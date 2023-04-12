 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid mixed global cues; TCS, Delta Corp, HDFC Bank in focus

Rakesh Patil
Apr 12, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Divis Labs, JSW Steel, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Consumer Products and Cipla were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corporation and Bajaj Finance.

April 12, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Sula Vineyards crosses 1 million cases mark for own brands in FY23

Sula Vineyards' own brands sales volumes crossed 1 million cases, with Elite & Premium wines surging past the 5 lakh case mark for the first time. The company has recorded its highest ever annual revenues both for its own brands as well as the wine tourism business. The company witnessed a strong 15% growth YoY for its own brands in Q4FY23 at Rs 104.3 crore, and wine tourism grew by 18% YoY to Rs 12.4 crore, while own brands revenue in FY23 increased by 26% to Rs 482.5 crore and wine tourism business registered a 30% jump at Rs 45 crore in FY23 compared to FY22.

April 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Delta Corp Q4 profit rises 6.4% to Rs 51.2 crore

Delta Corphas reported a 6.4% year-on-year growth in Q4FY23 profit at Rs 51.17 crore impacted by weak operating performance. Consolidated revenue grew by 4% YoY to Rs 227.16 crore for the quarter.

On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell by 12.8% YoY to Rs 60.18 crore with margin declining 510 bps to 26.5% for the quarter.

April 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

HDFC Bank proposes to raise funds worth Rs 50,000 crore

HDFC Bank has proposed to raise funds worth Rs 50,000 crore via bonds over next 12 months through private placement. The board will consider the said proposal on April 15.

April 12, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened on flat note on April 12 amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex was down 5.62 points or 0.01% at 60,152.10, and the Nifty was up 9.90 points or 0.06% at 17,732.20. About 1311 shares advanced, 580 shares declined, and 88 shares unchanged.

Divis Labs, JSW Steel, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Consumer Products and Cipla were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corporation and Bajaj Finance.

April 12, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Gains could be limited in early Wednesday trade amid a marginal rise in other Asian indices even as US markets ended lower overnight. The positive takeaway from yesterday’s session was that Nifty continued to trade above its 200 DMA at 17,535.

All eyes will be on CPI inflation and IIP numbers that will trickle in later today, as RBI recently in its policy announcement had refrained from hiking rates. In the backdrop of recent slump in technology stocks, investors would keenly follow the TCS results to be announced post market hours.

The focus would be more on the revenue outlook in the new fiscal, as recessionary concerns in the West and the US had prompted many big international firms to cut down their IT spends.

April 12, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

Bond Yields Updates:

April 12, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.06 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 82.12.

April 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Market at pre-open:

Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.

The Sensex was down 4.91 points or 0.01% at 60,152.81, and the Nifty was up 47.20 points or 0.27% at 17,769.50.

April 12, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities:



The USDINR 26 April futures contract gained and tested 82.20 levels. As per the daily technical chart, we observed that the pair is trading above its trend-line support level of 82.10. Looking at the technical set-up, RSI is fetching below 50 levels and MACD is also showing negative divergence and could face steep resistance at higher levels.

The pair faces resistance around 82.30-82.55 while support is placed at 81.95-81.70. We suggest selling on-rise in the pair around 82.30 with a stop loss of 82.62 for the target of 82.00-81.80.

April 12, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities:

Nifty on the daily chart has formed a bullish golden cross where 21 DEMA has crossed above 9 DEMA and prices are looking stronger to move higher. Index has witnessed a breakout above its falling channel pattern and prices have closed above the downward-sloping trend line.

The overall trend remains in a bullish mode and any dip in Nifty index will be an opportunity to enter fresh long. The support for the Nifty is placed at around 17,500–17,450 levels and resistance is capped at 17,900 levels.

In case the Nifty breaches below 17,450 levels, then 17,300 will be the next support zone.