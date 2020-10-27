What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 50 points gain.

The BSE Sensex plunged 540 points or 1.33 percent to close at 40,145.50 on October 26 while the Nifty50 fell 162.60 points or 1.36 percent to 11,767.80.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty is placed at 11,672.07, followed by 11,576.33. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,903.17 and 12,038.53.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday in thin trade, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest daily decline in four weeks, as soaring coronavirus cases and uncertainty about a fiscal relief bill in Washington dimmed the outlook for the U.S. economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 650.19 points, or 2.29%, to 27,685.38. The S&P 500 lost 64.42 points, or 1.86%, to 3,400.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 189.35 points, or 1.64%, to 11,358.94.

Asian Markets

Asian markets look set to continue a downward path on Tuesday after soaring global coronavirus cases and shrinking hopes for a U.S. stimulus deal took a toll on Wall Street and drove up the U.S. dollar.

Australia’s ASX 200 opened down about 0.6%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.04%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were up 0.1%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 50 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,825 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil selloff pauses

Oil prices regained a semblance of stability on Tuesday after suffering sharp losses over the previous session and last week, as a resurgence of coronavirus cases globally hit prospects for crude demand while increasing supply also hurt sentiment.

Brent crude was up 12 cents, or 0.3%, at $40.58 a barrel by 0039 GMT, having dropped more than 3% overnight. U.S. oil was up 13 cents, at $38.69 a barrel, after also declining more than 3% on Monday.

Shapoorji Pallonji group likely to file settlement terms for Tata Sons exit in SC on October 27: Report

The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group is likely to file settlement terms for its exit from Tata Sons in the Supreme Court on October 27. The next step may be a valuation of SP group's 18.4 percent stake in Tata Sons, likely at a hearing in November.

The settlement moving forward is good news for both parties, reported Business Standard, citing a source aware of SP Group's plans. While the Mistry family, controlling owners of the SP group, maintains that the value of their stake is Rs 1.78 trillion, the Tata Group pegs the valuation far lower.

SEBI drops proceedings against IL&FS Financial Services related to alleged violation of underwriter

Markets regulator SEBI on Friday disposed of proceedings against IL&FS Financial Services Ltd without issuing any direction against it in a matter pertaining to alleged violation of underwriter norms.

The report has pointed out various irregularities, showing apparent violation of various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Companies Act, 1956, the Companies Act, 2013 and the RBI Act, 1934, leading to raising of integrity issues in respect of IL&FS Financial Services.

China to impose sanctions on US firms over Taiwan arms sales

China will impose sanctions on US entities participating in US arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesman said on October 26. Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense and Raytheon will be sanctioned, the spokesman, Zhao Lijian told a news conference in the Chinese capital.

Centre prepares stimulus 4.0 for Diwali release

The Narendra Modi government is actively working on yet another round of stimulus measures, which could be announced near Diwali, Moneycontrol has learnt from multiple sources.

This time, measures could include an infrastructure push with focus on urban projects, sectoral intervention for sectors like hospitality and tourism, and extension of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to more sectors.

“The focus will be on projects, especially in Tier 1 to Tier 4 cities, where money can be pumped in to enable quick gestation periods and completion times. This will generate substantial employment,” said a senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Results on October 27

Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Amara Raja Batteries, Castrol India, Ceat, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, JM Financial, Man Industries, Mangalam Organics, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Sanofi India, SKF India, Suven Life Sciences and VST Industries are among 37 companies to announce quarterly earnings on October 27.

SEBI bans Birla Pacific Medspa, Yashovardhan Birla, 8 others from securities markets for 2 years

SEBI has barred Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd, Yashovardhan Birla and eight others from the securities market for two years for mis-utilisation of the IPO proceeds. Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd (BPML), which came out with offer documents in March 2011, had floated its over Rs 65-core initial public offering (IPO) in June 2011.

The regulator found that the company made misstatements in the prospectus in respect of the objects of the IPO.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 119.42 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 979.16 crore in the Indian equity market on October 26, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

5 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Coforge, Escorts, Vodafone Idea, NALCO and Vedanta are under the F&O ban for October 27. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies