Shaktikanta Das does a Hrithik, delivers a blockbuster ‘Super 35’ for economy

By Lakshmi Iyer

If Bollywood had ‘Super 30’ as its release, the financial markets had its own version in the form of Super 35! For the first time ever, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) departed from its conventional practice of rate action of 25 bps or its multiples, and announced a repo rate cut of 35 bps.

This was broadly in line with market expectations, as the bulk of the market participants were veering towards a 25 bps cut in the repo rate

With Consumer Price inflation (CPI) remaining well within the target, addressing growth concerns seems to be the primary objective of the MPC.

Why 35 bps and not 25 bps or 50 bps? As per RBI, in view of the evolving domestic and macro-economic developments, a 25 bps cut would have been too little, and a 50 bps cut would have been excessive.

Hence, the MPC narrowed in on 35 bps as a more balanced rate cut in view of the current macro environment. The market mood, though, was a bit tepid, despite the more-than-expected reduction.

As an analogy, you wanted ice cream, but you got an ice cream topped with chocolate chips and marshmallow, yet your sweet tooth is not satiated!

Maybe the markets are extrapolating from the move a possible pause before the next rate cut, or maybe they are sensing some reluctance for further easing.

At a time when global growth is facing headwinds (including in India), such interpretations may not be entirely correct. World central bankers are easing rates.

We have seen economies like Brazil, South Korea, New Zealand, Thailand and the mother of all economies, the US, ease rates anywhere between 25-50 bps recently.

This may just be the beginning of a series of rate cuts needed to pump prime the economy and ward off any potential recessionary tendencies.

In the case of India, there is an additional challenge – that of credit transmission, which has become more selective after the IL&FS crisis hit financial markets in September 2018.

Only rate cuts by the RBI, without a pass-through to the real economy, is akin to remote control without batteries!

We, therefore, feel that interest rates in India have more headroom to ease in the coming months – a hygiene factor to enable growth aspirations. Fixed income as an asset class has been among the better performers so far in the calendar year 2019.

We expect this momentum to continue for some more time. Abrupt oil price rises stoking inflation could be a risk to our view. However, given the current global scenario, it may remain at best a tail risk. So bring in the money…

(The author is Chief Investment Officer (Debt) & Head Products, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company)