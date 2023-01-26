English
    Share Market Holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed on account of Republic Day

    On January 25, Indian rupee closed 13 paise higher at 81.59 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 81.72.

    Rakesh Patil
    January 26, 2023 / 07:11 AM IST
     
     
    The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE will remain closed on January 26 on account of Republic Day.

    Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets either.

    On January 25, the Sensex settled 773.69 points or 1.27 percent lower at 60,205.06, while the Nifty declined 226.30 points or 1.25 percent to 17,892.

    Adani Ports, SBI, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Cipla were among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Hindalco Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, HUL and Tata Steel.