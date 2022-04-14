Share Market Holidays: Long weekend as BSE and NSE to remain shut on April 14 and 15

Stock Market Holiday:

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE will remain closed on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti and on April 15 for Good Friday.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut. There will be no trading activity in forex and commodity futures markets either.

On April 13, the Sensex ended 237.44 points, or 0.41 percent down at 58,338.93, and the Nifty shed 54.60 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 17,475.70.

For the week Sensex and Nifty shed 1.8 percent (1,108.25 points) and 1.7 percent (308.65 points) respectively.

Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and Dr Reddy's Labs were among top Nifty losers. ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, ITC, Sun Pharma and UPL were top gainers.

On the sectoral front, Nifty auto and bank lost 0.5 percent each while buying was seen in FMCG, metal, energy and pharma.

The BSE midcap index fell 0.21 percent, while smallcap index added 0.27 percent.

Also Read - Infosys Q4 results | Profit rises 12 percent from last year to Rs 5,686 crore, revenue grows to Rs 32,276 crore

"Domestic markets witnessed some selling pressure in a short trading week as investors remained cautious given sustained high inflation and its impact on economy," said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Going ahead, market is likely to remain volatile till inflationary pressure persists, raising scope for aggressive rate hike by central banks globally.

"The result season has started with TCS numbers being in line with expectations. Two index heavyweights Infosys and HDFC Bank will be announcing their results over the long weekend to which market would react on Monday. Overall we expect healthy earnings which should drive stock specific action," he added.

Also Read - Hariom Pipe Industries locked in upper circuit on debut, what should investors do?

Indian rupee ended marginally lower at 76.18 per dollar on Wednesday versus Tuesday's close of 76.13.

“Dollar-rupee spot closed 4 paise higher at 76.17 on a listless trading day. Traders were not eager to bet on either side of the market ahead of the long weekend. Over the near term dollar-rupee can remain rangebound between 75.80 and 76.40 on spot,” said Anindya Banerjee, vice-president, currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives, Kotak Securities.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes