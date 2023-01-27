 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; US, Asian markets firm, oil prices gain

Rakesh Patil
Jan 27, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 18,022.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 IST. US markets ended higher, while Asian markets are trading firm.

January 27, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

Suzuki to launch six battery electric vehicles in India by FY30

Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation on January 26 said it will introduce six battery electric vehicles in India by FY2030 as part of its growth strategy and achieve carbon neutrality by 2070 to meet the target set by the Union government.

In the growth strategy for FY2030 shared on BSE by its Indian arm Maruti Suzuki India, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) said in India, it will provide not only battery EVs but also carbon-neutral internal combustion engine vehicles using CNG, biogas and ethanol mixed fuels. Click To Read More

January 27, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

Asian shares at 9-month high after resilient US economic data

Asian stocks rose on Friday and were poised for their fifth straight week of gains after a set of data highlighted a resilient U.S. economy, lifting investor sentiment ahead of next week's slate of central bank monetary policy meetings.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.53% to almost nine-month highs of 561.99. The index, which fell nearly 20% last year, is up about 11% in the month and is on course for its best ever January performance. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.20%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opened 0.2% higher after surging more than 2% on Thursday. Mainland China markets are due to resume on Monday after the Lunar New Year holiday.

January 27, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST

Adani Enterprises FPO to open today, anchor book fully subscribed

Adani Enterprises is set to open its follow-on public offer for subscription on January 27 with the closing date scheduled on January 31.

The price band for the offer is Rs 3,112-3,276 per share.

The Adani Group company is planning to raise Rs 20,000 crore via the largest ever FPO in the Indian capital markets history. The funds will be utilised for projects of the green hydrogen ecosystem, improvement of certain existing airport facilities and construction of greenfield expressway. Read More

January 27, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST

Oil prices Gain:

Oil prices edged marginally higher on Friday, extending for a second session on strong U.S. economic data and strengthening hope that the reopening of the Chinese economy would boost demand.

Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.66 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude rose 21 cents to $81.22 per barrel, a 0.3% gain.

Both benchmarks had gained more than 1% on Thursday. Brent was on track to post its second weekly rise if gains held.

January 27, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

Bajaj Auto Q3 earnings:

Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on January 25 reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,491 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, clocking a 23 percent rise over Rs 1,214 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 9,315 crore, increasing 3 percent from Rs 9,022 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing. Read More

January 27, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST

DLF Q3 Earnings

Real estate major DLF Ltd on January 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 519.2 crore for the quarter ended December 31, up 36.8 percent from Rs 379.4 crore in the year-ago period, helped by rising demand across housing projects.

DLF's total income, however, fell to Rs 1,559.66 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,686.92 crore year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company’s residential business delivered a strong performance and clocked quarterly new sales bookings of Rs 2,507 crore, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 24 percent. Cumulative new sales for 9MFY23 stood at Rs 6,599 crore, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 45 percent. Read More

January 27, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

Dr Reddy’s reports 77% growth in Q3 consolidated profit

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on January 25 reported a 77 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,247 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as against Rs 707 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit grew 12 percent.

The Hyderabad-based drugmaker also reported a 27 percent increase in consolidated revenue at Rs 6,770 crore as against Rs 5,320 crore in the year-ago period, while it was up 7 percent sequentially. Click To Read More

January 27, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

Tata Motors Q3 Earnings:

Tata Motors on January 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, against a loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 88,488.59 crore, up 22.51 percent from Rs 72,229.29 crore in the same quarter last year, Tata Motors said in an exchange filing. Read More