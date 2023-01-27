Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; US, Asian markets firm, oil prices gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 18,022.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 IST. US markets ended higher, while Asian markets are trading firm.
Suzuki to launch six battery electric vehicles in India by FY30
Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation on January 26 said it will introduce six battery electric vehicles in India by FY2030 as part of its growth strategy and achieve carbon neutrality by 2070 to meet the target set by the Union government.
In the growth strategy for FY2030 shared on BSE by its Indian arm Maruti Suzuki India, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) said in India, it will provide not only battery EVs but also carbon-neutral internal combustion engine vehicles using CNG, biogas and ethanol mixed fuels. Click To Read More
Asian shares at 9-month high after resilient US economic data
Asian stocks rose on Friday and were poised for their fifth straight week of gains after a set of data highlighted a resilient U.S. economy, lifting investor sentiment ahead of next week's slate of central bank monetary policy meetings.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.53% to almost nine-month highs of 561.99. The index, which fell nearly 20% last year, is up about 11% in the month and is on course for its best ever January performance. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.20%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opened 0.2% higher after surging more than 2% on Thursday. Mainland China markets are due to resume on Monday after the Lunar New Year holiday.
Adani Enterprises FPO to open today, anchor book fully subscribed
Adani Enterprises is set to open its follow-on public offer for subscription on January 27 with the closing date scheduled on January 31.
The price band for the offer is Rs 3,112-3,276 per share.
The Adani Group company is planning to raise Rs 20,000 crore via the largest ever FPO in the Indian capital markets history. The funds will be utilised for projects of the green hydrogen ecosystem, improvement of certain existing airport facilities and construction of greenfield expressway. Read More
Oil prices Gain:
Oil prices edged marginally higher on Friday, extending for a second session on strong U.S. economic data and strengthening hope that the reopening of the Chinese economy would boost demand.
Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.66 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude rose 21 cents to $81.22 per barrel, a 0.3% gain.
Both benchmarks had gained more than 1% on Thursday. Brent was on track to post its second weekly rise if gains held.
Bajaj Auto Q3 earnings:
Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on January 25 reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,491 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, clocking a 23 percent rise over Rs 1,214 crore a year ago.
Revenue from operations came in at Rs 9,315 crore, increasing 3 percent from Rs 9,022 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing. Read More
DLF Q3 Earnings:
Real estate major DLF Ltd on January 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 519.2 crore for the quarter ended December 31, up 36.8 percent from Rs 379.4 crore in the year-ago period, helped by rising demand across housing projects.
DLF's total income, however, fell to Rs 1,559.66 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,686.92 crore year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company’s residential business delivered a strong performance and clocked quarterly new sales bookings of Rs 2,507 crore, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 24 percent. Cumulative new sales for 9MFY23 stood at Rs 6,599 crore, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 45 percent. Read More
Dr Reddy’s reports 77% growth in Q3 consolidated profit
Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on January 25 reported a 77 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,247 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as against Rs 707 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit grew 12 percent.
The Hyderabad-based drugmaker also reported a 27 percent increase in consolidated revenue at Rs 6,770 crore as against Rs 5,320 crore in the year-ago period, while it was up 7 percent sequentially. Click To Read More
Tata Motors Q3 Earnings:
Tata Motors on January 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, against a loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue from operations came in at Rs 88,488.59 crore, up 22.51 percent from Rs 72,229.29 crore in the same quarter last year, Tata Motors said in an exchange filing. Read More
Cipla Q3 Results:
Indian pharmaceutical major, Cipla Limited, declared its results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23) on January 25.
The company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 801 crore for the quarter, increasing by 10 percent from Rs 729 crore reported in the same quarter last year. It had reported a profit of Rs 789 crore in the September'22 quarter.
Consolidated revenue came in higher Y-o-Y by 6 percent at Rs 5,801 crore, compared to Rs 5,479 crore logged in December 2021 quarter. Revenue in Q2FY23 stood at Rs 5,829 crore. Read More
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday as Wall Street’s major indexes gained after the US economy grew more than expected. Government data showed the economy expanded at an annualized rate of 2.9% during the fourth quarter, higher than expectations.
Nikkei 225 was flat, while Straits Times, Kospi up 0.5 percent each.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 82 points or 0.45 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,035.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Wall Street closes higher
Wall Street ended a choppy session higher on Thursday as investors grappled with an onslaught of economic data and a string of mixed corporate earnings, all while eyeing the clock as it ticks down toward next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 205.57 points, or 0.61%, to 33,949.41, the S&P 500 gained 44.21 points, or 1.10%, to 4,060.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 199.06 points, or 1.76%, to 11,512.41.
Market on Wednesday:
The Indian benchmark indices lost more than 1 percent on January 25 with the Nifty finishing below 17,900 amid selling seen across the sectors, especially in power, oil and gas and financials.
After a negative start, the market extended the selling as the day progressed, with indices hitting a one-week low and the Nifty breaching 17,900 intraday, but saw some recovery from the day’s low.
At close, the Sensex was down 773.69 points or 1.27 percent at 60,205.06, and the Nifty was down 226.30 points or 1.25 percent at 17,892.
Adani Ports, SBI, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Cipla were among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Hindalco Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, HUL and Tata Steel.
Among sectors, the Nifty Bank index shed 2.5 percent, the Nifty PSU Bank index fell 3.5 percent, the Nifty Energy index declined 2 percent, while the Nifty infra, information technology and pharma were down more than 1 percent each.
The BSE midcap index fell 1.5 percent and smallcap index shed 0.8 percent.
On the BSE, bank, power and realty indices shed 2 percent each and information technology, capital goods, healthcare and oil and gas indices fell 1-1.7 percent.