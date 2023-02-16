 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shalby shares gain as arm gets license to market knee implants

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Revenue from the implant business had risen over threefold on year to Rs 22.8 crore in the December quarter.

Shares of Shalby, the Indian medical device company, rose on February 16 after its arm secured an import license to sell knee implants and medical devices in Indonesia.

At 10.57 am, shares of Shalby were trading at Rs 139.05, up around 2 percent on the National Stock Exchange.

The company's subsidiary, Shalby Global Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore, received regulatory approval from the Ministry of Health in Indonesia, allowing it to market and sell knee implants, hip-systems, and other medical devices in the country.

This move aligns perfectly with the company's strategy to expand its orthopedic implant business and establish its footprint in the international medical device market.