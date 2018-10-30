Market Live: Indices see volatility as Sensex trades lower after sharp surge; Nifty around 10,200

Live now
Oct 30, 2018 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update
Market Update
Market Update
BPCL falls
Rupee Update:
Market at pre-open
SGX Nifty Update:
Here are Diwali picks from broking firm, Anand Rathi. Take a look.
Corporate Scorecard
Tata Tele (Mah)
The company has reported a net loss of Rs 382.3 crore for the quarter against a loss of Rs 455.3 crore during the previous quarter.
The revenue fell 4 percent at Rs 321.8 crore versus Rs 334.5 crore year on year.
Hind Rectifiers
Net profit was reported at Rs 2.4 crore against a loss of Rs 0.8 crore previous year. The revenue has been reported at Rs 59.4 crore against Rs 24 crore year on year.
Gateway Distriparks
The consolidated net profit fell 2 percent at Rs 17.4 crore against Rs 17.8 crore YoY. The revenue rose 7 percent at Rs 104.5 crore against Rs 97.6 crore year on year.
Gujarat Borosil
Its net profit was reported at Rs 5.3 crore against Rs 1 crore year on year. Its revenue rose to 13 percent at Rs 56.5 crore.
Ramco Cements
Net profit has fallen 32 percent at Rs 114.5 crore against Rs 168.5 crore year on year. Revenue rose 11 percent to Rs 1, 183.5 crore against Rs 1,066.4 crore year on year.
Market Update At 13:23 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 43.63 points or 0.13% at 34023.77, and the Nifty down 12.20 points or 0.12% at 10238.70. The market breadth is narrow as 1,485 shares advanced, against a decline of 834 shares, while 1,317 shares are unchanged.
Take a look at BSE's heatmap.
Results | Dena Bank has widened its net loss for the September quarter at Rs 416.7 crore against a loss of Rs 185 crore during the same quarter of last year.
The net interest income rose 21 percent at Rs 725.6 crore against Rs 600.7 crore year on year.
Shares of the bank were trading higher by 3 percent.
Bank of Maharashtra’s asset quality improves | Bank of Maharashtra has reported a net profit of Rs 27 crore against a loss of Rs 23.2 crore during the same period of last year.
The net interest income grew 4 percent to at Rs 1,003 crore against Rs 963.1 crore year on year.
On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 18.64 percent from 21.18 percent from the previous quarter. The net NPA has fallen to 10.61 percent from 12.20 percent.
RESULTS | Info Edge has reported a rise of 24 percent, quarter on quarter, in its profit for September quarter at Rs 78 crore. The revenue grew to Rs 265 crore.
PSU banks continue upward momentum, Union Bank biggest gainer
The reduction in bad loans has encouraged the investors to buy the banking stocks. Many banks which have released their Q2 earnings reported fall in bad loans
INDIA ON ITS WAY TO BE ONE OF THREE RICHEST NATIONS IN WORLD: AMBANI
Having missed the first three industrial revolutions, India is now in a position to lead the fourth on the back of its vast tech-savvy young population and is on the way to becoming one of the three richest countries in the world, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said Tuesday.
Speaking at the 24th MobiCom conference, Ambani, who heads the oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, said India's digital transformation is "unmatch and unprecedented" after it took leadership position from being 155th in wireless broadband technology adoption in just 24 months.
Back in the 1990s, when Reliance was building its oil refinery and petrochemical projects, India's gross domestic product (GDP) was around USD 350 billion and had just come out of a severe financial crisis.
"Very few in the world thought that our country's prospects were bright. Today our GDP is nearing USD 3 trillion, and India is well on its way to becoming one of the three richest countries in the world," he said.
Source: PTI
ALERT | Sundaram Fasteners has set record date of November 12, 2018 for its dividend.
Morgan Stanley on Colgate: Research house maintained underweight rating on stock with a target at Rs 1035 per share.
The firm see a clear focus on volume growth as initial sign of accelerating volume growth is positive. It expect similar performance to continue in H2.
IL&FS crisis: Normalcy to return to system in couple of weeks, says SBI Chief Rajnish Kumar
It is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, holding assets as well as its finances - it was a 3-in-1, Kumar said, adding that whether it is banks or non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), if they are in infrastructure financing, they have faced trouble in India.
Macquarie on Tata Power: Macquarie has put neutral call on the stock with target of Rs 83. The high powered committee’s recommendations may enable reduction of cash losses at Mundra, thus providing major relief. Also, few steps remain towards implementation & extent of benefit will depend on the final CERC order.
Bank of Baroda up 3% ahead of Q2 numbers: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda is likely to report strong growth in second quarter profit due to expected fall in provisions for bad loans. Also, the low base could be another reason for strong PAT growth as year-ago quarter was impacted by higher provisions.
Nifty bottomed out for the short term; 3 stocks which could give 10-13% return
Vinay Rajani The Nifty surged more than 2 percent with strong market breadth, to close above 10,250 on October 29. The Nifty ended with a green candle after seven consecutive red candles.
JUST IN | Goa Carbon has resumed operations at the its Bilaspur unit
Top gainers and losers on the Sensex:
Glenmark gets approval: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil, 0.01% (Scalp Oil), a generic version of Derma-Smoothe/FS Topical Oil, 0.01% (Scalp Oil), of Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc.
CESC down 26% post demerger: CESC shares fell as much as 25.63 percent in morning on Tuesday after the stock adjusted for demerger of non-power investments into new companies. As per the scheme of arrangement, the company would be demerged into two entities as planned in the scheme, viz. new Retail and Venture companies. Hence, now, there would be three companies, viz. CESC, new Retail (RP-SG Retail Limited) and Venture Companies (RP-SG Business Process Services Limited).
Result reaction: Share price of Sagar Cements declined 6 percent as company reported loss for the quarter ended September 2018.
The company's Q2 consolidated net loss was at Rs 8.01 crore versus profit at Rs 8.54 crore in the same quarter last year.
Market Update It’s a sharp recovery for the market as indices have turned green now. The Nifty is hovering above 10,250.
The Sensex is up 87.41 points or 0.26% at 34154.81, and the Nifty up 25.80 points or 0.25% at 10276.70. The market breadth is positive as 1,357 shares advanced, against a decline of 575 shares, while 1,699 shares were unchanged.
Tata Motors, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra are the top gainers, while RIL, Coal India, BPCL and HPCL have lost the most.
Shares of Chennai Petro are witnessing some pressure today. Here is a look at its intraday chart.
Diwali sale on D-Street: Nearly 30 Nifty stocks fall 20-60% from 52-week highs
In the past two months, Indian market wiped out gains it made in the year 2018. Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, are down about nearly 17 percent from their respective highs which suggest that even quality stocks are now available at attractive valuations.
Market Update Equity benchmarks are off their low points, with the Nifty hovering around 10,250. The Sensex is down just around 20 points.
The Sensex is down 21.19 points or 0.06% at 34046.21, and the Nifty down 10.90 points or 0.11% at 10240.00. The market breadth is positive as 1,114 shares advanced, against a decline of 525 shares, while 1,992 shares were unchanged.
Shares of Yes Bank, Infosys, and GAIL were the top gainers, while Reliance Industries, Coal India, BPCL and HPCL lost the most.
BPCL falls Share price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) slipped 3 percent in the early trade on the back of weak set of numbers by the company for the quarter ended September 2018.
The company has registered 44 percent decline in its Q2 net profit to Rs 1,218.7 crore versus Rs 2,293.3 crore, QoQ. Its revenue rose to Rs 82,884.82 crore versus Rs 82,430.93 crore.
Morgan Stanley on Tata Power | Global research firm Morgan Stanley has maintained its overweight call on Tata Power with a target at Rs 94 apiece. The firm said that Tata Power has added 301 MW in H1 and has won new bids of 400 MW bids. It expects working capital to reduce, going ahead. Further, the cash profit generation in the second half should aid net debt reduction, it added. Morgan Stanley expects another six months for regulatory approvals to come in place for defence business.
Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Ajanta Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 999 and target of Rs 1050 and Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 282 and target of Rs 296.
Buzzing: Shares of Just Dial added 11 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as company reported better numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.
The company’s Q2 net profit rose 29 percent to Rs 48.38 crore versus Rs 37.46 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue increased to Rs 221.03 crore versus Rs 194.47 crore.