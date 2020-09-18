What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat as US markets ended lower while on the other hand Asian markets are trading mixed. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 3 points loss.

The Sensex fell 323 points to close at 38,979.85 on September 17 while the Nifty dropped 88.40 points to 11,516.10. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty is placed at 11,480.67, followed by 11,445.23. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,569.37 and 11,622.63.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks fell on Thursday as technology-related shares slid for a second day and as government data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 130.4 points, or 0.47%, to 27,901.98, the S&P 500 lost 28.48 points, or 0.84%, to 3,357.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 140.19 points, or 1.27%, to 10,910.28.

Asian Markets

Asian shares looked set to rise on Friday following pledges by central bankers globally to do whatever it takes to support the economic recovery while oil perked up as OPEC threatened to clamp down on member states that did not cut output.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.29% in early trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.09%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.37%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 3 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,525 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

RBI announces OMO purchase of government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will purchase government securities under open market operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of Rs 10,000 crore on September 24, 2020, the central bank said on September 17.

The securities will be purchased through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method. The result of the auction will be announced on the same day and successful participants should ensure availability of requisite amount of securities in their SGL account by 12 noon on September 25, 2020, the RBI said.

Lok Sabha passes two agri sector bills amid protests by Opposition, SAD

The Lok Sabha on September 17 passed two bills related to the agriculture sector amid protests by the Opposition and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a constituent of the ruling NDA.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by voice vote as the Congress, DMK and Revolutionary Socialist Party members staged a walkout.

SEBI says same-day NAV can be availed only after funds realised

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on September 17 stated that mutual fund (MF) investors would be able to avail the closing net asset value (NAV) of the scheme, on the day their funds are realised.

"... it has been decided that in respect of purchase of units of mutual fund schemes (except liquid and overnight schemes), closing NAV of the day shall be applicable on which the funds are available for utilisation irrespective of the size and time of receipt of such application," SEBI circular read.

Oil eases as US production returns after storm

Oil prices drifted lower on Friday, pausing after three days of gains, as producers prepared to resume operations in the Gulf of Mexico and data showed Saudi Arabian exports rose from record lows.

Brent crude was down 6 cents at $43.24 a barrel by 0112 GMT, while U.S. oil futures dropped 6 cents to $40.91 a barrel.

India imposes security condition on defence FDI

Direct foreign investment in India’s defence sector will require security clearances, the government said in a notification on Thursday. The government had allowed foreign firms to directly invest up to 74% ownership in defence sector from an earlier cap of 49%.

“Foreign Investments in the Defence Sector shall be subject to scrutiny on grounds of National Security and Government reserves the right to review any foreign investment in the Defence Sector that affects or may affect national security,” the statement said.

Gold falls after US Fed dampens hopes for more stimulus

Gold prices fell on Thursday to the lowest in more than a week, after the US Federal Reserve dashed investors’ hopes for more stimulus to support the coronvirus-hit economy. Spot gold dropped 0.8% to $1,943.72 per ounce by 10:58 a.m. EDT (1458 GMT), after falling to its lowest level since September 9 at $1,932.36. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.9% to $1,952.50.

OPEC+ may hold extraordinary October meeting if oil market worsens: Source

OPEC+ could hold an extraordinary meeting in October if oil markets weaken further, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Thursday, according to an OPEC+ source. Prince Abdulaziz was speaking at a closed-door meeting of OPEC and its allies, led by Russia, which pressed for better compliance with oil output cuts against the backdrop of falling crude prices as uncertainty reigns over the global economic outlook, Reuters reported.

Japan's August consumer prices fall at fastest pace in four years

Japan’s core consumer prices fell at their fastest pace in almost four years in August, underscoring deflation risks and difficulties the country’s new prime minister faces in restoring growth in the world’s third-largest economy.

The core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, fell 0.4% in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Bank of England says economic outlook 'unusually uncertain'

The Bank of England kept its main interest rate unchanged at the record low of 0.1 percent on Thursday as it gauges the strength of the economy's recovery from recession and what the U.K.'s future trade relationship with the European Union will be. The rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, which sets policy for the U.K. as a whole, said the outlook for the economy remains unusually uncertain in light of the recent spike in coronavirus infections and questions over the trading relationship with the EU from the start of next year.

Investment in P-notes continues to soar; hits 10-month high in August

Investment through participatory notes (P-notes) in the domestic capital market surged to over Rs 74,000 crore till August-end, making it the highest level in 10 months. According to Sebi data, the value of P-note investments in Indian markets — equity, debt, hybrid securities and derivatives — stood at Rs 74,027 crore till August-end, while the same was at Rs 63,228 crore at the end of July.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 249.82 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 1,067.83 crore in the Indian equity market on September 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

13 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Adani Enterprises, Aurobindo Pharma, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Canara Bank, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel & Power, L&T Finance Holdings, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Tata Chemicals and Vedanta are under the F&O ban for September 18. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies