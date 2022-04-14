English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Share Market Holidays: Long weekend as BSE and NSE to remain shut on April 14 and 15

    For the week Sensex and Nifty shed 1.8 percent (1,108.25 points) and 1.7 percent (308.65 points) respectively.

    Rakesh Patil
    April 14, 2022 / 07:08 AM IST
    Stock Market Holiday:

    Stock Market Holiday:

    The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE will remain closed on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti and on April 15 for Good Friday.

    Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut. There will be no trading activity in forex and commodity futures markets either.

    On April 13, the Sensex ended 237.44 points, or 0.41 percent down at 58,338.93, and the Nifty shed 54.60 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 17,475.70.

    For the week Sensex and Nifty shed 1.8 percent (1,108.25 points) and 1.7 percent (308.65 points) respectively.

    Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and Dr Reddy's Labs were among top Nifty losers. ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, ITC, Sun Pharma and UPL were top gainers.

    Close

    Related stories

    On the sectoral front, Nifty auto and bank lost 0.5 percent each while buying was seen in FMCG, metal, energy and pharma.

    The BSE midcap index fell 0.21 percent, while smallcap index added 0.27 percent.

    Also Read - Infosys Q4 results | Profit rises 12 percent from last year to Rs 5,686 crore, revenue grows to Rs 32,276 crore

    "Domestic markets witnessed some selling pressure in a short trading week as investors remained cautious given sustained high inflation and its impact on economy," said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

    "Going ahead, market is likely to remain volatile till inflationary pressure persists, raising scope for aggressive rate hike by central banks globally.

    "The result season has started with TCS numbers being in line with expectations. Two index heavyweights Infosys and HDFC Bank will be announcing their results over the long weekend to which market would react on Monday. Overall we expect healthy earnings which should drive stock specific action," he added.

    Also Read - Hariom Pipe Industries locked in upper circuit on debut, what should investors do?

    Indian rupee ended marginally lower at 76.18 per dollar on Wednesday versus Tuesday's close of 76.13.

    “Dollar-rupee spot closed 4 paise higher at 76.17 on a listless trading day. Traders were not eager to bet on either side of the market ahead of the long weekend. Over the near term dollar-rupee can remain rangebound between 75.80 and 76.40 on spot,” said Anindya Banerjee, vice-president, currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives, Kotak Securities.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Rakesh Patil
    Tags: #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex
    first published: Apr 14, 2022 07:08 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.