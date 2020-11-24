What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India. The Nifty futures were trading at 12,953 on the Singaporean Exchange.

The BSE Sensex climbed 194.90 points to 44,077.15 on November 23 while the Nifty50 rose 67.50 points to 12,926.50. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty is placed at 12,845.2, followed by 12,763.9. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,988.3 and 13,050.1.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

U.S. stocks closed higher in a choppy session on Monday as hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine lifted economically sensitive sectors such as energy and industrials, but a pullback in megacap shares curbed gains on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.12%, the S&P 500 gained or 0.56% while the Nasdaq Composite added only 0.22%, underperforming as traders rotated away from big tech names.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks opened higher on Tuesday as COVID-19 vaccine progress shored up global sentiment and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden was given the go-ahead to begin his White House transition.

S&P 500 was up 0.52% in early Asian trade while Japan’s Nikkei was 1.8% higher and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 1.11% stronger.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India. The Nifty futures were trading at 12,953 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Donald Trump, key US agency allow formal Joe Biden transition

The General Services Administration has formally designated President-elect Joe Biden as the “apparent winner” of the November 3 election.

The move late Monday allows Biden to coordinate with federal agencies on plans for taking over on January 20. Trump, who had refused to concede the election, said in a tweet that he is directing his team to cooperate on the formal transition but is vowing to keep up the fight.

Oil holds near three-month highs

Oil prices held gains on Tuesday as news of a third promising vaccine candidate spurred hopes of a quick recovery in oil demand, while U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received the go-ahead to begin his presidential transition.

Brent crude futures rose 3 cents, or 0.1%, to $46.09 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude added 11 cents, or 0.3%, to $43.17 a barrel. Both benchmarks settled up about 2% on Monday after gaining about 5% last week.

SEBI proposes to relax rules for re-classification of promoter as public shareholder

SEBI on Monday proposed to change the minimum threshold for voting rights for re-classification of a promoter as a public shareholder and suggested all promoter entities disclose shareholding even in case of ’nil’ holding.

Under the proposal, SEBI said the re-classification condition on shareholding should be amended such that the promoter and related persons seeking re-classification should not together hold 15 percent or more of the total voting rights in the listed entity.

S&P says credit risks for India infrastructure sector rising

Standard & Poor’s expects the country's infrastructure sector to continue to suffer the impact of COVID in 2021 with mounting debt, weakening counterparties and difficulty in refinancing. A report by Business Standard quoted S&P presentation "India's Infrastructure Recovery Won't Be Quick" in which the rating agency states that refinancing for speculative grade-rated issuers remains difficult.

Within the sector, S&P believes the annuity road projects will be insulated from traffic risk. Considering the steep fall followed by the sharp recovery in the roads segment, it expects traffic risk to subside.

Govt likely to ease fund-raising norms for Investment Trusts soon

The government is likely to relax several norms that will make fund-raising easier for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvITs). According to sources, the proposals include reducing the holding period for long term capital gains, allowing banks to lend to REITs and relaxing conditions for investment in debt securities of trusts.

To meet the requirement of huge funds for the infrastructure and real estate sector, the government is planning to make investment trusts more lucrative through various policy interventions, sources said.

Fed's Evans sees no rate hikes until late 2023, maybe 2024

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said Monday there is still “quite a long ways to go” for the U.S. recovery from the coronavirus crisis, adding that he expects the Fed to keep interest rates at their current near-zero level until perhaps into 2024.

“If the economy picks up next year and we get on top of the virus and the vaccines are very effective and they are deployed quickly and throughout, then we are going to be in a much better situation,” Evans told the Iowa Bankers Association.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 4,738.44 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,944.05 crore in the Indian equity market on November 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

6 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Adani Enterprises, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NALCO and SAIL are under the F&O ban for November 24. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies