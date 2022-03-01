English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Share Market Holiday: BSE, NSE shut today on account of Maha Shivratri

    On February 28, the Sensex was up 366.64 points or 0.64 percent at 57,858.15, and the Nifty was up 128.90 points or 0.75 percent at 17,278.

    Rakesh Patil
    March 01, 2022 / 06:31 AM IST
    BSE

    BSE

    The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE will remain closed on March 1 on account of Maha Shivratri.

    Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets either.

    On February 28, the Sensex was up 366.64 points, or 0.64 percent, at 57,858.15, and the Nifty was up 128.90 points, or 0.75 percent, at 17,278.

    Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank and UPL were the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Titan Company, Infosys and Tech Mahindra.

    On the BSE, the metal index jumped 5.4 percent, oil & gas index was up 2.4 percent and power index 1.5 percent. The IT index gained a percent, but auto and the bankex fell 0.5 percent each.

    Close

    Related stories

    Broader indices performed in line with benchmarks. BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.8 percent each.

    Also Read - Centre's fiscal deficit rose to 58.9% of FY22 target in April 2021-January 2022

    "Markets took a breather and gained over half a percent, tracking firm recovery in the US markets and upbeat earnings. Initially, the benchmark remained volatile, but healthy buying in select index majors from banking, auto and telecom space helped the index to gradually inch higher as the day progressed," said Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Religare Broking.

    "Markets will react to the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome in early trade on Thursday and we expect volatility to remain high, thanks to the scheduled monthly expiry. Keeping in mind the scenario, we reiterate our cautious view and suggest preferring hedged positions," Mishra added.

    Also Read - GDP growth slowed to 5.4% in Oct-Dec 2021, FY22 growth estimated at 8.9%

    Indian rupee ended 21 paise lower at 74.77 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday's close of 74.56.

    "Alleged RBI (Reserve Bank of India) intervention and rally in equity markets triggered a sharp pullback in USDINR Spot. Over this week volatility will be high as Russia-Ukraine conflict remains the focus point," said Anindya Banerjee, DVP, currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives at Kotak Securities.
    Rakesh Patil
    Tags: #BSE #Market Edge #Nifty #NSE #Sensex
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 06:31 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.