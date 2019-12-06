App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shakti Pumps shares fall 3% after CARE revises credit rating

"CARE Ratings has revised credit rating for long-term bank facilities from "CARE A-" with a stable outlook to "CARE A-" with a negative outlook," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Shakti Pumps (India) fell over 3 percent on BSE on December 6 after CARE revised the company's credit rating for its long-term bank facilities.

"CARE Ratings has revised credit rating for long-term bank facilities from "CARE A-" with a stable outlook to "CARE A-" with a negative outlook," the company said in a regulatory filing.

CARE reaffirmed "CARE A2+" on the company's short-term bank facilities.

Close

Around 15:00 hours IST, shares of the company traded 2.90 percent down at Rs 207.85 on BSE.

Equity benchmark Sensex was 291 points, or 0.71 percent, down at 40,488 around that time.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 6, 2019 03:06 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Shakti Pumps #stocks

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.