Shalimar Paints Q2 net loss at Rs 10 cr

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shalimar Paints reported widening of standalone net loss to Rs 10.06 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 9.80 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal, Shalimar Paints said in a BSE filing.

Total income from operations was up 1.46 percent to Rs 72.13 crore as against Rs 71.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Shalimar Paints' total expenses during the quarter were down 0.19 percent to Rs 86.96 crore as against Rs 87.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Shalimar Paints informed BSE that its board has approved rights issue to be offered at a price of Rs 64.50 per share.

"Total number of Rights Equity Shares to be issued: 3,37,47,518 equity shares," the company said.

Shares of Shalimar Paints settled at Rs 84.65 per scrip on BSE, down 2.36 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 07:28 pm

tags #Nifty #Results #Sensex #Shalimar Paints

