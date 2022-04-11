 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices; Hang Seng down nearly 3%

Rakesh Patil
Apr 11, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 17,809 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 IST. Asian markets are trading lower, while US markets ended mixed.

April 11, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact

April 11, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended on mixed note on Friday as bank shares gained and investors grappled with how best to deal with an economy that could skid as the Federal Reserve moves to aggressively tackle inflation. Dow jones was up by 137.55 points, whereas NASDAQ was down by 1.34% to 13711.0 levels.

Asian markets are trading on negative side as they are early reacting to central bank meetings and US inflation data.

Oil prices are trading lower on Monday following the second straight weekly decline after world consumers announced plans to release crude from strategic stocks and as Chinese lockdowns continued.

On the technical front 17,600 and 17,900 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty50. For Bank Nifty 37400 and 38000 are immediate support and resistance, respectivel

April 11, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

Tata Motors JLR Wholesale and Retail sales for Q42022

Jaguar Land Rover Wholesale volumes were 76,526 units and production volumes were 82,722 units for the three-month period to 31 March 2022 (both excluding China Joint Venture), up 11% and 15% respectively compared to the previous quarter ending 31 December 2021.

Compared to the previous quarter, wholesale volumes were up by 23% for Defender, 14% for Range Rover Sport and 29% for Discovery.

Retail sales for the quarter ending 31 March 2022 were 79,008 vehicles, down 1% (1,118 units) from the previous quarter ending 31 December 2022 and 36% (44,475 units) from the quarter a year ago ending 31 March 2021.

Retails were higher compared to the previous quarter in UK (+34%), North America (+5%) and Overseas (+10%) but were lower in China (-18%) and Europe (-17%).

April 11, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

Godrej group to enter non-banking finance business

The Godrej group is set to enter the non-bank lending business with Godrej Finance. The $4.1 billion conglomerate is expected to make an announcement in this regard on Monday. The lender, with an authorized share capital of Rs 10 billion, will provide loans to small enterprises and loans against property. It may enter consumer lending later, a space dominated by Bajaj Finance.

April 11, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

Asian Markets trade lower

April 11, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

HDFC sells 4.94% Bandhan Bank's stake from Jan 19-April 8 for Rs 2,456.45 crore:

HDFC sold 7,96,32,349 equity shares representing 4.94% of the paid-up share capital of Bandhan Bank, which includes sale of 4,96,32,349 equity shares representing 3.08% of the paid-up share capital of Bandhan done on April 8, 2022.

The shares have been sold between January 19, 2022 and April 8, 2022 (including these dates). The sale percentage crossed 2% on April 8, 2022.

The total consideration for the sale of 7,96,32,349 equity shares is Rs 2,456.45 crore.

April 11, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST

Results today

Tata Consultancy Services, Birla Tyres, Delta Corp, Elnet Technologies, Kesoram Industries, and Lasa Supergenerics will release quarterly earnings on April 11.

April 11, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

Bond Yields Update:

April 11, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

Vodafone Idea in talks to raise $1 billion from Apollo Global

Vodafone Idea is in advanced discussions with US private equity investor Apollo Global to raise $1 billion by selling a mix of debt and equity. An announcement is likely later this month. India’s third-largest telecom operator was on the brink of bankruptcy when the government offered a rescue package that gave the troubled company more time to pay dues and convert a part of it into equity.