are most impacted by rising costs, and which have the pricing power to pass those higher costs through to consumers and maintain their profit margins.

Focus will also be on Infosys' Q4 results which will be the biggest catalyst for the day. The street will spy with one big eye on the management commentary —— primarily on future outlook, attrition rates, and deal momentum.