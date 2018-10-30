Market Live: Indices see volatility as Sensex trades lower after sharp surge; Nifty around 10,200

Corporate Scorecard

Tata Tele (Mah)

The company has reported a net loss of Rs 382.3 crore for the quarter against a loss of Rs 455.3 crore during the previous quarter.

The revenue fell 4 percent at Rs 321.8 crore versus Rs 334.5 crore year on year.

Hind Rectifiers

Net profit was reported at Rs 2.4 crore against a loss of Rs 0.8 crore previous year. The revenue has been reported at Rs 59.4 crore against Rs 24 crore year on year.

Gateway Distriparks

The consolidated net profit fell 2 percent at Rs 17.4 crore against Rs 17.8 crore YoY. The revenue rose 7 percent at Rs 104.5 crore against Rs 97.6 crore year on year.

Gujarat Borosil

Its net profit was reported at Rs 5.3 crore against Rs 1 crore year on year. Its revenue rose to 13 percent at Rs 56.5 crore.

Ramco Cements

Net profit has fallen 32 percent at Rs 114.5 crore against Rs 168.5 crore year on year. Revenue rose 11 percent to Rs 1, 183.5 crore against Rs 1,066.4 crore year on year.