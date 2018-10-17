App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shakti Pumps rises 13% on 3-fold jump in Q2 profit

Revenue was up to Rs 138.7 crore versus Rs 67.7 crore YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Shakti Pumps rose 13 percent in the early trade on Wednesday on the back strong September quarter numbers.

The company's Q2 (July-Sept) consolidated profit jumped 206 percent to Rs 9.27 crore versus Rs 3.02 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Revenue was up to Rs 138.7 crore versus Rs 67.7 crore YoY.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.16 crore in September 2018 up 132.84% from Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2017.

At 09:38 hrs Shakti Pumps (India) was quoting at Rs 461.55, up Rs 41.65, or 9.92 percent.

First Published on Oct 17, 2018 09:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

