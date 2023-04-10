Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; US, Asian markets gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty index up 15 points at 17,695 level from its April 6 closing of 17,680. Asian markets are trading firm, tracking positive US markets.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
FPI investment is showing a positive trend. FPIs were continuous buyers during the last 6 trading days having invested Rs Rs 4738 crores. The basic reason for the change in FPI stance is the declining dollar index and falling bond yields in the US. Also the rupee has been appreciating in recent days from around Rs 82.75 to 81.74 now. This trend is likely to gather momentum. FPIs have turned buyers in automobiles, financial services, capital goods, power and metals and mining. They have been selling in IT. The phase of sustained FPI selling appears to be over. Also, Indian valuations have turned reasonable now. The Q4 results season starting April 14th will influence FPI inflows. More money is likely to flow into financials, capital goods and autos and auto components.
Since FPI started in 1993, this is the first time FPIs sold consecutively for two financial years. They sold equity worth Rs 140010 crores in FY 22 and Rs 37632 crores in FY 23. This is likely to reverse in FY24 since India has the best growth potential in FY24. Even though Indian valuations are relatively expensive, they have turned reasonable now and in tune with the long-term premium enjoyed by India.
Oil edges higher on prospect of tighter supplies
Oil prices nudged higher in early Asian trade on Monday, supported by the prospect of tighter supplies from OPEC+ producers from May, but concerns about the global economic outlook capped gains.
Brent crude futures gained 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $85.25 a barrel by 2356 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.84 a barrel, up 14 cents, or 0.2%.
U.S. yields climb after jobs report
U.S. Treasury yields climbed in an abbreviated session on Friday after employment data for March indicated the labor market remained tight last month, raising the odds that the Federal Reserve has at least one more rate hike in store.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 236,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said, very close to the 239,000 expectated by economists surveyed by Reuters.
Data for February was revised higher to show 326,000 jobs were added instead of 311,000 as previously reported. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% from 3.6% in the prior month.
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, as the index gains of 15 points at 17,695 level on the Singaporean Exchange from its April 6 closing of 17,680.
Asian markets are trading higher as investors returned from a long Easter weekend. The Kospi index up 1 percent, Nikkei up 0.4 percent.
Wall Street ends higher as investors eye upcoming jobs data
Major U.S. stock indexes ended higher on Thursday, helped by a rally in Alphabet shares as investors, worried about a slowing economy, looked to upcoming jobs data.
The Nasdaq gained 0.76% to 12,087.96 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.01% to 33,485.29 points.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.36% to end the session at 4,105.02 points.
Market on Thursday:
The Indian equity markets extended their winning streak for a fourth straight session on April 5, supported by capital goods, FMCG and information technology shares.
At close, the Sensex was up 582.87 points or 0.99 percent at 59,689.31, while the Nifty gained 159 points or 0.91 percent at 17,557.
After a muted start, the bulls took full control and extended the gains as the day progressed, with Sensex inching closer to 60,000 and Nifty above 17,550, intraday.
Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy Committee (MPC) is going to announce their decision on interest rates tomorrow.
Top gainers on the Nifty included Larsen and Toubro, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and HDFC, while losers included Eicher Motors, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Adani Enterprises and NTPC.
Among sectors, capital goods, FMCG and information technology indices rose 1-2 percent, while selling was seen in the auto, power and PSU banks.
The BSE midcap index ended on a flat note, while smallcap index added 1 percent.
Market was shut on April 6 on account of Good Friday.