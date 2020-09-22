What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index with a 35 points gain.

The market witnessed sharp selling pressure in the afternoon and closed with more than 2 percent loss on September 21 as traders worried about rising coronavirus cases again and likely fresh lockdowns in many countries, including Europe.

Sensex fell 811.68 points, or 2.09 percent, to 38,034.14, while Nifty plunged 254.50 points, or 2.21 percent, to 11,250.50 on September 21, and formed a large bearish candle which resembles a Long Black Day kind of pattern on the daily charts, after consolidation in previous 5-6 sessions.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street’s main indexes tumbled on Monday as concerns about new lockdowns in Europe and possible delays in fresh stimulus from Congress raised fears the U.S. economy faces a longer road to recovery than previously hoped for.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2% to end at 27,102.99 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.28% to 3,276.87. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.22%, to 10,769.20.

Asian Markets

Asian shares opened weaker on Tuesday on concerns about new pandemic lockdowns in Europe and after reports about financial institutions allegedly moving illicit funds hurt global banking stocks.

In Asia, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.5% while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.9%. Japan is closed for a public holiday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down 0.36%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 35 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,279 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil falls 5% as economic outlook dims with rising virus cases

Oil prices plunged about 5% on Monday, weakening as rising coronavirus cases stoked worries about global demand, and a potential return of Libyan production bolstered oversupply fears.

Brent crude settled down $1.71, or 3.96% at $41.44 a barrel. U.S. crude fell $1.80, or 4.38% to $39.31 a barrel. Both contracts were set for their biggest daily drops in two weeks.

Business activity may not touch pre-COVID-19 levels before March 2021: CARE Ratings Survey

Business activity is unlikely to touch pre-COVID-19 levels before March 2021, and there is a need for the government to step in and give a "push" to the economy as it has not done enough till now, a multi-sector survey conducted by a rating agency has said on Monday.

The smaller businesses have reported more stress than the larger ones in the survey of over 600 companies conducted by CARE Ratings between August 25 and September 13. The economy is set to contract by over 10 percent as per some estimates during 2020-21, which is bound to have an impact on businesses as well.

India government bonds miss out on JP Morgan index inclusion

JP Morgan has opted not to include India's government bonds in one of its flagship emerging market indexes after investors cited ongoing problems with capital controls, custody and settlement and other operational snags.

With the added need to finance a COVID surge in debt issuance, the government had hoped its "Fully Accessible Route" (FAR) plan announced in March, that makes $115 billion of its bonds freely investible, would overcome these issues. Investors, however, have continued to face problems, as the market feedback gathered by JP Morgan as it sought to make its decision showed.

SEBI revises guidelines for writing off securities by FPIs

Markets regulator SEBI on Monday permitted foreign portfolio investors (FPI) to write off shares of all the companies which they are unable to sell. As per operational guidelines for FPIs and designated depository participants (DDPs) issued in November 2019, write-off of securities held by FPIs who wished to surrender their registration was permitted only in respect of shares of companies which are unlisted/ illiquid / suspended/ delisted.

"However, in view of the requests received from various stake holders, it has been decided to permit said FPIs to write-off shares of all companies which they are unable to sell,” SEBI said in a circular on Monday.

SEBI puts in place framework to handle near zero, negative prices in commodity futures

Markets regulator Sebi on September 21 came out with an alternative risk management framework to handle a scenario of 'near zero' and negative prices in commodity futures. Sebi noted that in recent times extreme volatility has been observed in commodity prices globally, particularly in the case of crude oil, wherein the prices had unprecedentedly gone down to zero and subsequently even negative.

In such a scenario, margins equivalent to even 100 per cent of the futures price would not have been sufficient to cover the steep upward or downward price variations in the futures market, it added. In order to enable risk management framework to handle such a scenario of 'near zero' and negative prices, Sebi constituted a task force of clearing corporations and market participants to review the risk management framework in such cases, the regulator said in a circular.

Indian steelmakers turn net exporters to China in April-August: CRISIL

Indian steelmakers have turned net exporters to China during April-August for the first time in several years, owing to weak domestic demand due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to CRISIL Research. With 69 percent of semi-finished steel and 28 percent of finished steel heading there between April and August, India turned net exporter of steel to China for the first time in several years, the rating agency said.

Primary steelmakers exported 60-80 percent of their total production between April and August this year to various destinations, with China leading the pack, it added.

US FinCEN names 26 Indian banks partaking in dubious transactions: Report

A number of banks, regardless of whether they were private, public or foreign, helped in carrying out transactions that were red-flagged by the government between 2010 and 2017. According to a Business Standard report, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism (ICIJ) obtained top-secret Suspicious Activity Reports, or SARs, of over $2 trillion globally. While these transactions do not serve as outright proof of malicious activity, they are red-flagged by US authorities as suspicious.

In the case of India, these files so far have established sender-receiver connections for 406 transactions involving all major banks, including the country's largest lender, State Bank of India.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 539.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 517.95 crore in the Indian equity market on September 21, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

4 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Glenmark Pharma, Vodafone Idea, SAIL and Vedanta are under the F&O ban for September 22. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies