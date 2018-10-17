Shakti Pumps rises 13% on 3-fold jump in Q2 profit

Shares of Shakti Pumps rose 13 percent in the early trade on Wednesday on the back strong September quarter numbers.

The company's Q2 (July-Sept) consolidated profit jumped 206 percent to Rs 9.27 crore versus Rs 3.02 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Revenue was up to Rs 138.7 crore versus Rs 67.7 crore YoY.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.16 crore in September 2018 up 132.84% from Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2017.

At 09:38 hrs Shakti Pumps (India) was quoting at Rs 461.55, up Rs 41.65, or 9.92 percent.