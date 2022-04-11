Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices; Hang Seng down nearly 3%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 17,809 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 IST. Asian markets are trading lower, while US markets ended mixed.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended on mixed note on Friday as bank shares gained and investors grappled with how best to deal with an economy that could skid as the Federal Reserve moves to aggressively tackle inflation. Dow jones was up by 137.55 points, whereas NASDAQ was down by 1.34% to 13711.0 levels.
Asian markets are trading on negative side as they are early reacting to central bank meetings and US inflation data.
Oil prices are trading lower on Monday following the second straight weekly decline after world consumers announced plans to release crude from strategic stocks and as Chinese lockdowns continued.
On the technical front 17,600 and 17,900 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty50. For Bank Nifty 37400 and 38000 are immediate support and resistance, respectivel
Tata Motors JLR Wholesale and Retail sales for Q42022
Jaguar Land Rover Wholesale volumes were 76,526 units and production volumes were 82,722 units for the three-month period to 31 March 2022 (both excluding China Joint Venture), up 11% and 15% respectively compared to the previous quarter ending 31 December 2021.
Compared to the previous quarter, wholesale volumes were up by 23% for Defender, 14% for Range Rover Sport and 29% for Discovery.
Retail sales for the quarter ending 31 March 2022 were 79,008 vehicles, down 1% (1,118 units) from the previous quarter ending 31 December 2022 and 36% (44,475 units) from the quarter a year ago ending 31 March 2021.
Retails were higher compared to the previous quarter in UK (+34%), North America (+5%) and Overseas (+10%) but were lower in China (-18%) and Europe (-17%).
Godrej group to enter non-banking finance business
The Godrej group is set to enter the non-bank lending business with Godrej Finance. The $4.1 billion conglomerate is expected to make an announcement in this regard on Monday. The lender, with an authorized share capital of Rs 10 billion, will provide loans to small enterprises and loans against property. It may enter consumer lending later, a space dominated by Bajaj Finance.
Asian Markets trade lower
HDFC sells 4.94% Bandhan Bank's stake from Jan 19-April 8 for Rs 2,456.45 crore:
HDFC sold 7,96,32,349 equity shares representing 4.94% of the paid-up share capital of Bandhan Bank, which includes sale of 4,96,32,349 equity shares representing 3.08% of the paid-up share capital of Bandhan done on April 8, 2022.
The shares have been sold between January 19, 2022 and April 8, 2022 (including these dates). The sale percentage crossed 2% on April 8, 2022.
The total consideration for the sale of 7,96,32,349 equity shares is Rs 2,456.45 crore.
Results today
Tata Consultancy Services, Birla Tyres, Delta Corp, Elnet Technologies, Kesoram Industries, and Lasa Supergenerics will release quarterly earnings on April 11.
Bond Yields Update:
Vodafone Idea in talks to raise $1 billion from Apollo Global
Vodafone Idea is in advanced discussions with US private equity investor Apollo Global to raise $1 billion by selling a mix of debt and equity. An announcement is likely later this month. India’s third-largest telecom operator was on the brink of bankruptcy when the government offered a rescue package that gave the troubled company more time to pay dues and convert a part of it into equity.
Buzzing Stocks:
Veranda Learning Solutions: The company will make its debut on the bourses on April 11.
GTPL Hathway: The digital cable TV and broadband service provider said its profit after tax for March 2022 quarter declined 4.3 percent to Rs 54.5 crore and revenue fell 17.5 percent to Rs 617.3 crore compared to year-ago period largely due to fall in EPC project business, but its ex-EPC profit grew by 1 percent and revenue rose by 4 percent YoY during the quarter.
Tata Steel: The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by Tata Steel Mining, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, for acquisition of Rohit Ferro-Tech.
Shoppers Stop: The company has completed the further sale of 19.50 percent of stake in Crossword Bookstores. Accordingly, the company's equity stake in Crossword stands reduced to 29.50 percent. In October 2021, Shoppers Stop had sold 51 percent stake in Crossword.
Indian Bank: The public sector lender has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement for sale of its entire equity stake of 4 percent in India SME Asset Reconstruction Company (ISARC) at Rs 9.8 per share.
Axis Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 93 lakh on the private sector lender for non-compliance of guidelines related to Loans and Advances, and Know Your Customer.
IDBI Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 90 lakh on the bank for non-compliance of guidelines related to 'frauds - classification and reporting by commercial banks and select financial institutions, Strengthening the Controls of Payment Ecosystem (between sponsor banks and corporate customers like SCBs/UCBs), and Cyber Security Framework.
Eldeco Housing & Industries: The company has received approval from NSE for listing of its shares on the exchange. Accordingly, the trading in equity shares on the NSE will commence with effect from April 12.
Wipro: The IT services provider has appointed Anis Chenchah as member of the Wipro Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer, of APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa). Before joining Wipro, he was the Global CEO of Capgemini Business Services and member of the Group Executive Committee.
SMS Lifesciences India: The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed inspection of company's API manufacturing facility located at Sangareddy district, Telangana (Unit I) without any observations. The inspection commenced on April 4 and concluded on April 8.
RITES: The state-owned transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, to explore avenues of mutual collaboration on road design and road safety consultancy projects.
Seamec: The company along with consortium partner Posh India Offshore has entered into an understanding with infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro. The consortium will undertake diving related and other associated work through deployment of vessel "SEAMEC PRINCESS" for ONGC work of pipeline replacement project VII. The total combined value of the contract to consortium is $101 million.
Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries: The company has decided to launch rights issue of Rs 12.91 crore. It will issue five rights equity shares for every nine paid up equity shares held by shareholders.
Tata Motors: Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover continued to face the risk of global semiconductor shortage, as its retail sales fell sharply by 36 percent year-on-year to 79,008 vehicles in Q4FY22 and the sequential decline was just 1.4 percent. Jaguar brand recorded sales of 14,574 units for the March 2022 quarter, down 37.9 percent and Land Rover reported sales of 64,434 units, down 35.6 percent compared to year-ago period. Despite the impact of the semiconductor shortage on production and sales, the company said it continued to see strong demand for its products with global retail orders at over 1,68,000 units as of March 2022.
Bandhan Bank: European financial services group Societe Generale acquired more than 1.9 crore equity shares (1.18 percent stake) in Kolkata-based private sector lender Bandhan Bank via open market transactions. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 306.55 per share. However, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) was the seller, offloading more than 4.96 crore equity shares (or 3.08 percent of total paid up equity) in the bank at an average price of Rs 306.61 per share.
Oil falls, pressured by China lockdowns, reserves release
Oil prices slipped $2 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, following a second straight weekly decline after world consumers announced plans to release a record volume of crude and oil products from strategic stocks and as China lockdowns continued.
Brent crude fell $2.04, or 2%, to $100.74 a barrel at 0139 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost $1.94, or 2%, to $96.32. Last week, Brent dropped 1.5% while U.S. oil slid 1%. For several weeks, the benchmarks have been at their most volatile since June 2020.
Indian regulators mull uniform hours for markets across asset classes
The Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India are considering the possibility of synchronizing the trading time for all markets that include stocks, bonds, currency, and commodities. The aim is to ensure ease of operations for investors betting across asset classes as well as for the backend staff at intermediaries.
JUST IN | Chinese March CPI was up 1.5% YoY and March PPI was up 8.3% YoY.
Dow gains, S&P 500 ends lower as market weighs Fed rate hikes
The Dow rose and the S&P 500 ended lower in choppy trade on Friday, as beaten-down bank shares gained and investors grappled with how best to deal with an economy that could skid as the Federal Reserve moves to aggressively tackle inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.55 points, or 0.4%, to 34,721.12, the S&P 500 lost 11.93 points, or 0.27%, to 4,488.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 186.30 points, or 1.34%, to 13,711.
Asia wary ahead of ECB meeting, US inflation data
Asian shares slipped on Monday ahead of a week thronging with central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data, while the euro eked out a gain on relief the far right did not win the first round of the French presidential elections.
The mood in equity markets was cautious, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan easing 0.1%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.6%, having shed 2.6% last week.
S&P 500 stock futures and Nasdaq futures both dipped 0.2% in early trade. Earnings season kicks off this week with JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley all due to report.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 53.50 points or 0.30 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,843 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Friday:
The Indian equity benchmark snapped a three-day losing streak on April 8 to close higher, cheering the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to hold key interest rates steady in its first monetary policy review of the financial year 2022-23.
At close, the Sensex was up 412.23 points, or 0.70 percent, at 59,447.18, and the Nifty was up 144.80 points, or 0.82 percent, at 17,784.30.
The RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) on April 8 kept repo and reverse repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and 3.35 percent, respectively, with an upward revision in inflation and a cut in the growth forecast.
The central bank maintained its “accommodative stance” while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward while supporting growth.
Grasim Industries, ITC, SBI Life Insurance, JSW Steel and M&M were among the top Nifty gainers. However, Cipla, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Sun Pharma were the top gainers.
Among sectors, Nifty FMCG and metal gained 2 percent each, while auto and bank indices up 0.5 percent each.
The broader market outperformed the frontliners with both BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising nearly a percent each.