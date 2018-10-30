App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 30, 2018 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Indices see volatility as Sensex trades lower after sharp surge; Nifty around 10,200

Tata Motors, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra are the top gainers, while RIL, Coal India, BPCL and HPCL have lost the most.

highlights

  • Oct 30, 01:39 PM (IST)

    Here are Diwali picks from broking firm, Anand Rathi. Take a look. 

    Here are Diwali picks from broking firm, Anand Rathi. Take a look. 
  • Oct 30, 01:30 PM (IST)

    Corporate Scorecard

    Tata Tele (Mah) 

    The company has reported a net loss of Rs 382.3 crore for the quarter against a loss of Rs 455.3 crore during the previous quarter. 

    The revenue fell 4 percent at Rs 321.8 crore versus Rs 334.5 crore year on year. 

    Hind Rectifiers 

    Net profit was reported at Rs 2.4 crore against a loss of Rs 0.8 crore previous year. The revenue has been reported at Rs 59.4 crore against Rs 24 crore year on year. 

    Gateway Distriparks 

    The consolidated net profit fell 2 percent at Rs 17.4 crore against Rs 17.8 crore YoY. The revenue rose 7 percent at Rs 104.5 crore against Rs 97.6 crore year on year.  

    Gujarat Borosil 

    Its net profit was reported at Rs 5.3 crore against Rs 1 crore year on year. Its revenue rose to 13 percent at Rs 56.5 crore. 

    Ramco Cements 

    Net profit has fallen 32 percent at Rs 114.5 crore against Rs 168.5 crore year on year. Revenue rose 11 percent to Rs 1, 183.5 crore against Rs 1,066.4 crore year on year. 

  • Oct 30, 01:24 PM (IST)

  • Oct 30, 01:23 PM (IST)

    Market Update At 13:23 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 43.63 points or 0.13% at 34023.77, and the Nifty down 12.20 points or 0.12% at 10238.70. The market breadth is narrow as 1,485 shares advanced, against a decline of 834 shares, while 1,317 shares are unchanged.

  • Oct 30, 01:22 PM (IST)

    Take a look at BSE's heatmap. 

    Take a look at BSE's heatmap. 
  • Oct 30, 01:21 PM (IST)

    Results | Dena Bank has widened its net loss for the September quarter at Rs 416.7 crore against a loss of Rs 185 crore during the same quarter of last year. 

    The net interest income rose 21 percent at Rs 725.6 crore against Rs 600.7 crore year on year. 

    Shares of the bank were trading higher by 3 percent. 

  • Oct 30, 01:16 PM (IST)

    Bank of Maharashtra’s asset quality improves | Bank of Maharashtra has reported a net profit of Rs 27 crore against a loss of Rs 23.2 crore during the same period of last year. 

    The net interest income grew 4 percent to at Rs 1,003 crore against Rs 963.1 crore year on year. 

    On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 18.64 percent from 21.18 percent from the previous quarter. The net NPA has fallen to 10.61 percent from 12.20 percent. 

  • Oct 30, 12:58 PM (IST)
  • Oct 30, 12:47 PM (IST)

    RESULTS | Info Edge has reported a rise of 24 percent, quarter on quarter, in its profit for September quarter at Rs 78 crore. The revenue grew to Rs 265 crore. 

  • Oct 30, 12:14 PM (IST)

    INDIA ON ITS WAY TO BE ONE OF THREE RICHEST NATIONS IN WORLD: AMBANI

    Having missed the first three industrial revolutions, India is now in a position to lead the fourth on the back of its vast tech-savvy young population and is on the way to becoming one of the three richest countries in the world, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said Tuesday.

    Speaking at the 24th MobiCom conference, Ambani, who heads the oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, said India's digital transformation is "unmatch and unprecedented" after it took leadership position from being 155th in wireless broadband technology adoption in just 24 months.

    Back in the 1990s, when Reliance was building its oil refinery and petrochemical projects, India's gross domestic product (GDP) was around USD 350 billion and had just come out of a severe financial crisis.

    "Very few in the world thought that our country's prospects were bright. Today our GDP is nearing USD 3 trillion, and India is well on its way to becoming one of the three richest countries in the world," he said. 

    Source: PTI

    INDIA ON ITS WAY TO BE ONE OF THREE RICHEST NATIONS IN WORLD: AMBANI Having missed the first three industrial revolutions, India is now in a position to lead the fourth on the back of its vast tech-savvy young population and is on the way to becoming one of the three richest countries in the world, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said Tuesday. Speaking at the 24th MobiCom conference, Ambani, who heads the oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, said India's digital transformation is "unmatch and unprecedented" after it took leadership position from being 155th in wireless broadband technology adoption in just 24 months. Back in the 1990s, when Reliance was building its oil refinery and petrochemical projects, India's gross domestic product (GDP) was around USD 350 billion and had just come out of a severe financial crisis. "Very few in the world thought that our country's prospects were bright. Today our GDP is nearing USD 3 trillion, and India is well on its way to becoming one of the three richest countries in the world," he said.  Source: PTI
  • Oct 30, 12:09 PM (IST)

    ALERT | Sundaram Fasteners has set record date of November 12, 2018 for its dividend. 

  • Oct 30, 12:04 PM (IST)

    Morgan Stanley on Colgate: Research house maintained underweight rating on stock with a target at Rs 1035 per share.

    The firm see a clear focus on volume growth as initial sign of accelerating volume growth is positive. It expect similar performance to continue in H2.

  • Oct 30, 11:41 AM (IST)

    Macquarie on Tata Power: Macquarie has put neutral call on the stock with target of Rs 83. The high powered committee’s recommendations may enable reduction of cash losses at Mundra, thus providing major relief. Also, few steps remain towards implementation & extent of benefit will depend on the final CERC order.

  • Oct 30, 11:30 AM (IST)

    Bank of Baroda up 3% ahead of Q2 numbers: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda is likely to report strong growth in second quarter profit due to expected fall in provisions for bad loans. Also, the low base could be another reason for strong PAT growth as year-ago quarter was impacted by higher provisions.

  • Oct 30, 11:21 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Goa Carbon has resumed operations at the its Bilaspur unit

  • Oct 30, 11:15 AM (IST)

    Top gainers and losers on the Sensex:

    Top gainers and losers on the Sensex:
  • Oct 30, 11:11 AM (IST)

    Glenmark gets approval: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil, 0.01% (Scalp Oil), a generic version of Derma-Smoothe/FS Topical Oil, 0.01% (Scalp Oil), of Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc. 

  • Oct 30, 11:05 AM (IST)

    CESC down 26% post demerger: CESC shares fell as much as 25.63 percent in morning on Tuesday after the stock adjusted for demerger of non-power investments into new companies. As per the scheme of arrangement, the company would be demerged into two entities as planned in the scheme, viz. new Retail and Venture companies. Hence, now, there would be three companies, viz. CESC, new Retail (RP-SG Retail Limited) and Venture Companies (RP-SG Business Process Services Limited).

  • Oct 30, 10:56 AM (IST)

    Result reaction: Share price of Sagar Cements declined 6 percent as company reported loss for the quarter ended September 2018.

    The company's Q2 consolidated net loss was at Rs 8.01 crore versus profit at Rs 8.54 crore in the same quarter last year.

  • Oct 30, 10:39 AM (IST)

    Market Update It’s a sharp recovery for the market as indices have turned green now. The Nifty is hovering above 10,250.

    The Sensex is up 87.41 points or 0.26% at 34154.81, and the Nifty up 25.80 points or 0.25% at 10276.70. The market breadth is positive as 1,357 shares advanced, against a decline of 575 shares, while 1,699 shares were unchanged.

    Tata Motors, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra are the top gainers, while RIL, Coal India, BPCL and HPCL have lost the most. 

  • Oct 30, 10:33 AM (IST)

    Shares of Chennai Petro are witnessing some pressure today. Here is a look at its intraday chart. 

    Shares of Chennai Petro are witnessing some pressure today. Here is a look at its intraday chart. 
  • Oct 30, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Market Update Equity benchmarks are off their low points, with the Nifty hovering around 10,250. The Sensex is down just around 20 points. 

    The Sensex is down 21.19 points or 0.06% at 34046.21, and the Nifty down 10.90 points or 0.11% at 10240.00. The market breadth is positive as 1,114 shares advanced, against a decline of 525 shares, while 1,992 shares were unchanged.

    Shares of Yes Bank, Infosys, and GAIL were the top gainers, while Reliance Industries, Coal India, BPCL and HPCL lost the most.  

  • Oct 30, 09:55 AM (IST)

    BPCL falls Share price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) slipped 3 percent in the early trade on the back of weak set of numbers by the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

    The company has registered 44 percent decline in its Q2 net profit to Rs 1,218.7 crore versus Rs 2,293.3 crore, QoQ. Its revenue rose to Rs 82,884.82 crore versus Rs 82,430.93 crore.

  • Oct 30, 09:50 AM (IST)

    Morgan Stanley on Tata Power | Global research firm Morgan Stanley has maintained its overweight call on Tata Power with a target at Rs 94 apiece. The firm said that Tata Power has added 301 MW in H1 and has won new bids of 400 MW bids. It expects working capital to reduce, going ahead.  Further, the cash profit generation in the second half should aid net debt reduction, it added. Morgan Stanley expects another six months for regulatory approvals to come in place for defence business. 

  • Oct 30, 09:29 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Just Dial added 11 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as company reported better numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

    The company’s Q2 net profit rose 29 percent to Rs 48.38 crore versus Rs 37.46 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue increased to Rs 221.03 crore versus Rs 194.47 crore.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.