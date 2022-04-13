Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in the pre-opening; Infosys in focus

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
Indian markets are likely to open on a muted note: ICICI Direct
OPEC cuts 2022 world oil demand forecast due to Ukraine war
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flat to positive note: Mohit Nigam
Expect rupee to depreciate today on firm dollar, weak global market: ICICI Direct
These companies to release their quarterly earnings today
Japan's Feb machinery orders fall for second month
Oil prices rise on tight supply outlook as Russia spurns peace talks
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
IIP growth edges up to 1.7% in February from 1.5% in January
CPI inflation rockets to 17-month high of 6.95% in March from 6.07% in February
Asian Markets trade mixed with Shanghai Composite down 0.5%, Nikkei up 1%
Wall Street reverses gains, closes lower as aggressive Fed actions loom
Mahanagar Gas hikes CNG, PNG prices
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|58,910.74
|334.37
|+0.57%
|Nifty 50
|17,599.90
|69.60
|+0.40%
|Nifty Bank
|37,887.30
|139.90
|+0.37%
PI Industries has seen a gradual recovery and prices are riding above the 20-DEMA. On April 12, it saw better-than-average volumes along with an upmove hence, the short-term view remains bullish
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Key domestic benchmark indices may log gains in early trades, tracking upmove in other Asian gauges but volatility would continue amid uncertainty due to rising inflation levels, US bond yields and fresh surge in oil prices.
Market turbulence may be a theme in today’s trading session as Dalal Street heads for a long weekend. Stock selection is likely to become more important as investors need to distinguish which companies are most impacted by rising costs, and which have the pricing power to pass those higher costs through to consumers and maintain their profit margins.
Focus will also be on Infosys' Q4 results which will be the biggest catalyst for the day. The street will spy with one big eye on the management commentary —— primarily on future outlook, attrition rates, and deal momentum.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on the last session of a holiday-truncated trading week on a muted note tracking mixed Asian cues due to concerns on aggressive rate hikes. Investors also await more quarterly earnings reports for further direction.
US markets ended lower amid release of macroeconomic data.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 290.94 points or 0.50% at 58867.31, and the Nifty was up 6.20 points or 0.04% at 17536.50.
Energy Prices Update:
STOCKS TO WATCH:
OPEC cuts 2022 world oil demand forecast due to Ukraine war
OPEC on Tuesday cut its forecast for growth in world oil demand in 2022 citing the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation as crude prices soar and the resurgence of the Omicron coronavirus variant in China.
In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said world demand would rise by 3.67 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, down 480,000 bpd from its previous forecast.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flat to positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended lower on Tuesday as investors are reacting to inflation data, as US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981. Dow jones was down by 87.4 points, whereas NASDAQ was down by 0.36% to 13940.0 levels.
Asian markets are trading on positive side as investors watch for market reaction to the release of a slightly hotter-than-expected US inflation report. Nikkei is trading 0.55% higher and Topix index is trading at 0.39% higher. Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday as lockdowns eased in Shanghai and as Russian oil and gas condensate production fell to 2020 lows and OPEC warned it would be impossible to replace potential supply losses from Russia.
India's retail inflation jumped to a 17-month high of 6.95 percent in March from 6.07 percent in February, whereas economists had expected CPI inflation to rise to 6.35 percent.
On the technical front 17,400 and 17,700 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 37200 and 38000 are immediate support and resistance, respectively.
Fed to raise rates aggressively in coming months, say economists: Reuters poll
The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver two back-to-back half-point interest rate hikes in May and June to tackle runaway inflation, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the probability of a recession next year is 40%.
With the unemployment rate near a record low, inflation the highest in four decades and a surge in global commodity prices set to persist, most analysts say the Fed needs to move quickly to keep price pressures under control.
After strong two years, we expect returns to be more subdued, given higher inflation, broken supply chains and a strong base in returns in the last one year.
ICICI Direct:
The rupee is expected to depreciate today on the back of firm dollar and weak global market sentiments. Market sentiments are hurt as elevated inflation in US kept aggressive monetary tightening bets alive.
Additionally, disappointing economic data from India and surge in crude oil prices will hurt the rupee.
India’s CPI data showed inflation breached RBI comfort zone for a third consecutive month as it spiked to 6.95% in March. USDINR (April) is expected to trade in a range of 76.00-76.45.