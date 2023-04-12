Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid mixed global cues; TCS, Delta Corp, HDFC Bank in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Divis Labs, JSW Steel, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Consumer Products and Cipla were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corporation and Bajaj Finance.
Sula Vineyards crosses 1 million cases mark for own brands in FY23
Sula Vineyards' own brands sales volumes crossed 1 million cases, with Elite & Premium wines surging past the 5 lakh case mark for the first time. The company has recorded its highest ever annual revenues both for its own brands as well as the wine tourism business. The company witnessed a strong 15% growth YoY for its own brands in Q4FY23 at Rs 104.3 crore, and wine tourism grew by 18% YoY to Rs 12.4 crore, while own brands revenue in FY23 increased by 26% to Rs 482.5 crore and wine tourism business registered a 30% jump at Rs 45 crore in FY23 compared to FY22.
Delta Corp Q4 profit rises 6.4% to Rs 51.2 crore
Delta Corphas reported a 6.4% year-on-year growth in Q4FY23 profit at Rs 51.17 crore impacted by weak operating performance. Consolidated revenue grew by 4% YoY to Rs 227.16 crore for the quarter.
On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell by 12.8% YoY to Rs 60.18 crore with margin declining 510 bps to 26.5% for the quarter.
HDFC Bank proposes to raise funds worth Rs 50,000 crore
HDFC Bank has proposed to raise funds worth Rs 50,000 crore via bonds over next 12 months through private placement. The board will consider the said proposal on April 15.
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on flat note on April 12 amid mixed global cues.
The Sensex was down 5.62 points or 0.01% at 60,152.10, and the Nifty was up 9.90 points or 0.06% at 17,732.20. About 1311 shares advanced, 580 shares declined, and 88 shares unchanged.
Divis Labs, JSW Steel, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Consumer Products and Cipla were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corporation and Bajaj Finance.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Gains could be limited in early Wednesday trade amid a marginal rise in other Asian indices even as US markets ended lower overnight. The positive takeaway from yesterday’s session was that Nifty continued to trade above its 200 DMA at 17,535.
All eyes will be on CPI inflation and IIP numbers that will trickle in later today, as RBI recently in its policy announcement had refrained from hiking rates. In the backdrop of recent slump in technology stocks, investors would keenly follow the TCS results to be announced post market hours.
The focus would be more on the revenue outlook in the new fiscal, as recessionary concerns in the West and the US had prompted many big international firms to cut down their IT spends.
Bond Yields Updates:
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.06 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 82.12.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
The Sensex was down 4.91 points or 0.01% at 60,152.81, and the Nifty was up 47.20 points or 0.27% at 17,769.50.
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities:
The USDINR 26 April futures contract gained and tested 82.20 levels. As per the daily technical chart, we observed that the pair is trading above its trend-line support level of 82.10. Looking at the technical set-up, RSI is fetching below 50 levels and MACD is also showing negative divergence and could face steep resistance at higher levels.
The pair faces resistance around 82.30-82.55 while support is placed at 81.95-81.70. We suggest selling on-rise in the pair around 82.30 with a stop loss of 82.62 for the target of 82.00-81.80.
Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities:
Nifty on the daily chart has formed a bullish golden cross where 21 DEMA has crossed above 9 DEMA and prices are looking stronger to move higher. Index has witnessed a breakout above its falling channel pattern and prices have closed above the downward-sloping trend line.
The overall trend remains in a bullish mode and any dip in Nifty index will be an opportunity to enter fresh long. The support for the Nifty is placed at around 17,500–17,450 levels and resistance is capped at 17,900 levels.
In case the Nifty breaches below 17,450 levels, then 17,300 will be the next support zone.
Asian stocks subdued ahead of US inflation data, Fed minutes
Asian equities inched lower on Wednesday ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation report that will likely influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path, with markets wagering another hike in interest rates at the central bank's next meeting.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.17% lower in choppy trading. Japan's Nikkei was 0.49% higher, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.65%.
China shares were mixed at the open, with the Shanghai Composite Index up 0.1% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 0.02%. Data on Tuesday showed China's consumer inflation in March was at its slowest since September 2021.
March CPI inflation seen at 15-month low of 5.7% due to favourable base
India's headline retail inflation is expected to have dropped to a 15-month low in March thanks to a favourable base. According to a Moneycontrol survey of 17 economists, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation likely fell sharply to 5.7 percent last month from 6.44 percent in February.
At 5.7 percent, CPI inflation would be returning to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) mandated tolerance band of 2-6 percent after two months. Since the start of 2022, inflation has been above the 6 percent threshold in all but two months, and has spent 41 months in a row above the central bank's medium-term target of 4 percent.
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release retail inflation data for March on April 12. Read More
Dollar dips ahead of key US inflation data
The U.S. dollar slipped on Wednesday ahead of a closely-watched inflation reading later in the day that will provide clues on the path of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
Following last week's solid U.S. jobs data, all eyes are now on the inflation report, with currency moves subdued ahead of the release.
Sterling rose 0.04% to $1.2432 while the euro was last 0.1% higher at $1.0924, with both currencies some distance away from their one-week lows hit on Monday.
Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index fell 0.05% to 102.07.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
We expect market to remain positive to sideways with start of Q4 earning season. Investors would watch for release of inflation data by US, China and India to get cues on central bank action. Investors will also await FOMC meeting minutes for further insights.
Results Today:
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
Nifty remained volatile throughout the session as the traders awaited CPI data, which is scheduled for April 12. The index has been sustaining above the critical moving average. Besides, the Nifty has so far remained above the crucial support level of 17,500.
The market will remain a buy on dips as long as the index remains above 17,500. Immediate support is visible at 17,640. On the higher end, the rally may extend towards 17,850/17,970.
OPEC+ output cut may lead to higher oil prices, push up India's import bill: IEA
The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday termed the decision of OPEC+ to cut oil production as "risky for the global economy", saying it may push up already high prices, leading to higher import bills for nations like India.
Global oil markets were already set to tighten in the second half of 2023, with the potential for a substantial supply deficit to emerge, said Fatih Birol, head of the Paris-based energy watchdog.
Talking to reporters after a bilateral meeting with India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal here, he said, "The cut of the additional production would mean that we have all the reasons to believe that there could be an upward pressure on the prices".
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 342.84 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 264.02 crore on April 11, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.
HDFC Bank proposes to raise Rs 50,000 crore
HDFC Bank on April 11 informed the stock exchanges that it has proposed to raise funds up to Rs 50,000 crore, via the issuance of bonds, over the next 12 months.
The proposal would be taken up for consideration by the board of directors during a meeting scheduled on April 15, the private lender said in a regulatory filing.
EMS files draft papers for IPO worth Rs 180 crore
Sewerage solution provider EMS Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer for the sale of 82.94 lakh shares by promoter Ramveer Singh, Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the regulator showed on Tuesday.
At present, Singh holds a 97.81 percent stake in the company.
The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 60 crore. If such placement is undertaken, the number of equity shares will be reduced from the issue.
IMF cuts India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 bps to 5.9%
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its GDP growth forecast for India for the financial year 2023-24 by 20 basis points to 5.9 percent.
The latest growth forecast by the multilateral agency is broadly in line with what private-sector economists expect and is significantly lower than the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) projection of 6.5 percent.
On April 6, the RBI raised its growth forecast for the current year by 10 basis points in its first monetary policy review of FY24.
Oil steady after surprise build in US crude stocks
Oil prices were little changed in early trading on Wednesday after industry data showed an unexpected build in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories, offsetting concerns about tightening supply ahead of output cuts by OPEC producers.
In a sign of market tightness, U.S. crude futures have flipped into backwardation, with the front month contract trading 6 cents higher than the second month.
Brent crude fell 5 cents at $85.57 a barrel by 0029 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell 6 cents to $81.48 a barrel.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific were trading mostly lower on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data that will determine the Federal Reserve’s path forward in its tightening cycle.
Wall Street ends mixed as inflation data comes into focus
Wall Street stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, losing steam late in the session as investors awaited crucial inflation data and the unofficial kick-off of first-quarter reporting season.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.27 points, or 0.29%, to 33,684.79; the S&P 500 lost 0.17 points, essentially flat, at 4,108.94; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.48 points, or 0.43%, to 12,031.88.
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 6 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,792.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
Market on Tuesday:
The Indian equity market ended higher for the seventh consecutive session on April 11, amid buying across the sectors barring information technology.
At close, the Sensex was up 311.21 points or 0.52 percent at 60,157.72, and the Nifty was up 98.30 points or 0.56 percent at 17,722.30.
On the back of positive Asian cues, the Indian indices started on a firm note and extended the gains as the day progressed, helping Sensex and Nifty to close above 60,000 and 17,700, respectively.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and Tata Steel were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HCL Technologies, TCS, Infosys, Asian Paints and Wipro.
Among sectors, auto, bank, metal, oil & gas, power indices rose 1 percent each, while the IT index was down nearly 1 percent.
The BSE midcap index was up 0.4 percent and smallcap index gained 0.6 percent.