Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices; Hang Seng down nearly 3%

April 11, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST

Buzzing Stocks:

Results on April 11: Tata Consultancy Services, Birla Tyres, Delta Corp, Elnet Technologies, Kesoram Industries, and Lasa Supergenerics will release quarterly earnings on April 11.

Veranda Learning Solutions: The company will make its debut on the bourses on April 11.

GTPL Hathway: The digital cable TV and broadband service provider said its profit after tax for March 2022 quarter declined 4.3 percent to Rs 54.5 crore and revenue fell 17.5 percent to Rs 617.3 crore compared to year-ago period largely due to fall in EPC project business, but its ex-EPC profit grew by 1 percent and revenue rose by 4 percent YoY during the quarter.

Tata Steel: The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by Tata Steel Mining, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, for acquisition of Rohit Ferro-Tech.

Shoppers Stop: The company has completed the further sale of 19.50 percent of stake in Crossword Bookstores. Accordingly, the company's equity stake in Crossword stands reduced to 29.50 percent. In October 2021, Shoppers Stop had sold 51 percent stake in Crossword.

Indian Bank: The public sector lender has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement for sale of its entire equity stake of 4 percent in India SME Asset Reconstruction Company (ISARC) at Rs 9.8 per share.

Axis Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 93 lakh on the private sector lender for non-compliance of guidelines related to Loans and Advances, and Know Your Customer.

IDBI Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 90 lakh on the bank for non-compliance of guidelines related to 'frauds - classification and reporting by commercial banks and select financial institutions, Strengthening the Controls of Payment Ecosystem (between sponsor banks and corporate customers like SCBs/UCBs), and Cyber Security Framework.

Eldeco Housing & Industries: The company has received approval from NSE for listing of its shares on the exchange. Accordingly, the trading in equity shares on the NSE will commence with effect from April 12.

Wipro: The IT services provider has appointed Anis Chenchah as member of the Wipro Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer, of APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa). Before joining Wipro, he was the Global CEO of Capgemini Business Services and member of the Group Executive Committee.

SMS Lifesciences India: The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed inspection of company's API manufacturing facility located at Sangareddy district, Telangana (Unit I) without any observations. The inspection commenced on April 4 and concluded on April 8.

RITES: The state-owned transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, to explore avenues of mutual collaboration on road design and road safety consultancy projects.

Seamec: The company along with consortium partner Posh India Offshore has entered into an understanding with infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro. The consortium will undertake diving related and other associated work through deployment of vessel "SEAMEC PRINCESS" for ONGC work of pipeline replacement project VII. The total combined value of the contract to consortium is $101 million.

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries: The company has decided to launch rights issue of Rs 12.91 crore. It will issue five rights equity shares for every nine paid up equity shares held by shareholders.

Tata Motors: Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover continued to face the risk of global semiconductor shortage, as its retail sales fell sharply by 36 percent year-on-year to 79,008 vehicles in Q4FY22 and the sequential decline was just 1.4 percent. Jaguar brand recorded sales of 14,574 units for the March 2022 quarter, down 37.9 percent and Land Rover reported sales of 64,434 units, down 35.6 percent compared to year-ago period. Despite the impact of the semiconductor shortage on production and sales, the company said it continued to see strong demand for its products with global retail orders at over 1,68,000 units as of March 2022.

Bandhan Bank: European financial services group Societe Generale acquired more than 1.9 crore equity shares (1.18 percent stake) in Kolkata-based private sector lender Bandhan Bank via open market transactions. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 306.55 per share. However, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) was the seller, offloading more than 4.96 crore equity shares (or 3.08 percent of total paid up equity) in the bank at an average price of Rs 306.61 per share.