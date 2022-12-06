 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shankar Sharma-backed drone startup's IPO opening on December 13 priced at Rs 52-54

Dec 06, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

Since it's an SME IPO, one lot for retail investors entails 2,000 shares meaning minimum investment of Rs 1.08 lakh

Pune-headquartered drone startup DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations, which has attracted investments from marquee investors like Shankar Sharma, Mangina Srinivas Rao and VC Kartik, is headed to Dalal Street soon.

The company's initial public offering (IPO) from December 13 - 15 will have a price band of Rs 52-54. Of the 62.90 lakh shares offered, 8.98 lakh are reserved for high net worth individuals (HNI), 11.94 lakh for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) and 20.92 lakh will be offered to retail investors.

Since it's an SME IPO, one lot for retail investors is 2,000 shares amounting to Rs 1.08 lakh of minimum investment.

Other key investors in the startup include Harshal Mode, an angel investor in media and entertainment-focused startups, and Ashish Nanda, founder and managing director of Innovations Group, a UAE-based business conglomerate.

Switzerland-based Wellstone Capital has also picked up a stake in the company in the pre-IPO round of funding.