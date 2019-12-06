Shakti Pumps shares fall 3% after CARE revises credit rating

Shares of Shakti Pumps (India) fell over 3 percent on BSE on December 6 after CARE revised the company's credit rating for its long-term bank facilities.

"CARE Ratings has revised credit rating for long-term bank facilities from "CARE A-" with a stable outlook to "CARE A-" with a negative outlook," the company said in a regulatory filing.

CARE reaffirmed "CARE A2+" on the company's short-term bank facilities.

Around 15:00 hours IST, shares of the company traded 2.90 percent down at Rs 207.85 on BSE.